EA New Player

4.91
EA New Player: Un asesor experto de trading de última generación
No solo opera, sino que revoluciona las reglas del juego.
EA New Player es un innovador asesor experto de cartera para MT5, basado en siete estrategias de análisis técnico probadas. No utiliza inteligencia artificial, pero supera a muchas soluciones de redes neuronales gracias a su sofisticada arquitectura, lógica transparente y un sistema flexible de filtrado de señales.
Análisis multitemporal
El EA analiza el mercado en todos los marcos temporales disponibles, desde M1 hasta H4, para tener en cuenta las tendencias locales y globales. Esto ayuda a evitar señales contradictorias y a encontrar los puntos de entrada más fiables. Transparencia y control
Solo indicadores clásicos: osciladores, indicadores de tendencia y patrones.
Sin algoritmos ocultos ni "cajas negras".
La configuración es fácil de entender incluso para principiantes.
Importante: Pruebas lentas del Asesor Experto
Debido a la lógica compleja y al análisis multi-temporal, probar el Asesor Experto Nuevo Jugador puede tardar más de lo habitual. Esto es normal y se debe a la alta precisión del algoritmo. Para garantizar resultados precisos, una configuración óptima y recomendaciones, contacte con el autor después de la compra. Le proporcionaré una configuración VIP adaptada a su estilo de trading y a los instrumentos seleccionados.
Parámetros técnicos
Símbolos: XAUUSD
Periodo temporal: H1
Periodo de prueba: Desde 2020
Brókeres: Cualquiera
Depósito mínimo: $1500 / 0,01 lote
Depósito recomendado: $3500 / 0,01 lote
Configuración: Contáctame después de la compra para recibir la configuración VIP

Advertencia:
Si alguien te contacta y te dice que intento venderte algo, es un estafador. Bloquéalo y denúncialo como spam. Si compras este EA en cualquier otro lugar que no sea mi perfil MQL5, es falso y no funcionará como un EA genuino, y nunca recibirás actualizaciones ni soporte.
EA para nuevos jugadores: Llegó para reescribir las reglas del juego. Dedicado a los nuevos jugadores.
Comentarios 49
david mancuso
25
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

Productos recomendados
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Asesores Expertos
Descripción : Fidelity EA es un Asesor Experto para el comercio en todos los pares de divisas y todos los plazos. EA es alimentado con algoritmos específicos de detección de tendencias. El algoritmo es totalmente inteligente y automático. Así que el uso y la configuración de EA es muy simple y no hay necesidad de tener un profundo conocimiento sobre el mercado. Crecimiento de la EA : El EA será actualizado y apoyado siempre. Las nuevas características se añadirán más adelante de forma gratuita
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.5 (10)
Asesores Expertos
Este EA es una poderosa herramienta de trading en forma de grilla que utiliza un algoritmo sofisticado para calcular las posiciones de entrada de cada operación individual. No se ajusta excesivamente a los datos históricos, en su lugar utiliza la volatilidad del mercado para optimizarse a sí mismo. Al utilizar la volatilidad del mercado, el algoritmo es capaz de adaptarse rápidamente y eficientemente a los cambios en el mercado. Esto significa que puede aprovechar las oportunidades del mercado
Investment Trading Expert
Ahmad Arief Bin Mohd Nor
Asesores Expertos
EA que sobreviven Covid Año. No es un hacerse rico rápidamente esquemas. Trate a este EA como robot de inversión. Resultado en la captura de pantalla se basan en la configuración que funciona en 2015 todo a través de 2025. Todavía se puede mejorar mediante el ajuste de los parámetros limitados para obtener un resultado más rentable. Configuración se actualizará en este post periódicamente. Echa un vistazo a este post más tarde para obtener la configuración actualizada. Parámetros actuales : T
MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
Andre Tavares
Asesores Expertos
La estrategia del EA Este EA tiene incorporado un indicador combinado de Tendencia de Bandas de Bollinger, MACD y MA que comprueba las tendencias de los precios en todo momento y abre y cierra nuevas órdenes en el momento adecuado; Recomendado para operadores principiantes porque los valores de entrada por defecto están optimizados para trabajar con cuentas con un balance tan bajo como 300 US$ ; Protege su ganancia porque está provisto de Trailing Stop Loss, Porcentaje Mínimo de Equidad para per
Ea grandmaster gold
Yousseff Sarmiento Pedrozo
Asesores Expertos
Un bot especializado para el mercado de XAUUSD, GOLD (BACKTEST EN "CADA TICK" 196M TICK MODELADOS EN EL BROKER DARWINEX)  Se basa en tendecias del mercado, esta totalmente optimizado y gestiona automaticamente el lotaje de las posiciones en base al capital. Se puede modificar el riesgo por operacion en porcentaje%, su gestion de capital esta basada en el interes compuesto, cuando entra en racha negativa empieza a bajar el lotaje hasta volver a una racha positiva en la cual arriesgara nuevamente
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Asesores Expertos
**Bitcoin Striker M5X** es un robot de trading **exclusivamente optimizado para BTCUSD en el marco de tiempo M5**.   Combina niveles SL/TP basados en ATR, lógica de RSI-tendencia, velas Heikin-Ashi y un filtro adaptativo de Choppiness. Solo mantiene **una posición abierta a la vez**, reduciendo el riesgo y simplificando la gestión de la cuenta. > ️ Nota: usarlo en otros instrumentos puede generar resultados imprecisos. **Puesta en marcha rápida**   1. Activa *AutoTrading* en MT5.   2. Abr
Aussie Victor MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.49 (37)
Asesores Expertos
Venta de Navidad: Se venderán 10 copias con un 50% de descuento durante la venta de Navidad. Aussie Victor revoluciona el trading tradicional combinando un posicionamiento inteligente con señales de entrada basadas en el aprendizaje automático, diseñadas específicamente para la dinámica de precios única del par de divisas AUDCAD. Únete a mi grupo abierto para preguntas relacionadas con cualquiera de mis productos: https: //www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 ¿Qué hace diferente a Aussie
Ghost version 2
Majed Ali K Alotaibi
Asesores Expertos
Este Asesor Experto está diseñado para instrumentos de alta volatilidad, especialmente Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) y XAUUSD (Oro). Utiliza un sólido modelo de ruptura basado en ATR, escalado de posiciones en múltiples capas y un filtro de tendencia opcional para identificar fuerte impulso direccional con control preciso del riesgo. Funciones principales 1. Motor de entrada por ruptura Detecta rupturas mediante: Filtro de volatilidad ATR Estructura de máximos/mínimos Filtro de tendencia EMA (o
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Asesores Expertos
Con CLS NO PERDERÁ, siempre que tenga una gestión profesional del capital. Es imposible tener pérdidas con CLS, ¿por qué ? Funciona comprando y vendiendo dos pares de divisas correlacionados positivamente. Esto significa que cuando el PAR 1 sube el PAR 2 también sube, sin embargo, hay algo que sucede en el mercado que es la distorsión de la relación de precios. Es decir, cuando el PAR 1 sube y el PAR 2 baja, es cuando entramos, comprando Par 2 y vendiendo Par 1. Esto parece sencillo pero no
Nova ICH Trader
Anita Monus
Asesores Expertos
Nova ICH Trader se basa en el poder atemporal del sistema Ichimoku Kinko Hyo - rediseñado en una solución de trading totalmente automatizada que entiende la tendencia, el impulso y el equilibrio en un marco cohesivo. Este Asesor Experto no se limita a seguir el precio, sino que interpreta la estructura, el espacio y el sentimiento con precisión. Al analizar la dinámica de las nubes, los cruces y la distancia desde el equilibrio, Nova ICH Trader identifica oportunidades de alta probabilidad donde
Abab RSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Asesores Expertos
Abab RSI es un sistema experto profesional diseñado para analizar los mercados basándose en el indicador RSI y en un sistema especial de restricciones. El Asesor Experto trabaja con una orden (no una serie), cada orden va acompañada de un trailing stop activado por un trailing start, y cada orden está asegurada por stop loss y take profit. Por lo tanto, el sistema experto utiliza órdenes seguras para trabajar. La entrada del indicador en sí también se puede considerar fiable, ya que se utiliza
Neuron Gold
Teresa Maria Pimenta
Asesores Expertos
EA Neuron Gold — Inteligencia Neural para XAUUSD en M30 Neuron Gold es un Asesor Experto avanzado, diseñado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD en el timeframe M30. Utiliza dos estrategias automáticas independientes, que pueden funcionar juntas o por separado, y además incluye un panel completo de control manual integrado en el gráfico. Estrategias Automáticas de Neuron Gold 1. Estrategia de Patrones de Bandera Detecta automáticamente las formaciones clásicas de continuación (bull flag y bear flag
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
Asesores Expertos
Bienvenido a GoldTrend ExpertAI, su solución para operar con éxito en el par XAUUSD (ORO) utilizando técnicas de Inteligencia Artificial de vanguardia junto con una miríada de indicadores incluyendo ADX, Medias Móviles y detección de Acción del Precio. Desarrollado por un equipo experimentado con más de una década de experiencia en el comercio, GoldTrend ExpertAI cuenta con una estrategia única diseñada para optimizar la gestión de riesgos, asegurando que cada posición está protegida con Take Pr
EA Martini MT5
Mikita Borys
Asesores Expertos
EA Martini MT5 es un asesor experto multifuncional con un sofisticado sistema de seguimiento y determinación de posición.    Construye redes muy inteligentes con y contra la tendencia.    Negociar con el La tendencia funciona de tal manera que cada nueva orden se abre solo si la orden anterior tiene Stop Loss en el punto de equilibrio.    La negociación contra la tendencia se lleva a cabo con el objetivo de cerrar posiciones no rentables con beneficio. .    Siempre puede solicitar asistencia té
KVault Trader EA
Martin Ndiritu Kahiga
Asesores Expertos
Presentación de KVault Trader EA - Precision Gold Trading en M15 Desbloquea la Bóveda de las Ganancias Consistentes. Construido por un equipo de expertos e impulsado por un algoritmo de ruptura altamente avanzado, KVault Trader EA es su puerta de entrada a la negociación inteligente y automatizada de Oro. Diseñado específicamente para el XAUUSD en el marco de tiempo M15 , este Asesor Experto es rápido, potente y está enfocado en ofrecer rendimientos mensuales constantes con una reducción míni
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Asesores Expertos
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 está especialmente diseñado para trabajar como scalper y un sistema de comercio de tendencia. La estrategia Panther se basa en dos cruces de medias móviles y un lector de velas relativo a estas medias. Se puede configurar un filtro de operaciones basado en valores ATR para hacer que el EA funcione sólo en tendencias reales. Por lo tanto, si la condición de disparo es cierto, Panther strat al comercio en cada nueva condición alcanzada. Un filtro de tendencia adicional p
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Asesores Expertos
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5 es un robot de scalping de nueva generación desarrollado por un equipo altamente experimentado en trading y codificación. Está diseñado para scalping en uno de los más populares crypto par BTCUSD . Libere el poder del trading automatizado con este avanzado EA BTC Scalper diseñado específicamente para el par BTCUSD . Ya sea que esté operando en el gráfico de 1 minuto o de 4 horas, este bot se adapta a cualquier marco de tiempo, por lo que es una herramienta versátil para los
SmartBand Trader
Andrius Daujotas
Asesores Expertos
BBTrader - Auto-Trader Adaptativo de las Bandas de Bollinger ( mejor para el par AUDCAD 1H,4H, D ) BBTrader es un algoritmo de negociación totalmente automatizado diseñado para MetaTrader 5, basado en una estrategia dinámica de ruptura e inversión de las Bandas de Bollinger. El sistema abre operaciones cuando el precio se desvía significativamente más allá de las bandas superior o inferior, seguido de mecanismos inteligentes de escala y salida. Características principales: Entrada automatizad
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Asesores Expertos
Salva EA es un sistema avanzado y totalmente automatizado. La base de esta estrategia es el propio gráfico de precios, el comercio se lleva a cabo desde el rango de movimiento de los precios. Beneficios No es martingala, no es arbitraje Listo para operar sin PreSetting Utilice siempre un stop loss y take profit para salvar sus inversiones Fácil de usar (no tiene ajustes complejos) Los resultados del probador convergen con los resultados en una cuenta real Pruebas de alta velocidad (puede ser op
DMI Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Asesores Expertos
DMI Scalper GOLD MT5 - Sistema de Trading Automatizado Premium Descripción General DMI Scalper GOLD es un Expert Advisor (EA) de alta precisión diseñado específicamente para operar el par XAU/USD (Oro) utilizando una estrategia avanzada basada en el indicador DMI (Directional Movement Index) Este sistema automatizado ha sido desarrollado para traders que buscan aprovechar los movimientos de scalping en el mercado del oro, con una configuración optimizada para operar en temporalidad M15 (15 mi
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (3)
Asesores Expertos
Presentando XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 - EA de Trading de Oro con Doble Estrategia Un EA sistemático diseñado utilizando técnicas cuantitativas y experiencia de trading profesional. [ Descargar SETFILE(.set) ] XAU Breakout Scalper _ 0.5% Risk.set  | Periodo: 2025.01.15 → 2025.11.16 | Balance inicial: $50,000 | Balance final: ≈ 158 000 $ | Riesgo por operación: 0.5% | PF: 1.88 | Sharpe: 8.37 | Máx. drawdown: 13.10% | Tasa de acierto: 63–64% | Operaciones: 874 Su EA profesional de breakout, diseña
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
Asesores Expertos
MT5 EA para EUR/USD (Gráfico de 1 hora) - ¡Domine los mercados con confianza! Experimente el poder del trading algorítmico con nuestro Asesor Experto (EA) para MetaTrader 5, desarrollado específicamente para el par EUR/USD en el marco temporal de 1 hora (H1 ). ¿Por qué elegir este EA? Diseño específico para la divisa - Construido exclusivamente para EUR/USD , asegurando una ejecución optimizada de la estrategia. Sensible al marco temporal - Ajustado con precisión para el gráfico de 1 hora (H1 ).
OP Skill FX Joker EA
Yago Sales Rodrigues
Asesores Expertos
OP Skill FX Joker - Estrategia Anual con IA y Lógica Matemática Telegram para acceder a la configuración SET. Descripción: Descubre una nueva forma de operar en los mercados, donde la Inteligencia Artificial y la precisión matemática se unen para tomar decisiones lógicas y estratégicas. OP Skill FX Joker ha sido desarrollado para analizar el mercado en profundidad, identificando oportunidades de alta probabilidad. Olvídese de los enfoques de alto riesgo. La filosofía del OP Skill FX Joker es e
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Asesores Expertos
MSX AI Scalper Pro Motor de negociación inteligente, adaptable y autónomo Visión general MSX AI Scalper Pro es un avanzado sistema de trading automatizado construido para BTCUSD en el marco temporal M5 . A diferencia de muchos robots que dependen de filtros de tiempo estrictos, bloques de noticias o control manual, este sistema está diseñado para operar continuamente 24/7 , adaptándose a la volatilidad del mercado en tiempo real - sin filtros externos o niñeras manuales. Principio de Func
Amaris EA MT5
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Asesores Expertos
precio actual 99 $ - se subirá pronto- Adding on the attractive price  , I will give those who buy AMARIS an other  SUCCESSFUL BREAKOUT EA for free  AMARIS EA es un robot comercial completamente automatizado que utiliza una estrategia de reventa nocturna muy exitosa que ha demostrado su eficacia a lo largo de los años. AMARIS operará solo durante las horas muy tranquilas y dudosas de la noche utilizando muchos filtros, medidas de seguridad y stop loss. puede operar en múltiples pares de divis
Ride the wind MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Asesores Expertos
Ride the Wind MT5 — Sistema de Trading Automatizado Ride the Wind MT5 es un Asesor Experto basado en algoritmos de análisis de mercado y gestión de riesgos. Funciona en modo totalmente automático y requiere una mínima intervención del trader. ¡Atención! Contáctame inmediatamente después de la compra para recibir las instrucciones de configuración. ¿Por qué elegir Ride the Wind MT5? Algoritmos de análisis: automatización del trading las 24 horas con modelos integrados. Flexibilidad: se adapta a l
Eastwist
Fernando Souza Mendes
Asesores Expertos
EASTWIST.mq5 funciona bien en operaciones a corto plazo. La sensibilidad a las señales del mercado a corto plazo, proporcionada por los indicadores RSI y MACD, junto con la lógica de decisión simulada de Machine Learning, parece realmente una combinación eficaz para captar los rápidos movimientos de los precios. La capacidad de responder rápidamente a las condiciones del mercado es una característica valiosa en las estrategias de scalping o day trading, donde la precisión y la velocidad en la e
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Asesores Expertos
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Construye tu propia estrategia. Supera los retos de prop firm con confianza. El Prop Grid EA de XignalCoding es una herramienta de trading altamente flexible y potente, diseñada para traders que quieren un control total sobre su estrategia, sistema de grid y riesgo. Tanto si estás probando ideas como si quieres superar retos como FTMO, este EA te da la estructura y la seguridad que necesitas. Características principales Creación de estrategias personalizadas Elija su s
QS NorthStar USDCAD
Lucas Leibl
Asesores Expertos
QS NorthStar USDCAD El QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor es un robot de trading centrado en el símbolo y construido específicamente para USDCAD en el marco temporal M15. A diferencia de los robots básicos de un solo indicador, este EA utiliza un sofisticado Sistema Compuesto de Puntuación de Señales . Agrega datos de los indicadores de impulso y fuerza del mercado para filtrar el ruido del mercado. Sólo ejecuta operaciones cuando una convergencia de factores confirma una configuración
Los compradores de este producto también adquieren
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Asesores Expertos
¡Hola, traders! Soy   la Reina Cuántica   , la joya de la corona de todo el ecosistema Cuántico y el Asesor Experto mejor valorado y más vendido en la historia de MQL5. Con una trayectoria comprobada de más de 20 meses de trading en vivo, me he ganado mi lugar como la Reina indiscutible del XAUUSD. ¿Mi especialidad? ORO. ¿Mi misión? Ofrecer resultados comerciales consistentes, precisos e inteligentes, una y otra vez. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Asesores Expertos
SEÑAL EN VIVO CON CUENTA DE TRADING REAL: MT4 por defecto (Más de 7 meses de trading en vivo): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Más de 5 meses de trading en vivo): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de trading con EA de Forex en MQL5: Únete a mi canal de MQL5 para estar al día de mis últimas noticias. Mi comunidad de más de 14.000 miembros en MQL5 . ¡SOLO QUEDAN 3 COPIAS DE 10 A $399! Después de eso, el precio subirá a $499. El EA se venderá en cantidades li
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Asesores Expertos
Cada vez que la señal en vivo aumente un 10%, el precio se incrementará para mantener la exclusividad de Zenox y proteger la estrategia. El precio final será de $2,999. Señal en Vivo Cuenta de IC Markets, ¡vea el rendimiento en vivo por usted mismo como prueba! Descargar manual de usuario (Inglés) Zenox es un robot de trading multipar con IA de vanguardia que sigue las tendencias y diversifica el riesgo en dieciséis pares de divisas. Años de desarrollo dedicado han dado como resultado un potent
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Asesores Expertos
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading poco utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al merc
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Asesores Expertos
Quantum King EA: Poder inteligente, perfeccionado para cada trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Precio especial de lanzamiento Señal en vivo:       HAGA CLIC AQUÍ Versión MT4:   HAGA CLIC AQUÍ Canal de Quantum King:       Haga clic aquí ***¡Compra Quantum King MT5 y podrás obtener Quantum StarMan gratis!*** ¡Pregunta en privado para más detalles! Gobierna   tus operaciones con precisión y
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Asesores Expertos
SEÑAL EN VIVO CON CUENTA DE TRADING REAL: Configuración predeterminada: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de trading de Forex EA en MQL5: Únete a mi canal de MQL5 para estar al día de mis últimas noticias. Mi comunidad de más de 14 000 miembros en MQL5. ¡SOLO QUEDAN 3 COPIAS DE 10 A $399! Después de eso, el precio subirá a $499. El EA se venderá en cantidades limitadas para garantizar los derechos de todos los clientes que lo hayan adquirido. AI Gold Trading aprovecha el modelo ava
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Asesores Expertos
Símbolo XAUUSD (Oro/Dólar) Período (marco temporal) H1-M15 (cualquiera) Soporte para operación única SÍ Depósito mínimo 500 USD (o equivalente en otra moneda) Compatible con cualquier bróker SÍ (compatible con cotizaciones de 2 o 3 dígitos, cualquier moneda de cuenta, símbolo o GMT) Funciona sin configuración previa SÍ Si te interesa el tema del aprendizaje automático, suscríbete al canal: ¡Suscribirse! Características Clave del Proyecto Mad Turtle: Aprendizaje Automático Real Este Asesor Exp
