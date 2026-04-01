ONNX Strategy 1
- 专家
-
Vitali Vasilenka
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Tested this on the demo and already made a profit. The Telegram group is active, with plenty of useful info, and support responded quickly.
The author has always been responsive and helpful and their support in Telegram channel is great! I have posted the results in my Blackbull demo account so far in the comment section.
Have been using this live for some weeks now. It does not trade often, but when it does it nails it. Great support from author too.
Tested this on the demo and already made a profit. The Telegram group is active, with plenty of useful info, and support responded quickly.
The author has always been responsive and helpful and their support in Telegram channel is great! I have posted the results in my Blackbull demo account so far in the comment section.
I just purchased this EA and using it on a real accout. I believe it would be a good one. Since I used most of the EA of the author.
可以使用cookies登录MQL5.com网站。
请在您的浏览器中启用必要的设置，否则您将无法登录。
Have been using this live for some weeks now. It does not trade often, but when it does it nails it. Great support from author too.