EA Apex Trading

2.67
  • 专家
  • Vitali Vasilenka
    Vitali Vasilenka

    Vitali Vasilenka

    4.3 (1128)
    EA Quantum Lab 👽
    ═══════════════════════════════════
    由 Vitali Vasilenka 创立并开发
    自2019年专注于算法交易开发
    ═══════════════════════════════════
    面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业算法交易解决方案
    • 20+ 专家顾问与指标产品
    • 100+ 次更新与优化
    • 永久免费更新
    • 专业技术支持
    Quantum Lab 为重视稳定性、透明度和持续优化的交易者开发专业交易软件。
    33 产品 2 信号 1 主题 25 评论
  • 版本: 10.4
  • 更新: 2 八月 2026
  • 激活: 10
EA Apex Trading 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的全自動智慧交易系統 (EA)，基於使用 RwEMA 通道（滑動視窗指數移動平均線）的趨勢突破追蹤演算法。該系統包含一個基於兩個指標的嚴格確認過濾器和一個智慧馬丁格爾式訂單網格管理器，可將同時開倉的數量限制為兩個。該 EA 專為需要積極且可控的趨勢交易工具的交易者而設計，透過限制部位規模和強制驗證每個入場訊號，消除了災難性資金損失的風險（這是傳統馬丁格爾策略的典型特徵）。

每售出 10 台，價格將上漲 50 美元。最終價格：1,999 美元。

EA 功能

使用 RwEMA 通道（在工作時間框架內）偵測趨勢突破。

使用三個獨立的濾波器確認每個訊號：斜率、水平距離和交叉計數。

根據 ATR 指標計算停損和止盈水平，並根據訊號方向開立一個基本部位。

如果價格朝著與持倉方向相反的方向移動指定步長，則使用馬丁格爾策略開立額外訂單（網格最多只能包含兩個訂單）。

支援在觸發止損時反轉持倉，以應對反向的劇烈波動。

使用 ATR 等級（停損/止盈）、追蹤停損和移動到損益平衡點來管理交易退出。

顯示包含目前淨值、回撤、盈虧 (PnL) 和網格狀態等資料的儀錶板 (HUD)。

信號系統工作原理

RwEMA 通道是基於指定數量的柱線 (`InpChannelLen`) 計算。突破通道邊界（向上或向下）會產生初步的買進或賣出訊號。

要入場交易，必須滿足嚴格的過濾器 `ConfirmEntry()`：

斜率 — RwEMA 的斜率必須至少為每根柱線 `InpConfirmMinSlopePts` 點，且必須有 `InpConfirmSlopeBars` 根柱線。

水平位－收盤價必須與訊號方向上的 RwEMA 至少相差 `InpConfirmMinDistPts` 個點。

交叉－最後 `InpConfirmCrossBars` 根 K 線必須清晰地穿過訊號方向上的 RwEMA。

只有當所有啟用的過濾器都滿足時，交易才會開倉。

每個過濾器都可以獨立啟用或停用，讓您可以靈活地自訂入場條件的嚴格程度，以適應您的策略。交易者選擇 Apex Trading EA 的原因

每個網格最多 2 個訂單——避免了 10 級馬丁格爾策略可能導致資金爆倉的危險情況。

雙重確認入場過濾器－考慮了斜率、與水平位的距離以及 RwEMA 通道交叉次數。

智慧馬丁格爾恢復系統－透過一次計算好的交易退出虧損，然後重置循環。

基於 ATR + 追蹤停損 + 損益平衡的停損/止盈－每筆交易的風險自適應。

安全訂單執行－在發送每個訂單之前，預先檢查成交量、保證金和停損位。

交易時間過濾器－僅在市場流動性高的時段進行交易。

工作原理

RwEMA 機制（基於趨勢突破）決定突破方向。

嚴格的確認過濾器要求滿足以下條件：斜率 ≥ X 點、與目標水平保持一定距離以及控制交叉次數——這可以過濾掉 70% 以上的微弱訊號。系統會開立一個基礎訂單，停損/止盈位基於 ATR 計算。

如果價格走勢不利於您的預期，智慧馬丁格爾策略會開立一個恢復訂單（硬性限制：僅限 2 筆交易）。

組合停損 (SL) 會安全地平倉並重設交易週期。

停損反轉選項可讓您在停損觸發後開立反向交易。

推薦設定
參數
交易品種：XAUUSD（主要）、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY

時間週期：M5（支援 M5-H1）

最小值入金：500 美元（適用於 XAUUSD）

低點差 ECN 經紀商 / 原始帳戶

槓桿：1:100 或更高

風險提示

智慧馬丁格爾策略會在嘗試恢復部位時增加部位規模。每筆訂單的風險不超過您資金的 2%。過往業績並不保證未來收益。請務必先在模擬帳戶上測試智慧交易系統。

评分 3
Pavlos Papachronis
62
Pavlos Papachronis 2026.07.19 16:39 
 

Very promising, awaiting new setfile and version!!!

