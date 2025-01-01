CExpertMoney
CExpertMoney is a base class for money and risk management algorithms.
Description
CExpertMoney is a base class for implementation of money and risk management classes.
Declaration
|
class CExpertMoney : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Expert\ExpertMoney.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CExpertMoney
Direct descendants
CMoneyFixedLot, CMoneyFixedMargin, CMoneyFixedRisk, CMoneyNone, CMoneySizeOptimized
Class Methods by Groups
|
Access to Protected Data
|
|
Sets the value of "Risk percent" parameter
|
Initialization
|
|
virtual ValidationSettings
|
Checks the settings
|
Checking Trading Conditions
|
|
virtual CheckOpenLong
|
Gets the volume for a long position
|
virtual CheckOpenShort
|
Gets the volume for a short position
|
virtual CheckReverse
|
Gets the volume for a reverse of the position
|
virtual CheckClose
|
Checks conditions to close an opened position
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators