EA New Player — Um Expert Advisor de Negociação de Última Geração
Ele não apenas negocia — ele muda as regras do jogo.
O EA New Player é um expert advisor de portfólio inovador para MT5, desenvolvido com base em sete estratégias comprovadas de análise técnica. Ele não utiliza inteligência artificial, mas supera muitas soluções de rede neural graças à sua arquitetura sofisticada, lógica transparente e sistema flexível de filtragem de sinais.
Análise Multi-Timeframe
O EA analisa o mercado em todos os timeframes disponíveis — de M1 a H4 — para levar em consideração tendências locais e globais. Isso ajuda a evitar sinais conflitantes e a encontrar os pontos de entrada mais confiáveis.
Transparência e Controle
Apenas indicadores clássicos: osciladores, indicadores de tendência e padrões.
Sem algoritmos ocultos ou "caixas pretas".
As configurações são compreensíveis até mesmo para iniciantes.
Importante: Teste lento do EA
Devido à lógica complexa e à análise de múltiplos períodos, o teste do EA New Player pode levar mais tempo do que o normal. Isso é normal e se deve à alta precisão do algoritmo. Para garantir resultados de teste precisos, configurações ideais e recomendações, entre em contato com o autor após a compra. Fornecerei configurações VIP personalizadas para o seu estilo de negociação e os instrumentos selecionados.
Parâmetros Técnicos
Símbolos - XAUUSD
Período - H1
Período de Teste - Desde 2025
Corretoras - Qualquer
Depósito Mínimo - $1.500 / 0,01 lote
Depósito Recomendado - $3.500 / 0,01 lote
Configurações - Entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber as configurações VIP

Aviso:
Se alguém entrar em contato com você e disser que está tentando lhe vender algo, é um golpista. Bloqueie-o e denuncie-o como spam. Se você comprar este EA em qualquer lugar que não seja o meu perfil MQL5, ele é falso e não funcionará como um EA genuíno, e você nunca receberá atualizações ou suporte.
EA para Novos Jogadores - Ele veio para reescrever as regras do jogo. Dedicado ao novo jogador.
Comentários 49
david mancuso
35
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

Responder ao comentário