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4.44 (133)
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5 (3)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
作者的更多信息
EA New Level Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
交易員請注意！ 此套餐將以當前價格限量發售。 價格將很快上漲至 999 美元。 購買後，請私訊我領取您的贈品。 EA New Level Trading 是「百萬之路」計畫中經過全面測試的引擎的直接延續。我們保留了交易核心和倉位管理系統，但移除了所有不必要的元素：不再使用一系列指標，而是採用單一的訊號核心——內建的趨勢突破演算法，用於偵測動態趨勢線的突破。 決策過程：EA 基於波動極值繪製上下趨勢線，追蹤 K 線收盤價超出通道邊界的情況，並透過多時間框架投票確認事件。只有當較高時間框架與較低時間框架的訊號一致時，才會發出訊號。 功能亮點： 透明的邏輯：單一策略，而非一堆指標。 指標已內建於 EA 中—無需在指標資料夾中添加任何內容。資金管理：固定手數或基於餘額的自動手數。 只需一個參數即可停用馬丁格爾網格－「純止盈/停損」模式即刻可用。 內建新聞過濾器，可在圖表上顯示事件。 圖表上的資訊面板在測試器中自動停用。 K線計算快取－快速優化，不損失精度。 適用人群：需要清晰易懂的突破系統，而非「黑箱」的交易者。 使用內建的設定檔如何執行回測： https://www.mql5.com
EA Legendary Multi Strategy
Vitali Vasilenka
4.86 (7)
专家
交易者請注意！ 此套餐將以當前價格限量發售。 價格將很快上漲至 1,599 美元。 購買後，請私訊我領取一份禮物。 EA Legendary Multi Strategy — 專業多策略智慧交易系統。 一個智慧交易系統，數十種策略。信號已驗證。風險管理嚴密。 專為重視入場精準度、靈活設定和回撤控制的交易者而設計。 這不僅是一個智慧交易系統，更是演算法交易領域的飛躍，它將策略的集體智慧與人工智慧的精準性完美結合。 集體智慧：超過 12 種獨立的交易策略協同運作。每種策略都提供專家級的市場視角，分析多個時間跨度的市場狀況。它們互不干擾，彼此互補，共同建構多維度的機率圖景。 為什麼選擇 EA Legendary Multi Strategy？ 與依賴單一指標且在橫盤行情或新聞事件期間容易虧損的傳統智慧交易系統 (EA) 不同，傳奇多策略 EA 將多個獨立的交易策略整合到一個單一的訊號確認系統中。只有當多個策略同時確認入場時，才會開倉——這顯著減少了錯誤訊號的數量，並提高了交易品質。 適用人群：需要清晰易懂的突破系統而非「黑箱」的交易者。 使用隨附的設定檔如何執行回測： https://
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
专家
交易員請注意！ 此套餐將以當前價格限量發售。 價格將很快上漲至 1,199 美元。 購買後，請私訊我領取您的贈品。 EA Crypto Player 是一款專為加密貨幣交易設計的創新交易顧問。它融合了 7 種以上的交易策略，分析從 M1 到 D1 的所有時間框架的價格走勢，並採用均價系統來最大化利潤。 獨特功能 加密演算法：適用於 BTC、ETH、SOL 和其他熱門加密貨幣的交易。 多時間框架分析：同時分析 M1、M5、M15、H1、H4 和 D1 時間框架。 均價系統：讓您在價格波動期間也能獲得額外利潤。 可靠的訂單管理邏輯：基於 EA New Player EA 的成熟系統，該系統已被證明是市場上最穩定的系統之一。 實際結果：自 2021 年 8 月以來，在 BTC 上的測試已證明其獲利能力。 使用隨附的設定檔如何執行回測： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840 預設設定是一個簡單的 BTC 範例，因此您可以直接運行，無需加載任何設定檔。 包含 10 多個設定檔。所有文件都指定了要使用的時間週期和交易對。 只需載入設定檔（在“輸入
EA Hamster
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
专家
EA Hamster 是一款由 EA Quantum Lab 工程團隊為 MetaTrader 5 交易平台開發的專業全自動交易智慧交易系統 (EA)。 交易者請注意：為了測試 EA，請使用正確的設定！您可以在這裡免費取得設定。 優惠價格：每購買 10 台，價格增加 50 美元。總價：399 美元。 它屬於「夜間剝頭皮」交易策略，利用低波動時段獲利。 系統主要功能： - 交易策略：夜間剝頭皮。該機器人專注於在亞洲交易時段的平靜時段尋找精準的入場點。 - 演算法旨在使價格回歸均值或利用通道內的短期波動。 - 適應性：此 EA 支援多種交易品種，包括 XAUUSD（黃金）、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD 和 EURJPY。 該系統具有智慧邏輯：當選擇交易品種時，它會自動切換針對該特定資產的內部過濾器和設定。 技術基礎：此演算法基於機器學習方法開發。模型基於長期報價歷史資料（XAUUSD 和 EURUSD）進行訓練，使演算法能夠適應不斷變化的市場狀況。 - 工作時間週期：針對 15 分鐘圖表 (M15) 進行了最佳化 - 可視化監控與控制： - 此智慧交易系統
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.87 (68)
专家
EA New Player 是一款新一代交易顧問。它不只是進行交易，而是徹底改變了遊戲規則。 注意！ ！詳細資訊和設定說明請參閱此處： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764022 EA 設定可在此處免費取得： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840 EA New Player 是一款適用於 MT5 平台的創新投資組合顧問，基於七種經過驗證的技術分析策略建構。它不使用人工智慧，但憑藉其精密的架構、透明的邏輯和靈活的訊號過濾系統，其性能超越了許多神經網路解決方案。 專案理念和目標 EA New Player 專案的主要目標是打造一款能夠創造比銀行利息更高的收益的工具，同時不會對您的存款造成壓力、增加交易風險或影響您的睡眠。它不提供任何助長資金成長的遊戲或百萬富翁的夢想，只為那些了解穩健策略價值的嚴肅交易者提供長期投資體驗。 這是一個不斷改進和發展的項目。加入我們，您可以影響更新並提出您的想法，好的建議將被採納並付諸實踐。 專案理念：穩健智能，而非追求刺激 EA New Player 專為重視
