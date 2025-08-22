EA New Player

4.91
EA New Player — 次世代トレーディング・エキスパートアドバイザー
単なる取引ではなく、ゲームのルールを変革します。
EA New Playerは、MT5向けの革新的なポートフォリオ・エキスパートアドバイザーで、7つの実績あるテクニカル分析戦略を基盤としています。人工知能は使用していませんが、洗練されたアーキテクチャ、透明性のあるロジック、そして柔軟なシグナルフィルタリングシステムにより、多くのニューラルネットワーク・ソリューションを凌駕するパフォーマンスを発揮します。
マルチタイムフレーム分析
EAは、M1からH4まで、利用可能なすべてのタイムフレームで市場を分析し、ローカルトレンドとグローバルトレンドの両方を考慮します。これにより、矛盾するシグナルを回避し、最も信頼性の高いエントリーポイントを見つけることができます。
透明性とコントロール
オシレーター、トレンドインジケーター、パターンといった定番のインジケーターのみを使用しています。
隠れたアルゴリズムや「ブラックボックス」はありません。
設定は初心者でも分かりやすいです。
重要：EAテストの遅延
複雑なロジックとマルチタイムフレーム分析のため、EA New Playerのテストには通常よりも時間がかかる場合があります。これは正常な動作であり、アルゴリズムの高精度化によるものです。正確なテスト結果、最適な設定、推奨事項を確実に得るために、ご購入後に作者にご連絡ください。お客様の取引スタイルと選択した銘柄に合わせたVIP設定をご提供いたします。
テクニカルパラメータ
シンボル - XAUUSD
時間枠 - H1
テスト期間 - 2025年以降
ブローカー - 任意
最低入金額 - $1,500 / 0.01ロット
推奨入金額 - $3,500 / 0.01ロット
設定 - VIP設定を受け取るには、購入後に私に連絡してください

警告：
もし誰かがあなたに連絡してきて、私が何かを売りつけようとしていると言ってきたら、それは詐欺師です。その人をブロックし、スパムとして報告してください。私のMQL5プロフィール以外でこのEAを購入した場合、それは偽物であり、本物のEAとして機能せず、アップデートやサポートを受けることはできません。
新規プレイヤー向けEA - 彼はゲームのルールを書き換えるためにやって来ました。新規プレイヤーに捧げます。
レビュー 49
david mancuso
35
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

おすすめのプロダクト
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
エキスパート
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.5 (10)
エキスパート
このEAは、各個別のトレードのエントリーポジションを計算するために洗練されたアルゴリズムを使用するパワフルなグリッドトレードツールです。過去のデータにフィットさせるのではなく、市場の変動性を利用して最適化を行います。市場の変動性を利用することで、アルゴリズムは市場の変化に素早くかつ効率的に適応することができます。これにより、市場の機会を活用すると同時に、事前に定義されたパラメータ内でリスクを最小限に抑えることができます。 Live Performance ただし、このEAを使用する際には注意して、自分が快適な金額でリスクを取るようにしましょう。EAのバックテストを行い、設定を試して最適なものを見つけることをお勧めします。 対応シンボル：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD 推奨タイムフレーム：M15（15分足チャート） 特徴 類似のEAよりも安価 複数のシンボルで動作する 1つのチャート設定 ニュースフィルター ライブパフォーマンスモニタリング 過去のデータにフィットしすぎない 開発者サポート 要件 ヘッジングアカウント このEAはスプレッドに敏感ではありませんが、E
Investment Trading Expert
Ahmad Arief Bin Mohd Nor
エキスパート
EA that survive Covid Year. Not a get rich quick schemes. Treat this EA as investment robot.  Result on screenshot are based on settings that works on 2015 all through 2025. It can still be improved by tuning the limited parameters to get a more profitable result. Setting will be updated on this post periodically. Check out this post later to get updated settings.   Current Parameters : TP :10000 SL: 5000 OnProfitPip: 4000 Minimum Balance should be 500 USD for each 0.01 lot. Thanks
MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
The EA strategy This EA has a built-in combined Bollinger Bands Trend indicator, MACD and MA that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time; Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 300 ; It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to t
Ea grandmaster gold
Yousseff Sarmiento Pedrozo
エキスパート
A specialized bot for the XAUUSD, GOLD market (BACKTEST "EVERY TICK" 196M TICKS MODELED IN DARWINEX BROKER)  It is based on market trends, is fully optimized and automatically manages the allocation of positions based on capital. You can modify the risk per operation in percentage%, its capital management is based on compound interest, when it enters a negative streak, the lotage begins to drop until it returns to a positive streak in which it will risk again the initial risk that you have
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
エキスパート
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
Aussie Victor MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.49 (37)
エキスパート
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that plac
Ghost version 2
Majed Ali K Alotaibi
エキスパート
このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、 高ボラティリティの銘柄、特に Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) と XAUUSD（金） のために設計されています。 ATR ブレイクアウトモデル、複数ポジションのスケーリング、 トレンドフィルターを組み合わせ、 強いモメンタムを捉えながら精密なリスク管理を実現します。 主な特徴 1. ブレイクアウトエントリーエンジン 以下を用いてモメンタムブレイクを検出： ATR ボラティリティフィルタ 高値/安値構造 EMA トレンド確認（任意） 取引時間フィルタ USD スプレッド管理により低品質エントリーを回避。 2. マルチポジション・スケーリング 最大 3 つのポジションを段階的に追加し、 初期リスクを増やさず利益を伸ばす。 3. ATR ベースの SL/TP SL = ATR × 係数 TP = ATR × 係数 市場ボラティリティに応じて自動調整。 4. 自動追跡ストップ（トレーリング） 標準 ATR トレーリング 攻撃的モード（高速ロック） タイトな ATR トレーリング 利益の一定割合をロック（例：80%
