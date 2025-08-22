EA New Player
- Experts
- Vitali Vasilenka
- 버전: 7.77
- 업데이트됨: 12 11월 2025
- 활성화: 10
Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far
I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support
The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .
사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다
EA New Player is an incredible and outstanding EA! Reliable, consistent, and works great. The support team is always available and ready to help. I'm excited to see the profits continue and relying on a stable EA. Thanks!
EA New player 👍 and EA underdog 👍 The results are GOOD.
Very good EA. Stable profit. Support is good and very fast.
Amazing ea, work really well A+. support is really fast. love it!
I’ve been using this Expert Advisor on XAU/USD for the past two weeks, and the results have been impressive. It delivered a consistent 20% profit with stable performance and minimal drawdown. The EA executes trades smoothly, follows clear logic, and adapts well to changing market conditions. I especially appreciate the balance between risk management and profit potential — it feels both efficient and reliable. Highly recommended for anyone looking to automate their gold trading with confidence!
So, let me first of clear my name. I am not bought by anyone or anything, this is my honest opinion and the final verdict I will leave with this EA. The trades look fine and all, but once you start to run it on a longer basis, you will notice that one of the strategies runs a Martingale Grid. Im sure that in itself should tell you quite a bit about this EA. Yes there are strategies without Grid or Martingale, but they just are not profitable. The essence of this EA is to take advantage of Grids, so realistically your account will be blown at some point. on the 10/11/25 I woke up to a bunch of sell positions on XAUUSD. 0.17, 0.24, 0.36... it just kept opening positions against the trend. At some point I had a 3.48 lots position open and 8.5 lots total. Guess what, XAUUSD kept running up. Boom.. there goes 20k balance. Im not the only one who experience this issue. And when confronted in the Telegram chat, all I received was a rude answer from the support. The Author himself does not seem to speak English, as his messages always sound translated or straight up wrong. The EA does work on other FOREX pairs, but for trending commodities and Bitcoin I would never ever use EA New Player, as the grids will eventually eat your money. Please be careful who you trust out there. PS: Regarding the MQL5 Signals, you might see a 20k deposit, but don't be fooled, those are instaforex cent accounts, meaning 20k balance are only 200 in reality. I hope that tells you enough about this developer and his intentions.
UPDATE: Look at this response, what is this? I used your setfiles you claim to be VIP files which is so stupid since they are nothing more than just settings, and telling me I haven't contacted you? I wrote in the Telegram group but your support is rude, so why continue talking to him? I have updated my review this is unbelievable I want a refund or else my review will stay at 1 stars.
un bon robot, le service après vente est réactif plein de conseil je le recommande, de bons résultats sur plusieurs paires
Support is great and up to date, Works on gold
Very Good EA. Great Profit. Great for passive income. You can sleep peacefully because robot will do your work. Most important the Author is always there for help.
This EA hade made me money so far.