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (4)
专家
King Trading — 基於專有技術指標和演算法的通用交易顧問。它專為自動交易任何金融工具而設計：貨幣對、指數、商品、加密貨幣等。 1+1 優惠： 買一送一！ 數量有限，售完為止！ 主要特點： 支援所有交易工具 該顧問適用於任何交易對或工具。每種資產均採用個人化設置，確保交易的最高準確性和效率。 靈活的個人化優化 可針對各種交易策略、交易者風格和當前市場狀況進行深度個人化客製化和最佳化。 最低入金：1000 美元 時間範圍：M30 交易品種：XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCAD / USDJPY / EURJPY / AUDUSD / NZDUSD / USDCHF / DE40 / WTI / SP500 / BTCUSD / ETHUSD 兩種交易模式 無馬丁格爾 — 安全模式，風險可控。 有馬丁格爾 — 激進模式，在合理的資金管理下，具有潛在的高利潤。 創新的虧損追回系統－量子系統恢復 獨特的專有系統，讓您在市場波動不利時追回虧損，並將損失降至最低。 重要提示：智慧交易系統測試速度緩慢 由於邏輯複雜且需要進行多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
4.77 (22)
专家
合成金屬 — 專為 XAUUSD 和 XAGUSD 設計的創新智慧交易系統 一款集人工智慧、精準度和控制力於一體的智慧交易系統。 合成金屬是適用於 MT5 的智慧交易演算法，專為黃金 (XAUUSD) 和白銀 (XAGUSD) 設計。它融合了專有分析技術、靈活的風險管理和市場行情自動調整功能。 1+1 優惠： 買一送一！ 數量有限，售完為止！ 合成金屬的創新之處： 合成趨勢人工智慧指標 這款獨特的專有指標可同時分析四個時間框架，從而： 找到最準確的入場和出場點 適應當前市場階段 最大限度地減少錯誤訊號 考慮宏觀經濟新聞 此智慧交易系統會在重要新聞發布前自動暫停交易，保護資金免受劇烈波動和不可預測的市場波動的影響。 重要提示：智慧交易系統測試速度緩慢 由於邏輯複雜且需要進行多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比平常更長。這是正常現象，這得益於演算法的高精度。 為了確保測試結果的準確性以及最佳設定和建議，請在購買後聯絡作者。我將根據您的交易風格和所選交易品種，為您提供量身定制的 VIP 設定。 技術參數 交易品種 - XAUUSD、XAGUSD 時間週期 - M30 測試期 - 自 2020
Trend Breaks
Vitali Vasilenka
指标
rend Breaks  — MetaTrader 5 趋势线突破指标 Trend Breaks  是一款 MQL5 指标，能够根据摆动高低点自动绘制动态的上下趋势线，并在趋势线被突破时给出清晰的交易信号。非常适合突破、反转和趋势延续交易者。 指标功能 识别摆动点 — 通过可配置的 Length 参数寻找关键高低点。 动态绘制趋势线 — 沿最近的重要高点绘制上趋势线，沿低点绘制下趋势线，市场形成新枢轴时自动重绘。 突破信号 — 价格收盘突破上/下趋势线时，图表上打印 "B" 标记（Break）并触发警报。 趋势着色 — 向上突破变绿色，向下突破变红色，一目了然。 主要特点 完全自动绘制趋势线，无需手动。 适用于任何品种、任何周期（M1 至 MN）。 通过 Length 参数灵活调整灵敏度，适合剥头皮到波段。 图表突破标记 + 弹窗、声音和推送提醒。 可选延伸趋势线到未来，用作预测的支撑阻力。 代码简洁，终端占用低，枢轴确认后不重绘。 使用方法 买入信号 — 价格突破上趋势线时出现绿色 "B" 标记。 卖出信号 — 价格跌破下趋势线时出现红色 "B" 标记。 趋势过滤 — 仅顺应当前颜色
ONNX Strategy 1
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (4)
专家
EA Quantum Lab 社群隆重推出 ONNX Strategy 1，這是首款基於 ONNX（開放性神經網路交換）格式全面整合而建置的交易機器人。它並非普通的智慧交易系統：它由深度學習神經網路驅動，在不改變經典策略邏輯的前提下對其進行了改進。我們訓練了五個獨特的模型，第一個模型將徹底顛覆您對黃金交易的認知。 起價：99 美元（0 份） - 下一個價格：149 美元（20 份） - 下一個價格：199 美元（20 份） = 最終價格：290 美元 什麼是 ONNX？它為何具有突破性意義？ ONNX 是一種用來表示機器學習模型的開放標準。由於 ONNX，我們能夠： 利用海量歷史資料訓練神經網路； 保持經典策略的透明度； 在維持交易邏輯可預測性的同時，提高入場和出場點的品質。 經典策略（基於 SuperTrend 指標）現已增強，採用神經網路過濾器過濾掉假訊號，並選擇趨勢反轉機率最高的時機。 交易品種和時間週期 交易品種：XAUUSD（黃金）和 XAGUSD（白銀）－XAUUSD 基礎版本 時間週期：M15 策略：使用 SuperTrend 指標檢測短時間內的趨勢
EA Most Wanted
Vitali Vasilenka
4 (4)
专家