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
エキスパート
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Nova ICH Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova ICH Trader is built on the timeless power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — reengineered into a fully automated trading solution that understands trend, momentum, and equilibrium in one cohesive framework. This Expert Advisor doesn’t just follow price — it interprets structure, space, and sentiment with precision. By analyzing cloud dynamics, crossovers, and distance from equilibrium, Nova ICH Trader identifies high-probability opportunities where trend and timing align. It enters with cla
Abab RSI
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Abab RSI is a professional expert system designed to analyze markets based on the RSI indicator and a special system of restrictions. The Expert Advisor works with one order (not a series), each order is accompanied by a trailing stop activated by a trailing start, and each order is insured by stop loss and take profit. Thus, the expert system uses safe orders to work. The indicator entry itself can also be considered reliable, since the standard RSI indicator is used, just keep in mind that it
Neuron Gold
Teresa Maria Pimenta
エキスパート
EA Neuron Gold — XAUUSD（M30）専用のニューラルインテリジェンスEA Neuron Gold は、XAUUSD を M30 タイムフレームで取引するために特別に設計された高度なエキスパートアドバイザーです。 2つの独立した自動売買ストラテジーを搭載しており、単独または同時に運用できます。さらに、チャート上に統合された完全なマニュアル取引用パネルも含まれています。 Neuron Gold の自動売買ストラテジー 1. フラッグパターン戦略 クラシックな継続パターン（ブルフラッグ／ベアフラッグ）を自動で検出します。 EA は次の要素を識別します： 傾斜したレンジ・コンソリデーション フラッグの方向 ブレイクアウトポイント トレンド継続の位置 パターンが完全に形成され、確認された場合のみエントリーするため、精度が大幅に向上します。 2. サポート・レジスタンスのブレイク＆確認戦略 EA は主要な S/R ゾーンを追跡し、以下を検出します： 実際のブレイクアウト リトレース／プルバック ブレイクの確認 最適なエントリーポイント これにより、ダマシのブレイクを回避し、高い
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
エキスパート
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
EA Martini MT5
Mikita Borys
エキスパート
EA Martini MT5は、高度な位置決定および追跡システムを備えた多機能エキスパートアドバイザーです。   トレンドに合わせて、またはトレンドに逆らって非常にスマートなネットワークを構築します。   トレンドは、前の注文にブレークイーブンでストップロスがある場合にのみ新しい注文が開かれるように機能します。   トレンドに対する取引は、利益を上げて不採算ポジションを閉じることを目的として実行されます。 。   プロファイルでいつでも技術サポート、設定、インストールの支援をリクエストできます。   EA Martini MT5アドバイザーの利点： セットアップが簡単 初心者と専門家に適しています 任意の時間枠で取引できます 任意の金融商品（外国為替、暗号、CFD、先物、金属）で動作します自己最適化に適しています トレンドとトレンドの両方で取引するいくつかのモードがあります 平均化のいくつかのモードがあります 推奨事項： テストを実施します実際の Uに可能な限り近い条件でテストのデモアカウント 高品質で信頼性の高いテストを行うには、VPSサーバーを使用します 大きなリスクを冒さないで
KVault Trader EA
Martin Ndiritu Kahiga
エキスパート
Introducing KVault Trader EA – Precision Gold Trading on M15 Unlock the Vault of Consistent Profits. Built by a team of experts and powered by a highly advanced breakout algorithm, KVault Trader EA is your gateway to smart, automated Gold trading. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe , this Expert Advisor is fast, powerful, and laser-focused on delivering steady monthly returns with minimal drawdown . Why Choose KVault Trader EA? Breakout-Based Trading Logic – A sophisti
