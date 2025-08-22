EA New Player

4.91
EA New Player – Ein Trading-Expert Advisor der nächsten Generation
Er handelt nicht nur – er verändert die Spielregeln.
EA New Player ist ein innovativer Portfolio-Expert Advisor für MT5, der auf sieben bewährten technischen Analysestrategien basiert. Er nutzt keine künstliche Intelligenz, übertrifft aber dank seiner ausgeklügelten Architektur, transparenten Logik und flexiblen Signalfilterung viele neuronale Netzwerklösungen.
Multi-Zeitrahmen-Analyse
Der EA analysiert den Markt in allen verfügbaren Zeitrahmen – von M1 bis H4 – und berücksichtigt dabei sowohl lokale als auch globale Trends. Dies hilft, widersprüchliche Signale zu vermeiden und die zuverlässigsten Einstiegspunkte zu finden.
Transparenz und Kontrolle
Nur klassische Indikatoren: Oszillatoren, Trendindikatoren und Muster.
Keine versteckten Algorithmen oder „Black Boxes“.
Die Einstellungen sind auch für Anfänger verständlich.
Wichtig: Langsames Testen des EA
Aufgrund der komplexen Logik und der Multi-Timeframe-Analyse kann das Testen des EA New Player länger als üblich dauern. Dies ist normal und liegt an der hohen Genauigkeit des Algorithmus. Um genaue Testergebnisse, optimale Einstellungen und Empfehlungen zu gewährleisten, kontaktieren Sie bitte nach dem Kauf den Autor. Ich stelle Ihnen VIP-Einstellungen zur Verfügung, die auf Ihren Handelsstil und Ihre ausgewählten Instrumente zugeschnitten sind.
Technische Parameter
Symbole: XAUUSD,
Zeitrahmen: H1
Testzeitraum: Seit 2025
Broker: Alle
Mindesteinzahlung: 1.500 $ / 0,01 Lot
Empfohlene Einzahlung: 3.500 $ / 0,01 Lot
Einstellungen: Kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf, um VIP-Einstellungen zu erhalten.

Warnung:
Wenn Sie jemand kontaktiert und behauptet, ich wolle Ihnen etwas verkaufen, handelt es sich um einen Betrüger. Blockieren Sie ihn und melden Sie ihn als Spam. Wenn Sie diesen EA nicht über mein MQL5-Profil kaufen, handelt es sich um eine Fälschung, die nicht wie ein echter EA funktioniert. Sie erhalten weder Updates noch Support.
New Player EA: Er hat die Spielregeln neu geschrieben. Speziell für neue Spieler.
Bewertungen 49
david mancuso
35
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

Antwort auf eine Rezension