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Asesores Expertos
Nota importante: Para garantizar total transparencia, estoy proporcionando acceso a la cuenta de inversor real vinculada a este EA, lo que le permite monitorear su rendimiento en vivo sin manipulación alguna. En solo 5 días, todo el capital inicial fue retirado por completo, y desde entonces, el EA ha estado operando exclusivamente con fondos de ganancias, sin ninguna exposición al saldo original. El precio actual de $199 es una oferta de lanzamiento limitada, y se incrementará después de vende
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Asesores Expertos
Presentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , el innovador asesor experto en MQL5 que está transformando la forma de operar con el prestigioso par GBPUSD. Desarrollado por un equipo de comerciantes experimentados con experiencia comercial de más de 13 años. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compra Quantum Emperor EA y podrás obtener Quantum StarMan   gratis.*** Pregunta en privado para más detalles. Señal
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Asesores Expertos
Aura Ultimate: la cúspide del comercio de redes neuronales y el camino hacia la libertad financiera. Aura Ultimate es el siguiente paso evolutivo en la familia Aura: una síntesis de arquitectura de IA de vanguardia, inteligencia adaptativa al mercado y precisión con control de riesgos. Basada en el ADN probado de Aura Black Edition y Aura Neuron, va más allá, fusionando sus fortalezas en un ecosistema unificado multiestrategia, a la vez que introduce una capa completamente nueva de lógica pred
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Asesores Expertos
AI Forex Robot - El futuro del trading automatizado. AI Forex Robot está impulsado por un sistema de Inteligencia Artificial de última generación basado en una red neuronal híbrida LSTM Transformer, diseñada específicamente para analizar los movimientos del precio del oro (XAUUSD) en el mercado Forex. El sistema analiza complejas estructuras de mercado, adapta su estrategia en tiempo real y toma decisiones basadas en datos con un alto nivel de precisión. AI Forex Robot es un sistema moderno, tot
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Asesores Expertos
Crecimiento a Largo Plazo. Consistencia. Resiliencia. Pivot Killer EA no es un sistema de ganancias rápidas, sino un algoritmo de trading profesional diseñado para hacer crecer tu cuenta de manera sostenible a largo plazo . Desarrollado exclusivamente para XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer es el resultado de años de investigación, pruebas y desarrollo disciplinado. Su filosofía es simple: la consistencia vence a la suerte . Este sistema ha sido puesto a prueba en distintos ciclos de mercado, cambios d
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Asesores Expertos
Un nuevo paso adelante | Precisión impulsada por IA encuentra la lógica del mercado Con Argos Rage , se introduce un nuevo nivel de automatización en el trading, impulsado por un sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analiza el comportamiento del mercado en tiempo real. Si bien se basa en las fortalezas de Argos Fury, este EA sigue un camino estratégico diferente: más flexibilidad, una interpretación más amplia y una mayor interacción con el mercado. Live Signal Marco temporal: M30 Apalancamiento
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Asesores Expertos
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autónomo con Núcleo Analítico Cuántico SEÑAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoy en día, muchos traders manipulan los resultados ejecutando sus Expert Advisors en cuentas cent o con saldos muy pequeños , lo cual demuestra en realidad que no confían en sus propios sistemas . Este señal, en cambio, opera en una cuenta real de 20.000 USD . Refleja una inversión de capital auténtica y ofrece un rendimiento transparente , sin amplificaciones artificia
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Asesores Expertos
Estamos orgullosos de presentar nuestro robot de vanguardia, el Big Forex Players EA diseñado para maximizar su potencial de negociación, minimizar el comercio emocional, y tomar decisiones más inteligentes impulsado por la tecnología de vanguardia. Todo el sistema de este EA nos llevó muchos meses construirlo, y luego pasamos mucho tiempo probándolo. Este EA único incluye tres estrategias distintas que se pueden utilizar de forma independiente o en conjunto.El robot recibe las posiciones de los
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Asesores Expertos
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCUENTO Solo por 24 horas. La oferta termina el 29 de noviembre. Esta será la única oferta para este producto. Presentando Syna Versión 4 - El Primer Ecosistema de Trading Agéntico con IA del Mundo Me complace presentar Syna Versión 4, el primer sistema verdadero de coordinación multi-EA agéntico de la industria del trading forex . Esta innovación revolucionaria permite que múltiples Asesores Expertos operen como una red de inteligencia unificada en diferentes terminal
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Asesores Expertos
¡PROP FIRME LISTO!   (   descargar SETFILE   ) WARNING : ¡Solo quedan unas pocas copias al precio actual! Precio final: 990$ Obtenga 1 EA gratis (para 2 cuentas comerciales) -> contácteme después de la compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ¡Bienvenido al Segador de Oro! Basado en el exitoso Goldtrade Pro, este EA ha sido diseñado para ejecutarse en múltiples períodos de tiempo al mismo tiempo y tiene la opción de establecer la frecuencia de
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Asesores Expertos
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOCIÓN DE LANZAMIENTO: ¡NÚMERO MUY LIMITADO DE COPIAS DISPONIBLES AL PRECIO ACTUAL! Precio final: 990$ Desde $349: ¡Elige 1 EA gratis! (para un máximo de 2 cuentas comerciales) Oferta combinada definitiva     ->     haga clic aquí ÚNETE AL GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Haz clic aquí   LIVE RESULTS REVISIÓN INDEPENDIENTE Bienvenido a "The ORB Master"   :   Tu ventaja en las rupturas de rango de apertura Descubra el poder de la estrategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master EA
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Asesores Expertos