EA Most Wanted 是一款自動化交易系統，旨在幫助交易者分析市場並做出交易決策，無需人工幹預。此 EA 利用艾略特波浪理論來確定入場和出場點，從而最大限度地提高市場波動的有效性。 注意！購買後，請聯絡我領取贈品。 EA 運行詳情請見此處： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767427 Account number [ MT5 ] Инвест пароль :  Server 67153050 Quantumlab2026@  RoboForex - ECN 37287912 Quantumlab2026@   RoboForex - Pro 自 2025 年 1 月 1 日起至今，該 EA 已完成全面訓練和優化，並充分考慮了市場同步性和重要的宏觀經濟新聞。 主要功能 艾略特波浪理論分析： 此 EA 使用艾略特波浪理論分析市場數據，以確定當前市場階段並預測未來價格走勢。這有助於更精準地確定入場點。 掛單： 確定入場點後，該 EA 會自動建立掛單，等待價格回檔。由於掛單將在更有利的價格執行，因此交易者可以最大化從訊號中獲利。
MT5 Trade Watch
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
实用工具
MT5 Trade Watch is an analytical tool designed for monitoring MetaTrader 5 trading accounts directly through the Telegram interface in real time. The project aims to provide traders with quick access to their account status without having to constantly log in to the trading terminal. Key project features: Real-time monitoring: The system updates balance, equity, current profit, and margin data every second. Users have access to interactive charts showing balance and equity changes over various
FREE
EA Golden Elephant
Vitali Vasilenka
4.32 (102)
专家
EA Golden Elephant 是一款基於自身趨勢指標的交易顧問。這位顧問的一些主要優點如下：使用獨特的趨勢指標，可以讓您更準確地確定市場價格走勢的方向。按照趨勢方向進行交易可以獲得更多利潤，因為 EA 專注於根據主要市場走勢抓住機會。該顧問會自動進行交易，讓您避免情緒化的決定，並確保交易按照預先定義的參數執行。 EA Golden Elephant 包含一個風險管理系統，包括止損和止盈，以有效管理風險並保護交易者的資本。該顧問已通過歷史數據測試以確認其有效性，並可能包括參數優化機制。該顧問為用戶提供了根據其交易偏好配置參數的靈活性。該顧問能夠在不同的時間範圍內工作，這使其能夠適應不同的交易風格。 。 趨勢交易指標是基於各種數學和統計方法來識別和確認當前市場趨勢的方向。以下是一些常用於評估趨勢的指標類型： 移動平均線：基礎知識：簡單移動平均線 (SMA) 或指數移動平均線 (EMA) 等趨勢指標計算一段時間內資產的平均價格。它們有助於確定價格變動的整體方向。 方向運動指數 (DMI)：基礎知識：DMI 衡量趨勢的強度和方向。包括加 DMI（顯示上升趨勢的強度）、減 DMI（顯
EA Quantum Lab
Vitali Vasilenka
4.67 (69)
专家
EA Quantum La – 基於 RSI 和布林通道指標的交易顧問，使用掛單和虛擬訂單，並由神經網路支援。 策略描述： 1.所用指標： RSI（相對強弱指數）：衡量資產的速度和價格變化。 EA Quantum La 使用 RSI 來確定市場是否超買或超賣。 布林通道（BB）：顯示波動性並反映價格與其平均值的偏差。此指標有助於確定當前市場波動性。 2.戰略基本原則： 掛單：顧問使用掛單根據 RSI 和布林通道水平進入市場。例如，當 RSI 低於某個水平且資產價格觸及布林通道下限時，可以下達買入訂單。 虛擬訂單：基於神經網路數據，顧問決定下達虛擬訂單來管理停損和止盈水準。神經網路透過歷史資料進行訓練，以預測可能的價格變動。 3.神經網路： 訓練：神經網路根據大量歷史資料進行訓練，包括資產價格、交易量以及 RSI 和布林通道指標值。 預測：基於訓練，神經網路預測可能的價格變動方向並提供停損和獲利水準的建議。 4.風險管理： 動態部位規模：EA 根據目前市場波動性和交易者確定的風險等級自動調整部位規模。 平倉策略：顧問可以根據達到停損或止盈水準的情況以及指標訊號來平倉 我建議：時間範
EA Smoke
Vitali Vasilenka
4.31 (80)
专家
憤怒戰勝恐懼 湯瑪斯‧謝爾比 EA Smoke 是一款先進的夜間黃牛交易機，全自動，無需人工幹預。 這位專家顧問使用帶有過濾器的智慧進入/退出演算法來確定市場平靜時期最安全的進入點。該系統注重長期成長。 顧問自行決定交易的時間間隔 組織工作的建議： 使用提供最小價差的 ecn 或 Raw 帳戶的經紀商； 為了顧問的穩定運行，請使用 VPS 伺服器。 單一交易對最低入金50美​​元 顧問的設定可在此處找到 此處提供設定顧問的說明 推薦：TimeFrame M5 建議：交易對 - USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、EURUSD、USDCHF、EURAUD、AUDUSD、GBPUSD、EURGBP、CHFJPY、GBPCAD、AUDNZD、AUDCAD 重要資訊！ 前兩週，在模擬帳戶或美分帳戶上進行交易（為自己選擇最佳交易條件） 在 VPS 上安裝交易顧問 交易一個貨幣對的最低餘額為 1000 美元 真實帳戶獲利 每週五記錄（交易週結束）
EA Flower
Vitali Vasilenka
4.34 (61)
专家
忘記歷史上的良好考驗：EA Flower 已經走在時代的前面了！ 由於 DE40 指數 (GER40.cash) 交易訂單的 HFT 系統管理複雜，因此 Expert Advisor 並不抗拒測試 該專家顧問是根據“HFT”價格的數學分析而開發的。 EA 分析長條圖的開盤和收盤。如果價格上漲或下跌的順序被違反，EA 就會開啟交易。 高頻交易，又稱高頻交易，或金融市場中的 HFT 策略，可讓您在幾分之一秒內交易證券。 高頻交易者開立和關閉大量短期頭寸，以便在每筆交易中賺取少量利潤（有時僅為每股幾分之一美分的水平）。 建議交易對 工作對 EURUSD、GBPUSD、DE40（GER40.cash） 時間範圍 M5 最低帳戶餘額 100 美元（一對） 最小點差 使用推薦的經紀人 重要資訊！ 前兩週，在模擬帳戶或美分帳戶上進行交易（為自己選擇最佳交易條件） 在 VPS 上安裝交易顧問 每週五（交易週結束）記錄真實帳戶利潤 外匯/差價合約交易具有高風險，並非適合所有人。 如果市場條件發生不利變化，您可能會損失部分或全部本金。 您應該只投資您能承受損失