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
エキスパート
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
エキスパート
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
SmartBand Trader
Andrius Daujotas
エキスパート
BBTrader – Adaptive Bollinger Bands Auto-Trader ( best for AUDCAD pair 1H,4H, D ) BBTrader is a fully automated trading algorithm designed for MetaTrader 5, built on a dynamic Bollinger Bands breakout and reversal strategy. The system opens trades when the price deviates significantly beyond the upper or lower bands, followed by intelligent scaling and exit mechanisms. Key features: Automated entry on strong momentum outside Bollinger Bands Dynamic scaling with increasing lot size Confi
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
エキスパート
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
DMI Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
エキスパート
DMI Scalper GOLD MT5 - Premium Automated Trading System Overview DMI Scalper GOLD is a high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair using an advanced strategy based on the DMI (Directional Movement Index) indicator. This automated system has been developed for traders looking to capitalize on scalping movements in the gold market, with an optimized configuration for trading on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, ideal for both personal accounts and fu
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (3)
エキスパート
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 - デュアル戦略ゴールドトレーディングEAのご紹介 定量的手法とプロの取引経験を用いて設計されたシステマティックなEA。 [ SETFILE をダウンロード(.set) ] XAU Breakout Scalper _ 0.5% Risk.set  | 期間：2025.01.15 → 2025.11.16 | 初期残高: $50,000 | 最終残高：≈ 158,000 ドル | 取引リスク：0.5% | PF：1.88 | シャープレシオ：8.37 | 最大ドローダウン：13.10% | 勝率：63–64% | 取引数：874 プロフェッショナル向けのブレイクアウトEA。 コントロール性・透明性・本格的な最適化 を重視して設計されています。 対象ユーザー： エントリー、リスク、取引セッションを 完全にコントロール したいトレーダー、そして自分のブローカー環境と目標に合わせてEAを最適化するための、明確なプロセスを求めるトレーダー。 トレーダーがこのEAを選ぶ理由 すべてを自分でコントロール。 重要なパラメータはすべて公開されており
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
エキスパート
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
OP Skill FX Joker EA
Yago Sales Rodrigues
エキスパート
OP Skill FX Joker - Annual Strategy with AI & Mathematical Logic Telegram  to access the SET settings. Description: Discover a new way to trade the markets, where Artificial Intelligence and mathematical precision unite to make logical, strategic decisions. The OP Skill FX Joker was developed to analyze the market in-depth, identifying high-probability opportunities. Forget high-risk approaches. The OP Skill FX Joker ’s philosophy is annual, sustainable growth , not chasing unrealistic monthly
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
エキスパート
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Amaris EA MT5
Mohamed Kamel Touati
エキスパート
現在の価格 99 $ - まもなく値上がりします - Adding on the attractive price  , I will give those who buy AMARIS an other  SUCCESSFUL BREAKOUT EA for free  AMARIS EA は完全に自動化されたトレーディング ロボットであり、非常に成功したナイト スキャルピング戦略を使用しており、長年にわたってその有効性が証明されています。AMARIS は、多くのフィルター、安全対策、ストップ ロスを使用して、夜間の非常に静かな時間帯にのみ取引を行います。複数の通貨ペアで取引して利益を得ることができます。 (低リスク) * ライブパフォーマンス :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1430368 推奨ペア: EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD;USDCAD;EURGBP;USDCHF;GBPCHF;GBPCAD;GBPAUD;EURCAD 使用の特徴 Amaris は、マーチンゲールやグリッドなどの
Ride the wind MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
エキスパート
Ride the Wind MT5 — 自動売買システム Ride the Wind MT5 は、市場分析アルゴリズムとリスク管理に基づいたエキスパートアドバイザーです。完全自動で動作し、トレーダーの介入は最小限に抑えられます。 注意！購入後すぐにご連絡ください 。設定手順をお送りします！ なぜ Ride the Wind MT5 を選ぶのか？ 分析アルゴリズム: 内蔵モデルを使用した24時間自動取引。 柔軟性: ボラティリティや市場環境の変化に適応。 最新の注文執行タイプ: IOC、FOK、Return、BOC に対応。 リスク管理: 適応型ストップロスと動的な資金保護戦略。 迅速なスタート: すべてのパラメータは事前に最適化済み。 動作原理 Ride the Wind MT5 は内蔵アルゴリズムで市場を分析し、設定された条件に従って取引を開始します。資金管理メカニズムにより、取引中のリスクを制御します。 開始に必要な条件 通貨ペア: NZDCAD, AUDCAD 推奨稼働: NZDCAD その他の通貨ペア: 自動的に有効化 口座タイプ: ECN レバレッジ: 1:500 最低入金額
Eastwist
Fernando Souza Mendes
エキスパート
EASTWIST.mq5 works well in short-term operations. The sensitivity to short-term market signals, provided by the RSI and MACD indicators, along with the simulated Machine Learning decision logic, really seems to be an effective combination for capturing rapid price movements. The ability to respond quickly to market conditions is a valuable feature in scalping or day trading strategies, where precision and speed in order execution are crucial. Indication of Use: For Traders with Technical Knowle
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
エキスパート
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
QS NorthStar USDCAD
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS NorthStar USDCAD The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated  Composite Signal Scoring System . It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading. Strate
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
エキスパート
SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
作者のその他のプロダクト
EA Underdog
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
エキスパート
EA Underdogは、Quantum Lab Technologies社のプロフェッショナル・エキスパートアドバイザーです。価格の乖離を利用し、危険な手法は使用せず、厳格なストップロス注文とテイクプロフィット注文のみを使用します。また、QuantumCoreシステム（2020年から2025年の履歴に基づいてトレーニングおよび最適化済み）によって執行安定性が保証されています。 割引価格。20ユニット購入ごとに価格が100ドル上昇します。 20ユニット：250ドル 20ユニット：350ドル 最終価格：550ドル 数量限定 パラメータと要件 取引対象通貨：XAUUSDおよびGBPUSD 時間枠：5分足 最低入金額：各通貨ペア500ドル 取引時間：24時間年中無休 運用方法：ストップロス注文とテイクプロフィット注文のみ ニュースフィルター：ボラティリティの高いイベントに対する保護機能搭載 平均取引回数：週1～2回 実用的なメリット シンプルな設定 - パラメータが組み込まれているため、外部ファイルのアップロードは不要です。 セキュリティ - グリッド、マーチンゲール、ダブリングは不
EA Super 8 Pro
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
エキスパート