Aura Black Edition es un EA totalmente automatizado diseñado para operar solo con ORO. El experto mostró resultados estables en XAUUSD en el período 2011-2020. No se utilizan métodos peligrosos de gestión del dinero, ni martingala, ni cuadrícula ni scalp. Adecuado para cualquier condición de bróker. EA entrenado con un perceptrón multicapa La red neuronal (MLP) es una clase de red neuronal artificial (ANN) de retroalimentación. El término MLP se usa de manera ambigua, a veces de manera vaga para
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
Asesores Expertos
Monitoreo real. Pruebas honestas. Cero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Antes de entrar en los detalles técnicos, hay dos cosas que debes saber: PipsHunter está confirmado por una señal de monitoreo con dinero real. El EA ha estado operando en una cuenta real (Pepperstone) durante varios meses, y el monitoreo es totalmente público. Sin simulaciones, sin cuentas ocultas, sin “solo backtests perfectos” — los resultados reales de trading confirman su rendimiento auténtico. Los backtests son 1
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Asesores Expertos
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un asesor de trading profesional para operar con cualquier activo sin martingala ni redes del autor con más de 25 años de experiencia. La mayoría de los asesores top trabajan con oro en ascenso. Lucen brillantes en las pruebas... mientras el oro sube. Pero ¿qué pasa cuando el trend se agota? ¿Quién protegerá tu depósito? HTTP EA no cree en el crecimiento eterno — se adapta al mercado cambiante y está diseñado para diversificar ampliamente tu cartera de inversión y pr
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Asesores Expertos
Remstone no es un asesor experto cualquiera.   Combina años de investigación y gestión de activos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , mi última empresa, Armonia Capital, proporcionó la señal ARF a Darwinex, un gestor de activos regulado por la FCA, recaudando 750 000 USD. ¡Domina 4 clases de activos con un solo asesor! Sin promesas, sin ajustes, sin ilusiones. Pero con una amplia experiencia en vivo.
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Asesores Expertos
¡Stock limitado al precio actual! Precio final: $1999 --> PROMO: Desde $299 --> El precio subirá cada 5 compras, próximo precio : $399 Golden Mirage es un robusto robot de comercio de oro diseñado para los comerciantes que valoran la fiabilidad, simplicidad y rendimiento de nivel profesional. Impulsado por una combinación probada de indicadores RSI, Media Móvil, ADX y Nivel Alto/Bajo , Golden Mirage ofrece señales de alta calidad y operaciones totalmente automatizadas en el marco temporal M5 pa
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Asesores Expertos
Resumen Golden Hen EA es un Asesor Experto diseñado específicamente para XAUUSD . Funciona combinando ocho estrategias comerciales independientes, cada una activada por diferentes condiciones de mercado y marcos temporales (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). El EA está diseñado para gestionar sus entradas y filtros automáticamente. La lógica central del EA se centra en identificar señales específicas. Golden Hen EA no utiliza técnicas de grid (cuadrícula), martingala ni promedios . Todas las operacione
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Asesores Expertos
Hola a todos, déjenme presentarme: Soy   Quantum StarMan,   el miembro más electrizante y fresco de la familia   Quantum EAs   . Soy un asesor experto (EA) multidivisa totalmente automatizado con la capacidad de gestionar hasta 5 pares dinámicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD y USDCAD   . Con la máxima precisión y una responsabilidad inquebrantable, llevaré tu trading al siguiente nivel. Y lo mejor de todo: no utilizo estrategias Martingala. En su lugar, utilizo un sofisticado sistema de cu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Asesores Expertos
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico con Lógica de Ejecución Adaptativa AxonShift es un algoritmo de trading autónomo diseñado y optimizado específicamente para operar en XAUUSD dentro del marco temporal H1. Su arquitectura se basa en una lógica modular que interpreta el comportamiento del mercado a través de la combinación de dinámicas de corto plazo e impulsos de tendencia intermedia. El sistema evita la sobreexposición reactiva o enfoques de alta frecuencia, centrándose en ciclos de operaciones co
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Asesores Expertos
Por primera vez en esta plataforma | Un EA que entiende el mercado Por primera vez en esta plataforma, un Asesor Experto (EA) utiliza todo el poder de Deep Seek. Combinado con la estrategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, se crea un sistema que no solo detecta los movimientos del mercado, sino que los comprende. Señal en vivo __________ Configuración Temporalidad: H1 Apalancamiento: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Broker: cualquiera Esta combinación de Deep Seek y la estrategia de rev
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Asesores Expertos
IMPORTANTE   : Este paquete solo se venderá al precio actual para un número muy limitado de copias.    El precio subirá a 1499$ muy rápido.    ¡+100 estrategias incluidas   y más por venir! BONIFICACIÓN   : Por un precio de $999 o superior -> ¡elige  5     de mis otros EA gratis!  TODOS LOS ARCHIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUÍA COMPLETA DE CONFIGURACIÓN Y OPTIMIZACIÓN GUÍA DE VIDEO SEÑALES EN VIVO REVISIÓN (de terceros) ¡Bienvenido al SISTEMA DE BREAKOUT DEFINITIVO! Me complace presentar el Ultimate Bre
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Asesores Expertos
Autorithm AI Descripción Técnica AUTORITHM es un sistema de trading avanzado impulsado por inteligencia artificial, diseñado para MetaTrader 5, que implementa 10 capas especializadas de IA para un análisis integral del mercado. El Asesor Experto utiliza algoritmos sofisticados de IA que trabajan en armonía para procesar datos de mercado, identificar oportunidades de negociación y ejecutar operaciones con protocolos inteligentes de gestión de riesgos. [guide line]     Características Principales
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Asesores Expertos
VIERNES NEGRO 50% DE DESCUENTO - NANO MACHINE GPT Precio regular: $997 a Viernes Negro: $498.50 (El precio con descuento se reflejará durante la promoción.) Inicio de la venta: 27 de noviembre de 2025 - evento de Viernes Negro por tiempo limitado. Sorteo del Viernes Negro: Todos los compradores de Nano Machine GPT durante el evento del Viernes Negro pueden participar en un sorteo aleatorio para ganar: 1 x activación de Syna 1 x activación de AiQ 1 x activación de Mean Machine GPT Cómo particip
