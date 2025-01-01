DocumentationSections
Channel Objects

A group of "Channels" graphical objects.

This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Channels" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Class name

Object

CChartObjectChannel

"Equidistant Channel" graphical object

CChartObjectRegression

"Linear Regression Channel" graphical object

CChartObjectStdDevChannel

"Standard deviations Channel" graphical object

CChartObjectPitchfork

"Andrew's Pitchfork" graphical object