Super 8 Proは単なるトレーディングアドバイザーではなく、Super 8 EAの旧バージョンをベースに構築された完全なポジション管理システムです。さらに、不採算状況におけるダイナミックポジションロックという重要な改良点が追加されています。 アルゴリズムコンセプト マルチレベルロジック：アドバイザーは、市場分析、リスク管理、適応型注文管理を組み合わせたモジュール型アルゴリズムとして動作します。 ポジションロック：不利な価格変動が発生すると、アルゴリズムは自動的にロックメカニズムを起動し、現在の損失をロックし、リスクを相殺するために反対ポジションを作成します。 ロッキングエグジットアルゴリズム：システムは単にロックを保持するだけでなく、マルチタイムフレーム分析と流動性ダイナミクスを用いて最適なエグジットポイントを計算します。 技術的特徴 マルチタイムフレーム分析：M1からH4まで、短期的なインパルスと長期的なトレンドの両方を考慮できます。 適応型リスク管理：ボラティリティに応じてロットとグリッドステップを自動調整します。平均化システム：ロックと統合することで、ドローダウンを最小
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
エキスパート
このエキスパートアドバイザーは、ICT（Inner Circle Trader）の主要原則に基づき、機関投資家向けの取引アプローチ向けに設計されています。市場構造、流動性レベル、不均衡ゾーンを分析し、高確率のエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを見つけます。 1+1プロモーション ：エキスパートアドバイザーを1つご購入いただくと、2つ目が無料！ 数量限定！ 市場構造： Cyber​​Punk EAは、短期（STH/STL）、中期（ITH/ITL）、長期（LTH/LTL）の極値を特定し、サポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを形成します。 これらのレベルは、ブレイクアウト、プルバック、トレンド継続のシナリオ構築に使用されます。 流動性プール： 主要な極値の上または下におけるストップアキュムレーションゾーンが自動的に特定されます。 Cyber​​Punk EAは、価格が流動性に向かう可能性を考慮し、誤ったエントリーを回避します。変位とFVG： フェアバリューギャップ（FVG）ゾーン、出来高の不均衡、そしてギャップは、モメンタムの動きと大口投資家の関心領域を特定するために使用されます。 E
Pure AI
Vitali Vasilenka
4 (15)
エキスパート
XAUUSD 向けのユニークなトレーディングアドバイザー このアーキテクチャでは、各取引の決定はモノリシックなアルゴリズムではなく、インジケーターフィルター、エントリー条件、エグジット、制御ルールといった独立した論理ブロックの相互作用によって形成されます。 重要！ ご購入後、インストールガイドと設定手順を受け取るには、プライベートメッセージを送信してください。 主な特徴 - モジュール性と柔軟性 このアドバイザーは、交換可能で設定可能なコンポーネントのセットとして実装されています。 インジケーターブロック - 様々なテクニカル指標を用いた分析を実行します。 XAUUSD ペアの場合、以下のものがデフォルトで使用されます。 移動平均線（MA） - 主要なトレンド方向を決定します。 RSIまたはMACDインジケーター（ユーザーが選択） - エントリーポイントを確認するためのトリガーとして使用されます。 エントリールールとエグジットルールは、論理条件のセットとして定義されます（例：「上昇トレンド」+「RSI 30未満」=買いシグナル）。 フィルターと追加モジュール - 時間制限、ボラティ
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (3)
エキスパート
AI 量子取引 – アルゴリズム取引の革命。 JPY商品向けの新世代トレーディングアドバイザー 1 回の購入 = 2 つのバージョン! MT5 で AI Quantum Trading を購入すると、MT4 バージョンが無料で手に入ります! 好きなように取引できます: 2 つのプラットフォーム、1 人のアドバイザー、過払いゼロ。 購入後に PM で私にメッセージを送ってギフトを受け取ってください! 今日の金融テクノロジーの世界では、自動取引は市場で成功するために不可欠な要素となっています。 AI Quantum Trading は、人工知能と機械学習を使用して市場の状況に動的に適応する革新的なトレーディング アドバイザーです。この強力なツールは、最大限の効率と安定した資本成長を求めるプロのトレーダーや投資家向けに設計されています。 汎用性と適応性 デジタル金融の時代において、自動取引は成功の重要な要素になりつつあります。 AI Quantum Trading は、人工知能と機械学習を使用して現在の市場状況に適応するハイテク取引アドバイザーです。これは、外国為替市場で最も変動が
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
4.9 (20)
エキスパート
Synthetic Metal — XAUUSDとXAGUSD向けの革新的なエキスパートアドバイザー 人工知能、精度、そして制御性を兼ね備えたエキスパートアドバイザーです。 Synthetic Metalは、金（XAUUSD）と銀（XAGUSD）向けに特別に設計されたMT5向けのインテリジェントな取引アルゴリズムです。独自の分析技術、柔軟なリスク管理、そして市場状況への自動適応機​​能を備えています。 1+1プロモーション： エキスパートアドバイザーを1つご購入いただくと、2つ目が無料！ 数量限定！ Synthetic Metalを特別なものにする革新的な機能： Synthetic Trend AIインジケーター この独自のインジケーターは、4つの時間軸を同時に分析し、以下のことを実現します。 最も正確なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを特定 現在の市場動向に適応 誤シグナルを最小限に抑える マクロ経済ニュースを考慮 エキスパートアドバイザーは重要なニュースリリースの前に自動的に取引を一時停止し、急激な変動や予測不可能なボラティリティから資金を保護します。 重要：エキス
Old School Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
エキスパート
オールドスクール・トレーディング — エリオット波動分析アドバイザー エリオット波動理論の原則に基づいたインテリジェントなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場への構造的なアプローチを重視し、高いエントリー精度とリスク管理を追求するトレーダー向けに設計されています。 1+1プロモーション：アドバイザーを1つご購入いただくと、2つ目が無料！ 数量限定！ご購入後、VIP設定をご希望の場合はご連絡ください。 主な機能： 自動波動構造検出：アドバイザーはチャートを分析し、インパルス波と調整波を識別し、調整波の終了に基づいて取引シグナルを生成します。 トレンドフィルタリング：内蔵のトレンドインジケーターにより、主要な市場動向に反する取引を回避できます。 柔軟なエントリーシステム：エントリーはC波または5波の終了時に行われ、ローソク足パターンまたはインジケーターで確認されます。 リスク管理：アダプティブストップロス、トレーリングストップ、ドローダウン制限。 マルチ商品取引サポート：あらゆる通貨ペア、指数、貴金属に対応。 ニュースフィルター統合（オプション）：ボラティリティの高い時間帯の取
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
エキスパート
EA Crypto Playerは、暗号通貨取引に特化した革新的なトレーディングアドバイザーです。7種類以上の取引戦略を統合し、M1からD1まであらゆる時間枠での価格変動を分析し、平均化システムを用いて利益を最大化します。 限定版 限定版を販売中です（価格：150ドル）。最終価格：900ドル。 重要：アドバイザーのテストに時間がかかる場合があります。 複雑なロジックと複数時間枠の分析のため、テストに通常よりも時間がかかる場合があります。これは正常な動作であり、アルゴリズムの高精度化によるものです。 正確なテスト結果、最適な設定、推奨事項を確実に得るために、ご購入後に作者までご連絡ください。お客様の取引スタイルと選択した銘柄に合わせたVIP設定をご提供いたします。 Crypto Player EAアルゴリズム このエキスパートアドバイザーは、7つ以上の戦略を並行して実行し、互いに補完し合います。 戦略1：トレンドフォロー 戦略2：レンジ取引 戦略3：スキャルピング 戦略4：スイング取引 戦略5：グリッド取引 戦略6：裁定取引／ファンディングキャリー 戦略7：ピボットポイント戦略
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
エキスパート
The King Trading — 独自のテクニカル指標とアルゴリズムに基づくユニバーサルトレーディングアドバイザー。通貨ペア、指数、コモディティ、暗号通貨など、あらゆる金融商品の自動取引向けに設計されています。 1+1プロモーション： エキスパートアドバイザーを1つご購入いただくと、2つ目が無料！ 数量限定！ 主な機能： すべての取引商品に対応 アドバイザーはあらゆる取引ペアや商品に対応しています。各資産に個別の設定が適用されるため、取引の精度と効率性が最大限に高まります。 柔軟な個別最適化 様々な取引戦略、トレーダーのスタイル、そして現在の市場状況に合わせて、きめ細かなカスタマイズと最適化が可能です。 最低入金額：1,000ドル 時間枠：30分 銘柄：XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCAD / USDJPY / EURJPY / AUDUSD / NZDUSD / USDCHF / DE40 / WTI / SP500 / BTCUSD / ETHUSD 2つの取引モード マーチンゲールなし — リスク管理機能付きのセーフモード マーチンゲール法
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
インディケータ
Synthetic Trend AI - 人工知能を搭載したスマートなトレンドインジケーター Synthetic Trend AIインジケーターは、定番のSuperTrendの公式に人工知能アルゴリズム（k近傍法、KNN）と出来高分析を組み合わせた強力なテクニカル分析ツールです。市場をより深く理解し、より自信を持って意思決定を行いたい方のために設計されています。 Synthetic Trend AIの特徴： AIトレンド予測：KNNアルゴリズムを用いて過去のデータを分析し、価格変動の方向を予測します。 出来高分析：VWMA（出来高加重移動平均）を搭載しており、動きの方向だけでなく、その強さも考慮できます。 柔軟な感度設定：近傍数（k）とデータ量（n）を調整することで、取引スタイルに正確に適応できます。 視覚的なトレンドシグナル：価格の下側に緑色の線が表示されている場合は強気トレンド、上側に赤色の線が表示されている場合は弱気トレンドを示します。 ダイナミックトレーリングストップ：このインジケーターは、価格と出来高に反応するスマートなストップロスとして使用できます。 このインジケー
FREE
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
ユーティリティ
SmartTradeコントロールパネル — アルゴリズム取引のコントロールセンター SmartTradeコントロールパネルは、あらゆる取引においてコントロール、柔軟性、効率性を重視する方のために開発された多機能トレーディングパネルです。視覚的な利便性と強力な注文追跡ロジックを組み合わせ、日常的な取引を制御されたプロセスへと導きます。 以下のことが可能になります。 スキャルピングからグリッドトレードまで、あらゆる取引アイデアを実行可能 エントリー／エグジットロジックに合わせて注文追跡をカスタマイズ リスク、利益、スプレッド、統計をリアルタイムで管理 コードを書かずに高度なアルゴリズム（マーチンゲール、損益分岐点、タイマー）を使用可能 主な機能： 注文追跡機能付き注文の発注 自動制御による成行注文と指値注文（売買指値）の即時発注 時間取引 タイマーによる市場参入スケジュール設定 — ニュースやボラティリティの高いセッションに最適 損益分岐点システム 注文（またはグリッド全体）が指定水準に達すると、自動的に損益分岐点へ移行 制御機能付きマーチンゲール 乗数とグリッドステ
FREE
フィルタ:
toonworks
47
toonworks 2025.12.14 15:53 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

david mancuso
35
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

Naeem Rehman Lakha
296
Naeem Rehman Lakha 2025.12.01 21:09 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.11.26 16:04 
 

EA New Player is an incredible and outstanding EA! Reliable, consistent, and works great. The support team is always available and ready to help. I'm excited to see the profits continue and relying on a stable EA. Thanks!

tomtomwazhere
351
tomtomwazhere 2025.11.25 13:12 
 

EA New player 👍 and EA underdog 👍 The results are GOOD.

Heinz-Josef Glaser
778
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2025.11.22 07:26 
 

Very good EA. Stable profit. Support is good and very fast.

Patrick Savard
225
Patrick Savard 2025.11.18 11:55 
 

Amazing ea, work really well A+. support is really fast. love it!

Jan Beck
328
Jan Beck 2025.11.14 07:33 
 

Good Expert Advisor (EA). I've had good experiences with it over the past month. With the right settings, the EA delivers good results, although the drawdown can sometimes be a bit high when using the marginal strategy. The developer is also friendly and helpful.

helton tv
43
helton tv 2025.11.12 17:05 
 

This EA hade made me money so far.

soicoi
34
soicoi 2025.11.11 20:55 
 

So far the results look good and very promising. Support is great and keeping members up to date!

boancageorge
29
boancageorge 2025.11.11 17:57 
 

I’ve been using this Expert Advisor on XAU/USD for the past two weeks, and the results have been impressive. It delivered a consistent 20% profit with stable performance and minimal drawdown. The EA executes trades smoothly, follows clear logic, and adapts well to changing market conditions. I especially appreciate the balance between risk management and profit potential — it feels both efficient and reliable. Highly recommended for anyone looking to automate their gold trading with confidence!

Max Dong Sen Zhou
364
Max Dong Sen Zhou 2025.11.10 23:35 
 

So, let me first of clear my name. I am not bought by anyone or anything, this is my honest opinion and the final verdict I will leave with this EA. The trades look fine and all, but once you start to run it on a longer basis, you will notice that one of the strategies runs a Martingale Grid. Im sure that in itself should tell you quite a bit about this EA. Yes there are strategies without Grid or Martingale, but they just are not profitable. The essence of this EA is to take advantage of Grids, so realistically your account will be blown at some point. on the 10/11/25 I woke up to a bunch of sell positions on XAUUSD. 0.17, 0.24, 0.36... it just kept opening positions against the trend. At some point I had a 3.48 lots position open and 8.5 lots total. Guess what, XAUUSD kept running up. Boom.. there goes 20k balance. Im not the only one who experience this issue. And when confronted in the Telegram chat, all I received was a rude answer from the support. The Author himself does not seem to speak English, as his messages always sound translated or straight up wrong. The EA does work on other FOREX pairs, but for trending commodities and Bitcoin I would never ever use EA New Player, as the grids will eventually eat your money. Please be careful who you trust out there. PS: Regarding the MQL5 Signals, you might see a 20k deposit, but don't be fooled, those are instaforex cent accounts, meaning 20k balance are only 200 in reality. I hope that tells you enough about this developer and his intentions.

UPDATE: Look at this response, what is this? I used your setfiles you claim to be VIP files which is so stupid since they are nothing more than just settings, and telling me I haven't contacted you? I wrote in the Telegram group but your support is rude, so why continue talking to him? I have updated my review this is unbelievable I want a refund or else my review will stay at 1 stars.

Vitali Vasilenka
53215
開発者からの返信 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.11.11 13:09
I understand that you are simply swindling money from me. This is fraud!
Azerty0925
24
Azerty0925 2025.11.10 12:52 
 

un bon robot, le service après vente est réactif plein de conseil je le recommande, de bons résultats sur plusieurs paires

Toketoki
19
Toketoki 2025.11.04 00:07 
 

I have tested many EAs but this EA New Player seem to be intentionally Crafted for Profit. I am trying to see how best to adapt it to prop firm challenges.

vvstraderboy
37
vvstraderboy 2025.11.01 12:50 
 

Support is great and up to date, Works on gold

dilkoashathapa
57
dilkoashathapa 2025.10.31 10:00 
 

Very Good EA. Great Profit. Great for passive income. You can sleep peacefully because robot will do your work. Most important the Author is always there for help.

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:21 
 

Been using it live for a month. It has covered its own cost. Support is prompt

quantumzeek
31
quantumzeek 2025.10.24 17:18 
 

This EA hade made me money so far.

123
レビューに返信