MathSample

베열 요소에서 임의 표본을 생성합니다.      

실수 값 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전:                          

bool  MathSample(
   const double&  array[],           // 값의 배열
   const int      count,             // 숫자
   double&        result[]           // 결과의 배열
   )

정수 값 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전:                          

bool  MathSample(
   const int&     array[],           // 값의 배열
   const int      count,             // 숫자
   int&           result[]           // 결과의 배열
   )

실수 값 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 표본을 대체할 수 있습니다:                          

bool  MathSample(
   const double&  array[],           // 값의 배열
   const int      count,             // 숫자
   const bool     replace,           // 플래그
   double&        result[],          // 결과의 배열
   )

정수 값 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 표본을 대체할 수 있습니다:                          

bool  MathSample(
   const int&     array[],           // 값의 배열
   const int      count,             // 숫자
   const bool     replace,           // 플래그
   int&           result[]           // 결과의 배열
   )

표본 추출 확률이 정의되는 실수 값 내열로 작업하기 위한 버전.                          

bool  MathSample(
   const double&  array[],           // 값의 배열
   double&        probabilities[],   // 확률의 배열
   const int      count,             // 숫자
   double&        result[]           // 결과의 배열
   )

표본 추출 확률이 정의되는 정수 값의 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전.                          

bool  MathSample(
   const int&     array[],           // 값의 배열
   double&        probabilities[],   // 확률의 배열
   const int      count,             // 숫자
   int&           result[]           // 결과의 배열
   )

표본 추출 확률이 정의되는 실수 값 내열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 표본을 대체할 수 있습니다:

bool  MathSample(
   const double&  array[],           // 값의 배열
   double&        probabilities[],   // 확률의 배열
   const int      count,             // 숫자
   const bool     replace,           // 플래그
   double&        result[]           // 결과의 배열
   )

표본 추출 확률이 정의되는 정수 값의 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 표본을 대체할 수 있습니다:

bool  MathSample(
   const int&     array[],           // 값의 배열
   double&        probabilities[],   // 확률의 배열
   const int      count,             // 숫자
   const bool     replace,           // 플래그
   int&           result[]           // 결과의 배열
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in] 정수 값의 배열. 

probabilities[]

[in] 요소 표본을 추출하기 위한 확률 배열.

count

[in] 요소의 수. 

replace

[in] 대체 표본을 허용하는 매개변수.

result[]

[out] 결과를 출력할 배열.

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

참고

replace=true 인수를 사용하면 원래 시퀀스로 복귀하여 요소를 임의로 표본 추출할 수 있습니다.