MathSample
베열 요소에서 임의 표본을 생성합니다.
실수 값 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전:
|
bool MathSample(
정수 값 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전:
|
bool MathSample(
실수 값 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 표본을 대체할 수 있습니다:
|
bool MathSample(
정수 값 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 표본을 대체할 수 있습니다:
|
bool MathSample(
표본 추출 확률이 정의되는 실수 값 내열로 작업하기 위한 버전.
|
bool MathSample(
표본 추출 확률이 정의되는 정수 값의 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전.
|
bool MathSample(
표본 추출 확률이 정의되는 실수 값 내열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 표본을 대체할 수 있습니다:
|
bool MathSample(
표본 추출 확률이 정의되는 정수 값의 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 표본을 대체할 수 있습니다:
|
bool MathSample(
매개변수
array[]
[in] 정수 값의 배열.
probabilities[]
[in] 요소 표본을 추출하기 위한 확률 배열.
count
[in] 요소의 수.
replace
[in] 대체 표본을 허용하는 매개변수.
result[]
[out] 결과를 출력할 배열.
값 반환
성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.
참고
replace=true 인수를 사용하면 원래 시퀀스로 복귀하여 요소를 임의로 표본 추출할 수 있습니다.