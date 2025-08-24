EA New Player — New Generation Trading Advisor

EA New Player — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147179?source=Site+Profile EA New Player is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that replaces emotion and intuition with a clear, transparent system of rules. Its core is a signal confirmation architecture, where each trade must be approved by several independent strategies. This is your intelligent filter against market noise.

Imagine you have a panel of seven experienced analysts. EA New Player operates exactly like this, combining seven classic trading strategies (trend, counter-trend, scalping, and swing). An entry signal is generated only when consensus is reached. is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that replaces emotion and intuition with a clear, transparent system of rules. Its core is a signal confirmation architecture, where each trade must be approved by several independent strategies. This is your intelligent filter against market noise.Imagine you have a panel of seven experienced analysts. EA New Player operates exactly like this, combining seven classic trading strategies (trend, counter-trend, scalping, and swing). An entry signal is generated only when consensus is reached.





How it works in practice:

Analysis: Seven trading systems are simultaneously activated on six timeframes (from M5 to D1).

Filtration: To open a trade, the system requires strict confirmation: ✅ Direction matching from at least three different strategies. ✅ Signal confirmation on at least three different timeframes.

Result: Up to 80% of random market "noise" is filtered out. You enter the market only when the short-term momentum aligns with the larger picture.







⚙️ Advanced risk management and execution features In addition to the intelligent core, the EA is equipped with tools for precise entry and deposit protection.

📈 Smart pending order system: The EA doesn't trade based on the market. Upon receiving a signal, it sets two virtual levels: an activation level (at a distance of, for example, +100 pips) and a cancellation level (for example, -100 pips). The trade will only open if the price moves confidently in the desired direction, confirming the signal's strength. False signals are simply ignored.

🛡️ Virtual Martingale (Loss Streak Management): This is a unique feature for capital protection. If the price moves against the initial signal, the EA first opens virtual orders, which pose no real risk to your deposit. They simulate averaging. Only if the trend is confirmed and the virtual level limit is reached, a real trade is opened. This allows you to "test" the market with zero risk and enter with a high probability of a reversal. Important note: This feature uses the averaging principle. To use it safely, you must carefully configure the parameters (step, multiplier, limit) and understand the associated risks.

✨ Key benefits you receive Transparency instead of a "black box": No complex neural network. Only classic indicators and patterns. You can always understand why a trade was opened.

Ready for any market: A portfolio of 7 strategies ensures stability in both trending and flat markets. Versatility: Optimized for trading currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), metals (XAUUSD), indices (DE40), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD). Two operating modes: Fully automatic for passive income or signal mode for those who prefer to control execution manually. Easy to set up: The advisor is ready to work out of the box with basic settings that can be easily adapted to your strategy.



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===================================== Settings ===================================== Intelligent pending order system Market - opening orders by signal

Pending - opening via signal system How it works:

When a trading signal appears (for example, Buy or Sell), the system automatically sets two control levels: - Opening level — at a distance of, for example, +100 points from the signal price

- Cancellation level — at a distance of, for example, -100 points from the signal price This allows you to filter false impulses and enter only into a confirmed movement. How it works: - A Buy signal appears at a price of 1.1000

→ Opening level: 1.1100

→ Cancellation level: 1.0900 - If the price reaches 1.1100 — a Buy order is opened automatically

- If the price goes to 1.0900 — the signal is considered irrelevant, the order is not opened

- After cancellation — the system waits for a new signal, without entering the market prematurely Advantages:

- Filtering false signals

- Entry only with a confirmed impulse

- Automatic control of entry logic without manual intervention

- Readiness for the next signal without rebooting the system



🔧 Standard functions:

Increase in order volume at each grid step

Adjustable multiplier — from classic 1.5 to aggressive 3.0+

Customizable grid step — in points, percent or by ATR

Automatic closing by TakeProfit

StopLoss limit — both for a separate order and for the entire grid

Instant closing of the entire grid by a specified condition 🧠 Unique function: Virtual Martingale

A virtual order is a simulation of an order that is not opened on the market, but fully participates in the logic of the strategy: No risk to the deposit — virtual orders do not load the account and do not incur losses

All parameters are applied: TakeProfit, StopLoss, multiplier, grid step

Number of virtual orders — set from 1 to 10

If the price continues to move against signal, and the limit of virtual orders is reached →

A real order is opened

All virtual orders are deleted Advantages of the virtual model:

Protection from aggressive impulses - no premature entries

Waiting for a confirmed rollback - entry only with a high probability of a reversal

Reducing the load on the deposit - especially important with high volatility

Flexibility in settings - can be adapted to any strategy or instrument Multi-level system of coordinated signals This is not just a strategy - it is an intelligent trading architecture built on the coordination of seven independent trading systems operating simultaneously on six different timeframes.

The goal of the system is to eliminate noise, false signals and emotional entries, leaving only those entry points that are confirmed by several algorithms and time intervals at once. ⚙️ How the system works:

7 trading systems — each based on unique logic: trend, momentum, candlestick patterns, divergences, levels, waves, volumes

6 timeframes — from M5 to D1, providing both short-term and medium-term perspective

A signal is generated only if two conditions are met:

1. Coordination of at least 3 strategies in one direction (Buy or Sell)

2. Coincidence of the signal on at least 3 timeframes — eliminating local noise and increasing reliability Advantages:

Filtering of false entries — only confirmed signals

High accuracy — thanks to cross-verification

Adaptability to the market — the system takes into account both short-term impulses and long-term trends Symbol XAUUSD / EURUSD /GBPUSD / AUDUSD /USDCAD / DE40 / BTCUSD Timeframe H1 Test From 2020 Settings Write to me after purchase to get VIP settings Brokers Any Minimum Deposit $500 /0.01 lot Recommend Deposit $1000 /0.01 lot Warning: If anyone contacts you and says I'm trying to sell you something, they are a scammer. Block them and report them as spam. If you buy this EA anywhere other than my profile MQL5, it is a fake version that will not work as the real thing and you will never receive updates or support. Settings For Expert Advisors 🦾 https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lh5XzOpp9z6yBzvTv_bPpOrZXwAraoQD?usp=drive_link







EA New Player is a reliable and transparent tool created for those who want to get stable results using proven strategies and clear trading tools.

The advisor combines simplicity, flexibility and the power of a portfolio approach.





⚡ EA New Player is a new player that can change your trading!





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