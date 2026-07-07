EA Apex Trading
- 专家
-
Vitali Vasilenka
- 版本: 10.4
- 更新: 2 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
Since i bought it it has been nothing but lossesm very small profits then coems the big losses that wipe out your account!
Update: the seller sent me a message asking me to delete my review in exchange for i guess another couple of crappy EAs he has, which i will not do.
****This is the message he sent me*****
Vitali Vasilenka
Hello my friend, how can I help you? I want you to correct the review (delete it). Have you tried the new advisor update? I can replace the advisor and give you two advisors for free.
Very promising, awaiting new setfile and version!!!
The seller has to wakeup. No set file and not working as advertised. Does not close positions in profit. I will update the review if seller does something with this mess.
可以使用cookies登录MQL5.com网站。
请在您的浏览器中启用必要的设置，否则您将无法登录。
Very promising, awaiting new setfile and version!!!