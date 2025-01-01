MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsChannel ObjectsCChartObjectStdDevChannelDeviations CreateDeviationsSaveLoadType Deviation (Get Method) Gets "Deviation" property value. double Deviation() const Return Value Value of "Deviation" property assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE. Deviation (Set Method) Sets "Deviation" property value. bool Deviation( double deviation // deviation ) Parameters deviation [in] New value for "Deviation" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Create Save