EA New Way
Vitali Vasilenka
4.16 (25)
专家
EA New Way Expert Advisor 是一款基於 3 種交易策略的 Expert Advisor，使用作者指標來判斷趨勢 專家顧問包含一個用於收集統計數據並透過完全統計控制來控制滑點的演算法；這些資訊用於保護您免受經紀人的欺騙。該 EA 在下訂單之前會監控經紀商的執行質量，並且還成功通過了歷史數據和各種數據流的蒙特卡洛模擬方面的嚴格標準。 該EA使用所有最危險的交易方法，以便在更短的時間內獲得更大的利潤。 EA 使用獨特的平均係統來決定價格變動的速度。獨特的交易演算法/ 建議交易貨幣對：EURUSD / GBPUSD / XAUUSD / USDCAD / NZDUSD / AUDUSD 時間範圍 M5 - M15 最低帳戶餘額 1000 美元（一對） 手數計算 每1000美元存款0.01手 最小點差 按照指示設定顧問！ ！ ！ 重要資訊！ 前兩週，在模擬帳戶或美分帳戶上進行交易（為自己選擇最佳交易條件） 在 VPS 上安裝交易顧問 真實帳戶利潤每週五記錄（交易週結束） 外匯/差價合約交易具有高風險，並非適合所有人。 如果市場條件發生不利變化，您可能會損失
EA Thomas
Vitali Vasilenka
4.44 (64)
专家
EA Thomas 是一種獨特的交易演算法，它以全面的方法在市場上脫穎而出，其中包括與五位交易顧問同時合作。 多位專家顧問：EA Thomas 結合了五種不同的交易顧問，每種顧問都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這使得演算法更加靈活，能夠適應不同的趨勢和波動。 策略多元化：五位顧問各自使用獨特的交易策略，例如趨勢、逆勢、移動平均線等。多樣化策略有助於降低風險並增加在不同市場情況下交易成功的機會。參數最佳化：此演算法包含為每個顧問最佳化參數的機制。這可能允許根據當前市場條件更精確地選擇參數。風險管理：EA Thomas 透過使用停損、止盈和其他工具提供有效的風險管理。這有助於保護資本並防止重大損失。自動化系統：憑藉其自動化交易系統，EA Thomas 讓交易者有機會擺脫持續的市場監控。對於那些喜歡自動化策略的人來說，這很方便。 每種交易策略都有其自身的優勢，選擇取決於交易者的風格和偏好。讓我們看看每種策略的好處： 趨勢交易-優勢： 更容易預測市場方向：趨勢市場往往會顯示更清晰的價格變動方向。 更多獲利交易的機會：趨勢市場可以提供許多順著趨勢方向獲利交易的機會。 在超買
EA Iron Man
Vitali Vasilenka
4.53 (43)
专家
EA Iron Man 是一種強大的交易演算法，專為金融市場的自動交易而設計。該顧問包括 25 種交易模式，用於做出進入和退出頭寸的決策。 EA是一種先進的交易解決方案，它為交易者提供基於各種交易模型的自動化策略的能力，同時提供穩定的風險管理和動態適應市場變化的能力。 鋼鐵人擁有豐富的交易模式，例如雙頂、三日、針桿等。這些模型構成了演算法的基礎，使其能夠分析歷史數據並預測可能的價格變動。 技術分析：顧問使用技術分析來識別趨勢、支撐位和阻力位以及市場動態的其他關鍵方面。這有助於發現成功交易的機會。 風險管理：鋼鐵人－包括固定停損和止盈等風險管理策略，讓您有效管理風險並最大化潛在利潤。 25 種交易模式：演算法中包含每一種交易模式，並考慮獨特的市場條件。這使得顧問能夠靈活地適應不同的交易場景。 參數最佳化：演算法可以自動優化其參數，以更好地適應當前市場狀況並提高交易效率。 雙頂和雙底：類似於雙頂，但涉及兩個頂部而不是一個。 三重頂和三重底：類似於雙頂和雙底，但涉及三個頂部或底部。 蠟燭星：例如黃昏之星和晨星，蠟燭圖形態預示著趨勢可能會改變。 矩形：在水平支撐線和阻力線之間形成的圖案。
EA White Lotus
Vitali Vasilenka
4.29 (34)
专家
EA White Lotus - Night scalper powered by neural networks to determine the short-term direction of price movement in a quiet night market. The Expert Advisor has a unique trading algorithm for tracking transactions at a distance with a lossless reverse function. The Expert Advisor can open from 1 to 3 trades in one series, both in general direction and in multidirectional ones.. ️ Join our Telegram channel and get a powerful package of gifts that will make your trading even more successful:
AI Heisenberg
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
专家
AI Heisenberg是一款基於神經網路、依照一定的設計模型進行自我學習的通用交易機器人，可分析市場並做出最佳交易決策。它使用額外的 RSI 指標來過濾掉可能預示價格逆轉的交易。 AI Heisenberg 具有以下特點和優勢： 自學習：海森堡人工智慧不斷從過去的交易數據中學習，並根據不斷變化的市場條件調整其演算法。它可以考慮趨勢、成交量、移動平均線、隨機性等多種因素。 停盈：AI Heisenberg 在達到預定獲利水準時，可以虧損平倉，也可以獲利。這使得您可以在長期價格朝一個方向變動時獲得穩定的利潤。 停損：AI Heisenberg 在達到一定獲利水準時，如果獲利或賺錢，可以平倉。這使得您能夠限制價格在一個方向的短暫變動期間的風險。 馬丁格爾：人工智慧海森堡可以使用馬丁格爾來加快存款速度。這使您可以開始以大資本進行交易並獲得巨額利潤。 AI Heisenberg 適用於任何經紀人和帳戶類型，因為它針對每個用戶進行了單獨優化。它適用於從 M5 到 H4 的最佳時間範圍以及從 GBPUSD 到 XAUUSD 的最佳交易對。 我建議：時間範圍取決於設定（每個貨幣對和設定的時