Otros productos de este autor
EA Underdog
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
Asesores Expertos
EA Underdog es un asesor experto profesional de Quantum Lab Technologies. Opera con divergencias de precio, no utiliza métodos riesgosos, emplea únicamente órdenes estrictas de Stop Loss y Take Profit, y su estabilidad de ejecución está garantizada por el sistema QuantumCore (entrenado y optimizado con datos históricos de 2020 a 2025). Precio con descuento. El precio aumentará $100 por cada 20 unidades compradas. 20 unidades: $250 20 unidades: $350 Precio final: $550 Unidades limitadas Parámet
EA Super 8 Pro
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Asesores Expertos
Super 8 Pro no es solo un asesor de trading, sino un sistema completo de gestión de posiciones basado en la versión anterior de Super 8 EA, pero mejorado con una mejora clave: el bloqueo dinámico de posiciones en situaciones no rentables. Concepto del algoritmo Lógica multinivel: el asesor funciona como un algoritmo modular que combina análisis de mercado, control de riesgos y gestión adaptativa de órdenes. Bloqueo de posiciones: Cuando se produce un movimiento desfavorable del precio, el algo
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
4.9 (20)
Asesores Expertos
Synthetic Metal: Un Asesor Experto Innovador para XAUUSD y XAGUSD Un Asesor Experto que combina inteligencia artificial, precisión y control. Synthetic Metal es un algoritmo de trading inteligente para MT5, diseñado específicamente para oro (XAUUSD) y plata (XAGUSD). Combina tecnologías de análisis patentadas, gestión flexible de riesgos y adaptación automática a las condiciones del mercado. PROMOCIÓN 1+1: ¡Compra un Asesor Experto y llévate el segundo gratis! ¡Ejemplos limitados! Innovaciones
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
Asesores Expertos
Este Asesor Experto está diseñado para un enfoque institucional de trading, utilizando los principios clave de ICT (Inner Circle Trader). Analiza la estructura del mercado, los niveles de liquidez y las zonas de desequilibrio para encontrar puntos de entrada y salida de alta probabilidad. PROMOCIÓN 1+1:   ¡Compra un asesor experto y llévate otro gratis! ¡Cantidad limitada! Estructura del Mercado: El Asesor Experto CyberPunk identifica extremos a corto plazo (STH/STL), medio plazo (ITH/ITL) y la
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Asesores Expertos
EA Crypto Player es un asesor de trading innovador diseñado específicamente para operar con criptomonedas. Integra más de 7 estrategias de trading, analiza la acción del precio en todos los marcos temporales, desde M1 hasta D1, y utiliza un sistema de promedios para maximizar las ganancias. Edición limitada Ejemplos limitados disponibles para la venta (precio: $150). Precio final: $900. Importante: Pruebas lentas del asesor. Debido a la lógica compleja y al análisis multimarco temporal, las p
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (3)
Asesores Expertos
Trading cuántico con inteligencia artificial: revolución en el trading algorítmico. Asesor comercial de nueva generación para instrumentos en JPY 1 compra = ¡2 versiones! Compra AI Quantum Trading en MT5 y obtén la versión MT4 gratis. Opere como quiera: dos plataformas, un asesor, cero sobrepagos. ¡Escríbeme en PM después de tu compra y recibe tu regalo! En el mundo actual de la tecnología financiera, el comercio automatizado se ha convertido en una parte integral del éxito en el mercado. AI
Old School Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Asesores Expertos
Trading de la Vieja Escuela — Asesor de Análisis de Ondas de Elliott Un asesor de trading inteligente basado en los principios de la Teoría de Ondas de Elliott. Diseñado para traders que valoran un enfoque estructurado del mercado y buscan una alta precisión de entrada y control de riesgos. PROMOCIÓN 1+1: ¡Compra un asesor y obtén otro gratis! ¡Ejemplos limitados! Contáctame después de la compra para recibir la configuración VIP. Características principales: Detección automática de la estructu
Pure AI
Vitali Vasilenka
4 (15)
Asesores Expertos
Asesor de trading único para XAUUSD El asesor es un sistema de trading modular basado. Se basa en una arquitectura en la que cada decisión de trading no se forma mediante un algoritmo monolítico, sino como resultado de la interacción de bloques lógicos independientes: filtros de indicadores, condiciones de entrada, salida y reglas de control. ¡IMPORTANTE! Tras la compra, envíeme un mensaje privado para recibir la guía de instalación y las instrucciones de configuración. Característica clave:
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Asesores Expertos
The King Trading: Asesor de Trading Universal basado en indicadores técnicos y algoritmos propios. Diseñado para operar automatizadamente con cualquier instrumento financiero: pares de divisas, índices, materias primas, criptomonedas, etc. PROMOCIÓN 1+1:   ¡Compra un Asesor Experto y llévate el segundo gratis! ¡Ejemplos limitados! Características principales: Compatibilidad con todos los instrumentos de trading El Asesor se adapta a cualquier par o instrumento de trading. Cada activo tiene una
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
Indicadores
Synthetic Trend AI: un indicador de tendencia inteligente impulsado por inteligencia artificial El indicador Synthetic Trend AI es una potente herramienta de análisis técnico que combina la fórmula clásica SuperTrend con algoritmos de inteligencia artificial (k-Vecinos Más Cercanos, KNN) y análisis de volumen. Está diseñado para quienes desean profundizar en el mercado y tomar decisiones más acertadas. ¿Qué hace único a Synthetic Trend AI? Pronóstico de tendencias con IA: Utiliza el algoritmo
FREE
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
Utilidades
Panel de Control SmartTrade: tu centro de control para trading algorítmico El Panel de Control SmartTrade es un panel de trading multifuncional diseñado para quienes valoran el control, la flexibilidad y la eficiencia en cada operación. Combina la comodidad visual con una potente lógica de seguimiento de órdenes, convirtiendo las operaciones rutinarias en un proceso controlado. Ahora puedes: Implementar cualquier idea de trading, desde scalping hasta grid trading Adaptar el seguimiento de órde
FREE
Filtro:
toonworks
47
toonworks 2025.12.14 15:53 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

