CChartObjectStdDevChannel Deviations 

Deviation (Get Method)

Gets "Deviation" property value.

double  Deviation() const

Return Value

Value of "Deviation" property assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

Deviation (Set Method)

Sets "Deviation" property value.

bool  Deviation(
   double  deviation      // deviation
   )

Parameters

deviation

[in]  New value for "Deviation" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.