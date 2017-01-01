DocumentaçãoSeções
CButton é uma classe do controle simples, baseado no objeto de gráfico "Button".

Descrição

Classe CButton destina-se a criação de botões simples.

Declaração

   class CButton : public CWndObj

Título

   #include <Controls\Button.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CButton

O resultado de trabalho é apresentado abaixo do código:

ControlsButton

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Criar controle

State

 

Pressed

Obtém/Define a propriedade "Pressed"

Locking

Obtém/Define a propriedade "Locking"

Propriedades que alteram manipuladores de eventos

 

OnSetText

Manipulador de eventos "SetText"

OnSetColor

Manipulador de eventos "SetColor"

OnSetColorBackground

Manipulador de eventos "SetColorBackground"

OnSetColorBorder

Manipulador de eventos "SetColorBorder"

OnSetFont

Manipulador de eventos "SetFont"

OnSetFontSize

Manipulador de eventos "SetFontSize"

Manipuladores de eventos internos

 

OnCreate

Manipulador de evento "Create"

OnShow

Manipulador de evento "Show"

OnHide

Manipulador de evento "Hide"

OnMove

Manipulador de evento "Move"

OnResize

Manipulador de evento "Resize"

OnMouseDown

Manipulador de eventos "MouseDown"

OnOnMouseUp

Manipulador de eventos "MouseUp"

Exemplo de criação de painel com botão:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               ControlsButton.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Painel de exibição e de diálogos de controle. Apresentação do trabalho da classe CButton"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Button.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CButton           m_button1;                       // the button object
   CButton           m_button2;                       // the button object
   CButton           m_button3;                       // the fixed button object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateButton1(void);
   bool              CreateButton2(void);
   bool              CreateButton3(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnClickButton1(void);
   void              OnClickButton2(void);
   void              OnClickButton3(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button1,OnClickButton1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button2,OnClickButton2)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button3,OnClickButton3)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateButton1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateButton2())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateButton3())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Button1" button                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_button1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button1.Text("Button1"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Button2" button                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_button2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button2.Text("Button2"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button2))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Button3" fixed button                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton3(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+2*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_button3.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button3",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button3.Text("Locked"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button3))
      return(false);
   m_button3.Locking(true);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton2(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton3(void)
  {
   if(m_button3.Pressed())
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" Estado dos controles: On");
   else
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" Estado dos controles: Off");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- limpamos os comentários
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }