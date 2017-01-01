DocumentationSections
CButton

La classe CButton est une classe de contrôle simple, basé sur l'objet graphique "Bouton".

Description

La classe CButton est une classe pour la création de boutons simples.

Déclaration

   class CButton : public CWndObj

Titre

   #include <Controls\Button.mqh>

Hiérarchie d'héritage

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CButton

Résultat du code fournit ci-dessous :

ControlsButton

Méthodes de Classe

Création

 

Create

Crée le contrôle

Etat

 

Pressed

Retourne/Définit la propriété "Pressed"

Locking

Retourne/Définit la propriété "Locking"

Gestionnaires d'évènements de changement des propriétés

 

OnSetText

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetText"

OnSetColor

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetColor"

OnSetColorBackground

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetColorBackground"

OnSetColorBorder

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetColorBorder"

OnSetFont

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetFont"

OnSetFontSize

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetFontSize"

Gestionnaires d'évènements internes

 

OnCreate

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Create"

OnShow

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Show"

OnHide

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Hide"

OnMove

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Move"

OnResize

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Resize"

OnMouseDown

Gestionnaire d'évènement "MouseDown"

OnOnMouseUp

Gestionnaire d'évènement "MouseUp"

Méthodes héritées de la classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Méthodes héritées de la classe CWnd

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Méthodes héritées de la classe CWndObj

OnEvent, Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Exemple de création d'un panneau avec un bouton :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               ControlsButton.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Panneaux de Contrôle et Dialogues. Classe de démonstration CButton"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Button.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| définition                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- placement
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indentation depuis la gauche (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indentation depuis la sommet (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indentation depuis la droite (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indentation depuis le fond (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // coordonnée X du gap
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // coordonnée Y du gap
//--- pour les boutons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // largeur
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour la zone d'indication
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour les contrôles de type groupe
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // largeur
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // hauteur
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // hauteur
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // hauteur
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage : dialogue principale de l'application des Contrôles   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CButton           m_button1;                       // Objet bouton
   CButton           m_button2;                       // Objet bouton
   CButton           m_button3;                       // Objet bouton fixe
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- création
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- gestionnaire d'évènement du graphique
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   bool              CreateButton1(void);
   bool              CreateButton2(void);
   bool              CreateButton3(void);
   //--- gestionnaires des évènements de contrôle dépendants
   void              OnClickButton1(void);
   void              OnClickButton2(void);
   void              OnClickButton3(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button1,OnClickButton1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button2,OnClickButton2)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button3,OnClickButton3)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructeur                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructeur                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Création                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   if(!CreateButton1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateButton2())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateButton3())
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée le bouton "Button1"                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton1(void)
  {
//--- coordonnées
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- création
   if(!m_button1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button1.Text("Button1"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button1))
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée le bouton "Button2"                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton2(void)
  {
//--- coordonnées
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- création
   if(!m_button2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button2.Text("Button2"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button2))
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée le bouton fixe "Button3"                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton3(void)
  {
//--- coordonnées
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+2*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- création
   if(!m_button3.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button3",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button3.Text("Locked"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button3))
      return(false);
   m_button3.Locking(true);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton1(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton2(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton3(void)
  {
   if(m_button3.Pressed())
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" Etat du contrôle : On");
   else
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" Etat du contrôle : Off");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Variables Globales                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'initialisation de l'Expert       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- crée le dialogue de l'application
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- lance l'application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succès
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction de désinitialisation de l'Expert                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- supprime le commentaire
   Comment("");
//--- détruit le dialogue
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'évènement du graphique                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // identifiant de l'évènement  
                  const long& lparam,   // paramètre d'évènement de type long
                  const double& dparam, // paramètre d'évènement de type double
                  const string& sparam) // paramètre d'évènement de type string
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }