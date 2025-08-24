EA New Player — New Generation Trading Advisor
Imagine you have a panel of seven experienced analysts. EA New Player operates exactly like this, combining seven classic trading strategies (trend, counter-trend, scalping, and swing). An entry signal is generated only when consensus is reached.
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===================================== Settings =====================================
Intelligent pending order system
Market - opening orders by signal
Pending - opening via signal system
How it works:
When a trading signal appears (for example, Buy or Sell), the system automatically sets two control levels:
- Cancellation level — at a distance of, for example, -100 points from the signal price
This allows you to filter false impulses and enter only into a confirmed movement.
How it works:
- A Buy signal appears at a price of 1.1000
→ Opening level: 1.1100
→ Cancellation level: 1.0900
- If the price reaches 1.1100 — a Buy order is opened automatically
- If the price goes to 1.0900 — the signal is considered irrelevant, the order is not opened
- After cancellation — the system waits for a new signal, without entering the market prematurely
Advantages:
- Filtering false signals
- Entry only with a confirmed impulse
- Automatic control of entry logic without manual intervention
- Readiness for the next signal without rebooting the system
🔧 Standard functions:
- Increase in order volume at each grid step
- Adjustable multiplier — from classic 1.5 to aggressive 3.0+
- Customizable grid step — in points, percent or by ATR
- Automatic closing by TakeProfit
- StopLoss limit — both for a separate order and for the entire grid
- Instant closing of the entire grid by a specified condition
🧠 Unique function: Virtual Martingale
A virtual order is a simulation of an order that is not opened on the market, but fully participates in the logic of the strategy:
- No risk to the deposit — virtual orders do not load the account and do not incur losses
- All parameters are applied: TakeProfit, StopLoss, multiplier, grid step
- Number of virtual orders — set from 1 to 10
- If the price continues to move against signal, and the limit of virtual orders is reached →
- A real order is opened
- All virtual orders are deleted
Advantages of the virtual model:
- Protection from aggressive impulses - no premature entries
- Waiting for a confirmed rollback - entry only with a high probability of a reversal
- Reducing the load on the deposit - especially important with high volatility
- Flexibility in settings - can be adapted to any strategy or instrument
Multi-level system of coordinated signals
This is not just a strategy - it is an intelligent trading architecture built on the coordination of seven independent trading systems operating simultaneously on six different timeframes.
The goal of the system is to eliminate noise, false signals and emotional entries, leaving only those entry points that are confirmed by several algorithms and time intervals at once.
⚙️ How the system works:
- 7 trading systems — each based on unique logic: trend, momentum, candlestick patterns, divergences, levels, waves, volumes
- 6 timeframes — from M5 to D1, providing both short-term and medium-term perspective
- A signal is generated only if two conditions are met:
- 1. Coordination of at least 3 strategies in one direction (Buy or Sell)
- 2. Coincidence of the signal on at least 3 timeframes — eliminating local noise and increasing reliability
Advantages:
Filtering of false entries — only confirmed signals
High accuracy — thanks to cross-verification
Adaptability to the market — the system takes into account both short-term impulses and long-term trends
Settings For Expert Advisors 🦾 https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lh5XzOpp9z6yBzvTv_bPpOrZXwAraoQD?usp=drive_link
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https://ec.forexprostools.com
📊 Conclusion
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