New Genius Candles AI
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
专家
New Genius Candles AI 是一個基於燭台形態的外匯市場交易顧問。顧問使用燭台形態來分析市場動態並做出進入和退出交易的決策。系統內建人工智慧，以便更準確地分析和適應不斷變化的市場條件。為交易者提供基於蠟燭圖形態的強大自動交易工具，並藉助人工智慧進行更準確的分析和決策。 / 外匯技術分析中的蠟燭圖形態具有許多優勢，使其成為交易者中流行的工具。以下是蠟燭圖形態的一些主要優點： 視覺解釋：蠟燭圖形態可以更直觀地表示市場價格走勢。這使得交易者能夠輕鬆解釋和理解它們。了解市場的情緒背景：蠟燭圖形態反映了市場的情緒背景，例如恐懼、貪婪、不確定性等。這有助於交易者更好地了解當前控制市場的力量。警告可能出現的逆轉和趨勢延續：各種燭台形態可以警告可能出現的趨勢逆轉或延續。這有助於交易者在進入和退出交易時做出更明智的決定。交易策略訊號：許多交易者使用燭台形態來為他們的交易策略產生訊號。例如，針桿、錘子等可以用作進入或退出位置的訊號。支撐位和阻力位：蠟燭圖形態有助於識別支撐位和阻力位，這是識別潛在入場點和出場點的重要因素。蠟燭圖時間：與更傳統的圖表相比，蠟燭圖提供了有關特定時間點價格的更完
EA Thomas MT5
Vitali Vasilenka
4.15 (20)
专家
EA Thomas 是一種獨特的交易演算法，它以全面的方法在市場上脫穎而出，其中包括與五位交易顧問同時合作。 多位專家顧問：EA Thomas 結合了五種不同的交易顧問，每種顧問都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這使得演算法更加靈活，能夠適應不同的趨勢和波動。 策略多元化：五位顧問各自使用獨特的交易策略，例如趨勢、逆勢、移動平均線等。多樣化策略有助於降低風險並增加在不同市場情況下交易成功的機會。參數最佳化：此演算法包含為每個顧問最佳化參數的機制。這可能允許根據當前市場條件更精確地選擇參數。風險管理：EA Thomas 透過使用停損、止盈和其他工具提供有效的風險管理。這有助於保護資本並防止重大損失。自動化系統：憑藉其自動化交易系統，EA Thomas 讓交易者有機會擺脫持續的市場監控。對於那些喜歡自動化策略的人來說，這很方便。 每種交易策略都有其自身的優勢，選擇取決於交易者的風格和偏好。讓我們看看每種策略的好處： 趨勢交易-優勢： 更容易預測市場方向：趨勢市場往往會顯示更清晰的價格變動方向。 更多獲利交易的機會：趨勢市場可以提供許多順著趨勢方向獲利交易的機會。 在超買
EA No Name MT5
Vitali Vasilenka
4.22 (9)
专家
EA No Name MT5 is an innovative gold trading bot that works as accurately as a Swiss watch and brings profits with a golden shine! Created for professional traders and financial market enthusiasts, this bot uses advanced technology to analyze fractals and consolidation zones - two powerful tools in the arsenal of a successful trader. ️ Join our Telegram channel and get a powerful package of gifts that will make your trading even more successful: ️Our Telegram channel   ️     t.me/EAQuantumLa
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
指标
合成趨勢 AI－一款由人工智慧驅動的智慧趨勢指標 合成趨勢 AI 指標是一款強大的技術分析工具，它將經典的超級趨勢公式與人工智慧演算法（k-最近鄰，KNN）和成交量分析相結合。它專為那些希望深入了解市場並做出更自信決策的人而設計。 合成趨勢 AI 的獨特之處： AI 趨勢預測：使用 KNN 演算法分析歷史資料並預測價格走勢方向。 成交量分析：內建的 VWMA（成交量加權移動平均線）讓您可以考慮走勢的強度，而不僅僅是其方向。 靈活的靈敏度設定：您可以調整相鄰點的數量 (k) 和資料量 (n)，以精確適應您的交易風格。 視覺化趨勢訊號：價格下方的綠線表示看漲趨勢，價格上方的紅線表示看跌趨勢。 動態追蹤停損：此指標可用作智慧止損，根據價格和成交量做出反應。 該指標適用於哪些人？ 尋求更精准入場和出場點的交易者 重視可靠訊號的投資者 任何希望將傳統方法和技術方法結合在一個工具中的人
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
专家
人工智慧量子交易——演算法交易的革命。新一代日圓交易顧問 1 次購買 = 2 個版本！ 在 MT5 購買 AI Quantum Trading - 並免費獲得 MT4 版本！ 隨心所欲地交易：兩個平台、一個顧問、零多付款。 購買後請透過 PM 寫信給我並領取您的禮物！ 在當今的金融科技世界中，自動交易已成為市場成功不可或缺的一部分。 AI Quantum Trading 是一種創新的交易顧問，它使用人工智慧和機器學習來動態適應市場條件。這項強大的工具專為尋求最高效率和穩定資本成長的專業交易員和投資者而設計。 多功能性和適應性 在數位金融時代，自動化交易正在成為成功的關鍵因素。 AI Quantum Trading 是一家高科技交易顧問，利用人工智慧和機器學習來適應當前的市場狀況。它專門設計用於與 USDJPY、EURJPY 和 GBPJPY 貨幣對配合使用 - 這些是外匯市場上最不穩定和最受歡迎的工具。 針對日元交叉盤進行了最佳化 由於採用了專門的演算法，考慮到了這些工具的波動性特徵和行為模式，AI Quantum Trading 在日圓貨幣對上表現出了最佳結果。 卓越的
QuantCore Patterns
