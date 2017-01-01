DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPanels und DialogeCButton 

Klasse CButton

Klasse CButton ist eine Klasse des einfachen Steuerelements basierend auf das grafischen Objekt "Taste".

Beschreibung

Klasse CButton wird für die Erstellung von einfachen Tasten verwendet.

Deklaration

   class CButton : public CWndObj

Kopf

   #include <Controls\Button.mqh>

Vererbungshierarchie

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CButton

Das Ergebnis des unten angeführten Codes:

ControlsButton

Gruppen der Klassenmethode

Erstellung

 

Create

Erstellt ein Steuerelement

Eigenschaften

 

Pressed

Erhält/Setzt den Wert der Eigenschaft "Pressed".

Locking

Erhält/Setzt den Wert der Eigenschaft "Locking".

Parameteränderungenbehandlung

 

OnSetText

Handler des Ereignisses "SetText" eines Steuerelements

OnSetColor

Handler des Ereignisses "SetColor" eines Steuerelements

OnSetColorBackground

Handler des Ereignisses "SetColorBackground" eines Steuerelements

OnSetColorBorder

Handler des Ereignisses "SetColorBorder" eines Steuerelements

OnSetFont

Handler des Ereignisses "SetFont" eines Steuerelements

OnSetFontSize

Handler des Ereignisses "SetFontSize" eines Steuerelements

Behandlung von internen Ereignissen

 

OnCreate

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Create" eines Steuerelements

OnShow

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Show" eines Steuerelements

OnHide

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Hide" eines Steuerelements

OnMove

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Move" eines Steuerelements

OnResize

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Resize" eines Steuerelements

OnMouseDown

Handler des internen Ereignisses "MouseDown" eines Steuerelements

OnOnMouseUp

Handler des internen Ereignisses "MouseUp" eines Steuerelements

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWnd

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWndObj

OnEvent, Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Ein Beispiel für die Erstellung eines Panels mit einem Button:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               ControlsButton.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Das Panel der Anzeige und der Dialoge. Demonstration der CButton Klasse"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Button.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CButton           m_button1;                       // the button object
   CButton           m_button2;                       // the button object
   CButton           m_button3;                       // the fixed button object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateButton1(void);
   bool              CreateButton2(void);
   bool              CreateButton3(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnClickButton1(void);
   void              OnClickButton2(void);
   void              OnClickButton3(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button1,OnClickButton1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button2,OnClickButton2)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button3,OnClickButton3)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateButton1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateButton2())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateButton3())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Button1" button                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_button1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button1.Text("Button1"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Button2" button                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_button2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button2.Text("Button2"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button2))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Button3" fixed button                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton3(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+2*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_button3.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button3",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button3.Text("Locked"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button3))
      return(false);
   m_button3.Locking(true);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton2(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton3(void)
  {
   if(m_button3.Pressed())
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" Status des Elements: On");
   else
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" Status des Elements: Off");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Kommentare löschen
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 