MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计子函数MathSample 

MathSample

生成数组元素的随机样本。      

处理真实值数组的版本：                          

bool  MathSample(
   const double&  array[],           // 数值数组
   const int      count,             // 记数
   double&        result[]           // 结果数组 
   )

处理整数值数组的版本：                          

bool  MathSample(
   const int&     array[],           // 数值数组
   const int      count,             // 记数
   int&           result[]           // 结果数组
   )

处理真实值数组的版本。它可以获得替换样本：                          

bool  MathSample(
   const double&  array[],           // 数值数组
   const int      count,             // 记数
   const bool     replace,           // flag
   double&        result[],          // 结果数组 
   )

处理整数值数组的版本。它可以获得替换样本：                          

bool  MathSample(
   const int&     array[],           // 数值数组
   const int      count,             // 记数
   const bool     replace,           // 标识
   int&           result[]           // 结果数组
   )

处理真实值数组的版本，为其定义样本概率。                          

bool  MathSample(
   const double&  array[],           // 数值数组
   double&        probabilities[],   // 概率数组
   const int      count,             // 记数
   double&        result[]           // 结果数组
   )

处理整型值数组的版本，为其定义样本概率。                          

bool  MathSample(
   const int&     array[],           // 数值数组
   double&        probabilities[],   // 概率数组
   const int      count,             // 记数
   int&           result[]           // 结果数组
   )

处理真实值数组的版本，为其定义样本概率。它可以获得替换样本：

bool  MathSample(
   const double&  array[],           // 数值数组
   double&        probabilities[],   // 概率数组
   const int      count,             // 记数
   const bool     replace,           // 标识
   double&        result[]           // 结果数组
   )

处理整型值数组的版本，为其定义样本概率。它可以获得替换样本：

bool  MathSample(
   const int&     array[],           // 数值数组
   double&        probabilities[],   // 概率数组
   const int      count,             // 记数
   const bool     replace,           // 标识
   int&           result[]           // 结果数组
   )

参数

array[]

[in] 整型值数组。 

probabilities[]

[in] 样本元素的概率 数组。

count

[in] 元素的数量。 

replace

[in] 允许替换样本的参数

result[]

[out] 输出结果的数组。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。

注意

replace=true 参数允许执行随机抽样元素替换回原序列。