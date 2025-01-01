Deviation (Get Method)

Gets "Deviation" property value.

double Deviation() const

Return Value

Value of "Deviation" property assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

Deviation (Set Method)

Sets "Deviation" property value.

bool Deviation(

double deviation

)

Parameters

deviation

[in] New value for "Deviation" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.