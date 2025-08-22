EA New Player

4.91
EA New Player — 차세대 트레이딩 전문 어드바이저
단순히 거래하는 것이 아니라 게임의 규칙을 바꿉니다.
EA New Player는 MT5를 위한 혁신적인 포트폴리오 전문 어드바이저로, 검증된 7가지 기술 분석 전략을 기반으로 합니다. 인공지능을 사용하지는 않지만, 정교한 아키텍처, 투명한 로직, 유연한 신호 필터링 시스템 덕분에 많은 신경망 솔루션보다 우수한 성능을 발휘합니다.
다중 시간대 분석
EA는 M1부터 H4까지 모든 시간대의 시장을 분석하여 국내 및 글로벌 추세를 모두 고려합니다. 이를 통해 신호 충돌을 방지하고 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 진입점을 찾을 수 있습니다.
투명성 및 통제력
오실레이터, 추세 지표, 패턴 등 클래식 지표만 사용합니다.
숨겨진 알고리즘이나 "블랙박스"가 없습니다.
초보자도 쉽게 이해할 수 있는 설정입니다.
중요: 느린 EA 테스트
복잡한 로직과 여러 시간대 분석으로 인해 EA New Player 테스트는 평소보다 시간이 더 오래 걸릴 수 있습니다. 이는 정상적인 현상이며 알고리즘의 높은 정확도 때문입니다. 정확한 테스트 결과, 최적의 설정 및 권장 사항을 확인하려면 구매 후 작성자에게 문의하십시오. 고객님의 거래 스타일과 선택하신 상품에 맞는 VIP 설정을 제공해 드리겠습니다.
기술 매개변수
기호 - XAUUSD
기간 - H1
테스트 기간 - 2025년부터
브로커 - 모든
최소 예치금 - $1,500 / 0.01랏
권장 예치금 - $3,500 / 0.01랏
설정 - 구매 후 VIP 설정을 받으려면 저에게 연락하세요

경고:
누군가가 저에게 연락하여 무언가를 판매하려 한다고 말한다면 사기꾼입니다. 해당 메일을 차단하고 스팸으로 신고해 주세요. 제 MQL5 프로필이 아닌 다른 곳에서 이 EA를 구매하시면 정품 EA로 작동하지 않는 가짜 EA이며, 업데이트나 지원을 받을 수 없습니다.
신규 플레이어 EA - 그는 게임의 규칙을 다시 쓰기 위해 왔습니다. 신규 플레이어에게 바칩니다.
리뷰 49
david mancuso
53
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

toonworks
47
toonworks 2025.12.14 15:53 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

david mancuso
53
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

Naeem Rehman Lakha
296
Naeem Rehman Lakha 2025.12.01 21:09 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

Joshua Cohen
434
Joshua Cohen 2025.11.26 16:04 
 

EA New Player is an incredible and outstanding EA! Reliable, consistent, and works great. The support team is always available and ready to help. I'm excited to see the profits continue and relying on a stable EA. Thanks!

tomtomwazhere
361
tomtomwazhere 2025.11.25 13:12 
 

EA New player 👍 and EA underdog 👍 The results are GOOD.

Heinz-Josef Glaser
778
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2025.11.22 07:26 
 

Very good EA. Stable profit. Support is good and very fast.

Patrick Savard
230
Patrick Savard 2025.11.18 11:55 
 

Amazing ea, work really well A+. support is really fast. love it!

Jan Beck
333
Jan Beck 2025.11.14 07:33 
 

Good Expert Advisor (EA). I've had good experiences with it over the past month. With the right settings, the EA delivers good results, although the drawdown can sometimes be a bit high when using the marginal strategy. The developer is also friendly and helpful.

helton tv
43
helton tv 2025.11.12 17:05 
 

This EA hade made me money so far.

soicoi
34
soicoi 2025.11.11 20:55 
 

So far the results look good and very promising. Support is great and keeping members up to date!

boancageorge
29
boancageorge 2025.11.11 17:57 
 

I’ve been using this Expert Advisor on XAU/USD for the past two weeks, and the results have been impressive. It delivered a consistent 20% profit with stable performance and minimal drawdown. The EA executes trades smoothly, follows clear logic, and adapts well to changing market conditions. I especially appreciate the balance between risk management and profit potential — it feels both efficient and reliable. Highly recommended for anyone looking to automate their gold trading with confidence!

Max Dong Sen Zhou
364
Max Dong Sen Zhou 2025.11.10 23:35 
 

So, let me first of clear my name. I am not bought by anyone or anything, this is my honest opinion and the final verdict I will leave with this EA. The trades look fine and all, but once you start to run it on a longer basis, you will notice that one of the strategies runs a Martingale Grid. Im sure that in itself should tell you quite a bit about this EA. Yes there are strategies without Grid or Martingale, but they just are not profitable. The essence of this EA is to take advantage of Grids, so realistically your account will be blown at some point. on the 10/11/25 I woke up to a bunch of sell positions on XAUUSD. 0.17, 0.24, 0.36... it just kept opening positions against the trend. At some point I had a 3.48 lots position open and 8.5 lots total. Guess what, XAUUSD kept running up. Boom.. there goes 20k balance. Im not the only one who experience this issue. And when confronted in the Telegram chat, all I received was a rude answer from the support. The Author himself does not seem to speak English, as his messages always sound translated or straight up wrong. The EA does work on other FOREX pairs, but for trending commodities and Bitcoin I would never ever use EA New Player, as the grids will eventually eat your money. Please be careful who you trust out there. PS: Regarding the MQL5 Signals, you might see a 20k deposit, but don't be fooled, those are instaforex cent accounts, meaning 20k balance are only 200 in reality. I hope that tells you enough about this developer and his intentions.

UPDATE: Look at this response, what is this? I used your setfiles you claim to be VIP files which is so stupid since they are nothing more than just settings, and telling me I haven't contacted you? I wrote in the Telegram group but your support is rude, so why continue talking to him? I have updated my review this is unbelievable I want a refund or else my review will stay at 1 stars.

Vitali Vasilenka
53288
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.11.11 13:09
I understand that you are simply swindling money from me. This is fraud!
Azerty0925
24
Azerty0925 2025.11.10 12:52 
 

un bon robot, le service après vente est réactif plein de conseil je le recommande, de bons résultats sur plusieurs paires

Toketoki
19
Toketoki 2025.11.04 00:07 
 

I have tested many EAs but this EA New Player seem to be intentionally Crafted for Profit. I am trying to see how best to adapt it to prop firm challenges.

vvstraderboy
37
vvstraderboy 2025.11.01 12:50 
 

Support is great and up to date, Works on gold

dilkoashathapa
57
dilkoashathapa 2025.10.31 10:00 
 

Very Good EA. Great Profit. Great for passive income. You can sleep peacefully because robot will do your work. Most important the Author is always there for help.

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:21 
 

Been using it live for a month. It has covered its own cost. Support is prompt

quantumzeek
31
quantumzeek 2025.10.24 17:18 
 

This EA hade made me money so far.

리뷰 답변