david mancuso
25
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

Naeem Rehman Lakha
296
Naeem Rehman Lakha 2025.12.01 21:09 
 

El usuario no ha dejado ningún comentario para su valoración

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.11.26 16:04 
 

EA New Player is an incredible and outstanding EA! Reliable, consistent, and works great. The support team is always available and ready to help. I'm excited to see the profits continue and relying on a stable EA. Thanks!

tomtomwazhere
346
tomtomwazhere 2025.11.25 13:12 
 

EA New player 👍 and EA underdog 👍 The results are GOOD.

Heinz-Josef Glaser
778
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2025.11.22 07:26 
 

Very good EA. Stable profit. Support is good and very fast.

Patrick Savard
225
Patrick Savard 2025.11.18 11:55 
 

Amazing ea, work really well A+. support is really fast. love it!

Jan Beck
328
Jan Beck 2025.11.14 07:33 
 

Good Expert Advisor (EA). I've had good experiences with it over the past month. With the right settings, the EA delivers good results, although the drawdown can sometimes be a bit high when using the marginal strategy. The developer is also friendly and helpful.

helton tv
43
helton tv 2025.11.12 17:05 
 

This EA hade made me money so far.

soicoi
34
soicoi 2025.11.11 20:55 
 

So far the results look good and very promising. Support is great and keeping members up to date!

boancageorge
29
boancageorge 2025.11.11 17:57 
 

I’ve been using this Expert Advisor on XAU/USD for the past two weeks, and the results have been impressive. It delivered a consistent 20% profit with stable performance and minimal drawdown. The EA executes trades smoothly, follows clear logic, and adapts well to changing market conditions. I especially appreciate the balance between risk management and profit potential — it feels both efficient and reliable. Highly recommended for anyone looking to automate their gold trading with confidence!

Max Dong Sen Zhou
364
Max Dong Sen Zhou 2025.11.10 23:35 
 

So, let me first of clear my name. I am not bought by anyone or anything, this is my honest opinion and the final verdict I will leave with this EA. The trades look fine and all, but once you start to run it on a longer basis, you will notice that one of the strategies runs a Martingale Grid. Im sure that in itself should tell you quite a bit about this EA. Yes there are strategies without Grid or Martingale, but they just are not profitable. The essence of this EA is to take advantage of Grids, so realistically your account will be blown at some point. on the 10/11/25 I woke up to a bunch of sell positions on XAUUSD. 0.17, 0.24, 0.36... it just kept opening positions against the trend. At some point I had a 3.48 lots position open and 8.5 lots total. Guess what, XAUUSD kept running up. Boom.. there goes 20k balance. Im not the only one who experience this issue. And when confronted in the Telegram chat, all I received was a rude answer from the support. The Author himself does not seem to speak English, as his messages always sound translated or straight up wrong. The EA does work on other FOREX pairs, but for trending commodities and Bitcoin I would never ever use EA New Player, as the grids will eventually eat your money. Please be careful who you trust out there. PS: Regarding the MQL5 Signals, you might see a 20k deposit, but don't be fooled, those are instaforex cent accounts, meaning 20k balance are only 200 in reality. I hope that tells you enough about this developer and his intentions.

UPDATE: Look at this response, what is this? I used your setfiles you claim to be VIP files which is so stupid since they are nothing more than just settings, and telling me I haven't contacted you? I wrote in the Telegram group but your support is rude, so why continue talking to him? I have updated my review this is unbelievable I want a refund or else my review will stay at 1 stars.

Vitali Vasilenka
53198
Respuesta del desarrollador Vitali Vasilenka 2025.11.11 13:09
I understand that you are simply swindling money from me. This is fraud!
Azerty0925
24
Azerty0925 2025.11.10 12:52 
 

un bon robot, le service après vente est réactif plein de conseil je le recommande, de bons résultats sur plusieurs paires

Toketoki
19
Toketoki 2025.11.04 00:07 
 

I have tested many EAs but this EA New Player seem to be intentionally Crafted for Profit. I am trying to see how best to adapt it to prop firm challenges.

vvstraderboy
37
vvstraderboy 2025.11.01 12:50 
 

Support is great and up to date, Works on gold

dilkoashathapa
57
dilkoashathapa 2025.10.31 10:00 
 

Very Good EA. Great Profit. Great for passive income. You can sleep peacefully because robot will do your work. Most important the Author is always there for help.

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:21 
 

Been using it live for a month. It has covered its own cost. Support is prompt

quantumzeek
31
quantumzeek 2025.10.24 17:18 
 

This EA hade made me money so far.

123
Respuesta al comentario