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
QuantCore Patterns 是一位以模式為基礎的智慧交易顧問。自動化分析。管理您的利潤。 在資訊過載和市場波動的時代，專業交易員和投資者正在尋找能夠確保穩定和資本成長的準確、可靠的解決方案。這正是 QuantCore Patterns 提供的解決方案——一種能夠識別並利用市場模式的力量進行自動交易的高科技交易演算法。 模式（或模式圖）是由大眾市場心理形成的圖表上反覆出現的價格結構。這些數據有助於根據大多數參與者的行為預測未來的價格走勢。 交易者請注意！ 設置和安裝顧問所需的所有資訊都在 這裡 - 鏈接 設定交易顧問的說明這裡 是鏈接 圖案類型： 反轉模式表示當前趨勢可能會改變。 雙頂/雙底 它們標誌著當前趨勢的結束和新趨勢的開始。 三重頂/三重底 確認強勁阻力或支撐。 頭肩型態/倒頭肩型 最準確的反轉訊號之一。 蠟燭星（早晨、傍晚、雙重、三重） 蠟燭圖組合顯示市場情緒的變化。 趨勢延續－確認目前運動的強度。 旗幟和三角旗 它們是在衝動運動之後形成的，預示著衝動運動的延續。 通道（上升、下降、側向） 它們顯示穩定的趨勢和價格波動的界限。 楔形（上升/下降） 顯示趨勢正在
QuantCore Levels
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
QuantCore Levels - 基於支撐位和阻力位的交易顧問這是一個基於經典技術分析原理創建並輔以OpenAI人工智慧力量的智慧交易顧問（機器人）。該顧問的主要交易策略是從支撐位和阻力位開始運作，這使其成為趨勢市場和平盤市場的通用工具。 交易者請注意！ 必要資訊和顧問設置在這裡 - 鏈接 設定交易顧問的說明這 裡是鏈接 基本策略 QuantCore Levels 分析市場結構，根據歷史數據和當前波動性確定關鍵支撐和阻力區域。顧問尋求回滾或突破水平的確認，並在潛在價格變動的方向上開倉，同時考慮到趨勢延續的風險和可能性。 人工智慧和機器學習 該顧問是在 OpenAI 的參與下開發和優化的，這使得： 改進級別識別演算法。 消除人為主觀因素。 對 2020 年大量的市場資料樣本進行機器學習。 根據市場階段（趨勢、整合、新聞等）調整進入與退出的邏輯。 主要特點 自動標記水平：支撐、阻力、鞏固區域。 自適應風險管理：根據訊號強度和波動性選擇手數大小和停損。 虛假突破濾波：使用經過訓練的模型來區分真實訊號和虛假訊號。 根據 2020 年以來的歷史進行最佳化：該
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
实用工具
SmartTrade 控制面板－您的演算法交易控制中心 SmartTrade 控制面板是一款多功能交易面板，專為重視每筆交易的控制力、靈活性和效率的使用者打造。它將便捷的視覺化介面與強大的訂單追蹤邏輯相結合，將日常交易變為可控的流程。 現在您可以： 實現任何交易理念－從剝頭皮交易到網格交易 根據您的入場和出場邏輯自訂訂單跟踪 即時控制風險、利潤、價差和統計數據 無需編寫程式碼即可使用進階演算法（馬丁格爾、損益平衡、計時器） 主要功能： 帶追蹤的開倉訂單 即時下達市價單和掛單（買入/賣出限價），並自動控制。 時間交易 透過計時器安排入場時間—非常適合新聞和波動性交易時段。 損益平衡系統 當訂單（或整個網格）達到指定水準時，自動將其轉移到損益平衡點。 帶控制的馬丁格爾 靈活控制乘數和網格步長－使策略適應當前市場。 停盈/停損平倉 針對指定目標和風險的單筆或大量平倉訂單。 立即平倉整個網格 一鍵點選－即可平倉整個網格訂單。方便因應大幅反轉。 直接從面板選擇交易品種 在交易品種之間切換，無需不必要的操作。 交易統計 追蹤效率：獲利、虧損、平均持倉時間等等。 監控未平倉訂單 所有歷史記錄盡
Smart Level EAQL
Vitali Vasilenka
指标
Smart Level EAQL — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Smart Level EAQL is an advanced indicator based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework, which automatically maps the structural footprint of institutional capital flows on any chart. It identifies shifts in market structure in real-time, highlights zones of interest for major market participants, and projects potential trade scenarios complete with visualized risk and profit levels. The indicator combines proven princ
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
专家
這款EA專為機構交易者設計，運用ICT（內部交易者）的核心原則。它分析市場結構、流動性水平和不平衡區域，以找到高機率的入場和出場點。 1+1 優惠：買一送一！ 數量有限！ 關鍵邏輯元件 市場結構： Cyber​​Punk EA辨識短期（STH/STL）、中期（ITH/ITL）和長期（LTH/LTL）極值，形成支撐位和阻力位。 這些水平用於建構突破、回調和趨勢延續的情景。 流動性池： 自動辨識關鍵極值上下的停損累積區域。 Cyber​​Punk EA考慮了價格向流動性方向移動的可能性，避免了錯誤的入場。位移與FVG： 公允價值缺口 (FVG) 區域、交易量不平衡和缺口可用於識別動量走勢以及大型交易者感興趣的領域。 EA 可以在動量事件後 FVG 恢復時入場。 信號過濾： 入場由位移條件、流動性以及是否符合市場結構來確認。 FVG 和不平衡類型的敏感度等級可調整。 優勢 安全性：Cyber​​Punk EA 避免在不確定區域交易，專注於已確認的水平。 靈活性：支援多種時間範圍，並可調整對結構的敏感度。 透明度：所有水平和區域均顯示在圖表上，方便交易者監控交易邏輯。 理想的使用條
筛选:
riojasgrammer
675
riojasgrammer 2026.07.25 19:52 
 

Since i bought it it has been nothing but lossesm very small profits then coems the big losses that wipe out your account!

Update: the seller sent me a message asking me to delete my review in exchange for i guess another couple of crappy EAs he has, which i will not do.

****This is the message he sent me*****

Vitali Vasilenka

Hello my friend, how can I help you? I want you to correct the review (delete it). Have you tried the new advisor update? I can replace the advisor and give you two advisors for free.

Vitali Vasilenka
57581
来自开发人员的回复 Vitali Vasilenka 2026.07.28 14:03
Dear riojasgrammer, Thank you for taking the time to leave a detailed review. I read it carefully and would like to publicly clarify the situation, as your feedback is very important to me. First, I want to sincerely apologize if my personal message came across as an attempt to "buy" a review deletion. That was never my intention. My offer to provide additional free licenses was meant as a goodwill gesture to resolve your issue and demonstrate the quality of my work. It was an attempt to help, not to hide the negative feedback. According to the platform's rules, the decision to keep, modify, or delete a review is entirely yours, and I fully respect that. Second, regarding the trading performance. I fully understand your frustration. Trading always involves risk, and no advisor can guarantee 100% profitable trades. However, I continuously work on improving my products and I am always ready to help my customers with setup and optimization. Instead of deleting your review, I kindly ask you to give me a chance to help you. Please contact me via private messages, and we will do the following together:
- We will analyze your current settings and select the optimal parameters for your account type and trading style to better manage risk and reduce drawdown.
- I will share my personal set-file (configuration file) that I currently use for stable trading on my own account.
- I will provide you with additional free licenses for other products from my portfolio — not as payment for silence, but as a genuine gesture to compensate for your time and frustration. My goal is to ensure every customer is satisfied with their purchase. I am always available and open to dialogue. I look forward to hearing from you so we can resolve this constructively. Best regards,
Vitali Vasilenka
Pavlos Papachronis
62
Pavlos Papachronis 2026.07.19 16:39 
 

Very promising, awaiting new setfile and version!!!

Vitali Vasilenka
57581
来自开发人员的回复 Vitali Vasilenka 2026.07.28 14:05
Dear Pavlos Papachronis, Thank you so much for your kind review and for your trust! I really appreciate your support. I'm glad to hear that you're satisfied. If you ever need any help with settings or have questions — feel free to reach out anytime. I'm always here to help. Wishing you profitable trading! Best regards,
Vitali Vasilenka
Konstantinos Koukoulakis
277
Konstantinos Koukoulakis 2026.07.14 06:09 
 

The seller has to wakeup. No set file and not working as advertised. Does not close positions in profit. I will update the review if seller does something with this mess.

Vitali Vasilenka
57581
来自开发人员的回复 Vitali Vasilenka 2026.07.28 14:12
Dear Konstantinos, Thank you for your feedback. I would like to clarify a few points publicly. First, regarding the set-file — the advisor already includes default settings that are carefully optimized for the recommended trading parameters. No additional set-file is needed for the updated version to work properly. Everything is pre-configured out of the box. Second, I reached out to you privately, and as far as I know, you have already updated the advisor. However, I haven't received any feedback from you since then. I am committed to resolving this. Please get back to me in private messages so we can work it out together. Best regards,
Vitali Vasilenka
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