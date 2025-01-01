MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsChannel Objects
Channel Objects
A group of "Channels" graphical objects.
This section contains the technical details of working with a group of classes of "Channels" graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.
|
Class name
|
Object
|
"Equidistant Channel" graphical object
|
"Linear Regression Channel" graphical object
|
"Standard deviations Channel" graphical object
|
"Andrew's Pitchfork" graphical object
