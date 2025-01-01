DocumentationSections
CExpertMoney is a base class for money and risk management algorithms.

Description

CExpertMoney is a base class for implementation of money and risk management classes.

Declaration

   class CExpertMoney : public CObject

Title

   #include <Expert\ExpertMoney.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

Direct descendants

CMoneyFixedLot, CMoneyFixedMargin, CMoneyFixedRisk, CMoneyNone, CMoneySizeOptimized

Class Methods by Groups

Access to Protected Data

 

Percent

Sets the value of "Risk percent" parameter

Initialization

 

virtual ValidationSettings

Checks the settings

Checking Trading Conditions

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

Gets the volume for a long position

virtual CheckOpenShort

Gets the volume for a short position

virtual CheckReverse

Gets the volume for a reverse of the position

virtual CheckClose

Checks conditions to close an opened position

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CExpertBase

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators