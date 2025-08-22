EA New Player

4.91
EA New Player — 新一代交易專家顧問
它不僅僅是交易，它改變了遊戲規則。
EA New Player 是一款適用於 MT5 的創新投資組合專家顧問，基於七種成熟的技術分析策略建構。它不使用人工智慧，但憑藉其先進的架構、透明的邏輯和靈活的訊號過濾系統，其性能優於許多神經網路解決方案。
多時間框架分析
該 EA 在所有可用時間範圍（從 1 分鐘到 4 小時）上分析市場，以兼顧本地和全球趨勢。這有助於避免訊號衝突，並找到最可靠的入場點。
透明度和控制力
僅使用經典指標：振盪指標、趨勢指標和形態指標。
沒有隱藏的演算法或“黑盒子”。
即使是初學者，設定也一目了然。
重要提示：EA 測試速度慢
由於邏輯複雜且支援多時間框架分析，EA New Player 的測試時間可能比平常更長。這是正常現象，因為它的演算法非常精確。為了確保測試結果準確、設定最佳以及獲得建議，請在購買後聯繫作者。我將根據您的交易風格和所選工具，為您提供量身定制的 VIP 設定。
技術參數
交易品種 - XAUUSD、
時間週期 - H1
測試期 - 自 2025 年起
經紀商 - 任意
最低入金 - 1,500 美元 / 0.01 手
建議入金 - 3,500 美元 / 0.01 手
設定 - 購買後聯絡我以取得 VIP 設置

警告：
如果有人聯繫您並聲稱我試圖向您推銷商品，則他們可能是騙子。請封鎖他們並將其舉報為垃圾郵件。如果您在我的 MQL5 帳戶以外的任何地方購買此 EA，則它是假的，無法像正品 EA 一樣運行，並且您將永遠無法收到更新或支援。
新手 EA - 他來改寫遊戲規則。致力於為新手玩家打造。
评分 49
david mancuso
26
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

