Channel Objects

A group of "Channels" graphical objects.

This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Channels" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Class name Object CChartObjectChannel "Equidistant Channel" graphical object CChartObjectRegression "Linear Regression Channel" graphical object CChartObjectStdDevChannel "Standard deviations Channel" graphical object CChartObjectPitchfork "Andrew's Pitchfork" graphical object

See also

Object types, Graphic objects