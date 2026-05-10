Smart Level EAQL

  • 指标
  • Vitali Vasilenka
    Vitali Vasilenka

    Vitali Vasilenka

    4.3 (1128)
    EA Quantum Lab 👽
    ═══════════════════════════════════
    由 Vitali Vasilenka 创立并开发
    自2019年专注于算法交易开发
    ═══════════════════════════════════
    面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业算法交易解决方案
    • 20+ 专家顾问与指标产品
    • 100+ 次更新与优化
    • 永久免费更新
    • 专业技术支持
    Quantum Lab 为重视稳定性、透明度和持续优化的交易者开发专业交易软件。
    33 产品 2 信号 1 主题 25 评论
  • 版本: 2.10
  • 激活: 5
Smart Level EAQL — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Smart Level EAQL is an advanced indicator based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework, which automatically maps the structural footprint of institutional capital flows on any chart.
It identifies shifts in market structure in real-time, highlights zones of interest for major market participants, and projects potential trade scenarios complete with visualized risk and profit levels.
The indicator combines proven principles of market structure analysis with a modern, clean interface and a user-friendly on-chart dashboard.

Key Features:
  • Structure Mapping (Swing & Internal): Automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure—confirming trend continuation) and CHoCH (Change of Character—identifying potential reversals).
  • Order Blocks: Highlights bullish and bearish zones at the origin of impulsive price movements, with customizable logic for their mitigation.
  • Imbalances (FVG): Detects 3-candle imbalances that act as price magnets or "refueling" zones.
  • Liquidity Pools (EQH / EQL): Identifies Equal Highs and Equal Lows where stop-loss orders tend to accumulate.
  • Strong & Weak Levels (Strong/Weak High/Low): Designates the extreme points of the active trading range.
  • Trade Visualization: Projects buy/sell signals with automatically generated Stop Loss and Take Profit zones (default 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio), displaying distance in points, ATR multiples, and potential profit in currency or percentage terms.

On-chart Dashboard:
  • The indicator features a concise dashboard that displays:
  • The current trend (Swing and Internal bias).
  • Average market volatility (ATR 200).
  • The count of unmitigated Order Blocks.
  • The distance to the nearest significant structural level, expressed in ATR multiples. Recent structural events with timestamps.

Key Benefits:
  • Versatility: Works across all markets (Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks) and timeframes.
  • Top-Down Analysis: Ideal for strategies where the trend direction is determined on a higher timeframe (H1/H4), while entry points are sought on a lower one (M1/M5).
  • Adaptability: Supports both light and dark chart themes, with automatic scaling of the logo and control elements.
  • No Repainting: Structural points are confirmed only upon the close of the candle.

Trading Recommendations:
  • Timeframes: Analysis is best performed on M15–H4, while entry points should be sought on M1–M5.
  • Confluence: The highest-quality signals occur when a liquidity sweep coincides with the formation of a CHoCH (Change of Character) within an Order Block zone.
  • Risk Management: Visual SL/TP boxes help maintain discipline and adhere to a fixed risk per trade (e.g., <= 1%).

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Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
作者的更多信息
EA New Level Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
交易員請注意！ 此套餐將以當前價格限量發售。 價格將很快上漲至 999 美元。 購買後，請私訊我領取您的贈品。 EA New Level Trading 是「百萬之路」計畫中經過全面測試的引擎的直接延續。我們保留了交易核心和倉位管理系統，但移除了所有不必要的元素：不再使用一系列指標，而是採用單一的訊號核心——內建的趨勢突破演算法，用於偵測動態趨勢線的突破。 決策過程：EA 基於波動極值繪製上下趨勢線，追蹤 K 線收盤價超出通道邊界的情況，並透過多時間框架投票確認事件。只有當較高時間框架與較低時間框架的訊號一致時，才會發出訊號。 功能亮點： 透明的邏輯：單一策略，而非一堆指標。 指標已內建於 EA 中—無需在指標資料夾中添加任何內容。資金管理：固定手數或基於餘額的自動手數。 只需一個參數即可停用馬丁格爾網格－「純止盈/停損」模式即刻可用。 內建新聞過濾器，可在圖表上顯示事件。 圖表上的資訊面板在測試器中自動停用。 K線計算快取－快速優化，不損失精度。 適用人群：需要清晰易懂的突破系統，而非「黑箱」的交易者。 使用內建的設定檔如何執行回測： https://www.mql5.com
EA Legendary Multi Strategy
Vitali Vasilenka
4.86 (7)
专家
交易者請注意！ 此套餐將以當前價格限量發售。 價格將很快上漲至 1,599 美元。 購買後，請私訊我領取一份禮物。 EA Legendary Multi Strategy — 專業多策略智慧交易系統。 一個智慧交易系統，數十種策略。信號已驗證。風險管理嚴密。 專為重視入場精準度、靈活設定和回撤控制的交易者而設計。 這不僅是一個智慧交易系統，更是演算法交易領域的飛躍，它將策略的集體智慧與人工智慧的精準性完美結合。 集體智慧：超過 12 種獨立的交易策略協同運作。每種策略都提供專家級的市場視角，分析多個時間跨度的市場狀況。它們互不干擾，彼此互補，共同建構多維度的機率圖景。 為什麼選擇 EA Legendary Multi Strategy？ 與依賴單一指標且在橫盤行情或新聞事件期間容易虧損的傳統智慧交易系統 (EA) 不同，傳奇多策略 EA 將多個獨立的交易策略整合到一個單一的訊號確認系統中。只有當多個策略同時確認入場時，才會開倉——這顯著減少了錯誤訊號的數量，並提高了交易品質。 適用人群：需要清晰易懂的突破系統而非「黑箱」的交易者。 使用隨附的設定檔如何執行回測： https://
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
专家
交易員請注意！ 此套餐將以當前價格限量發售。 價格將很快上漲至 1,199 美元。 購買後，請私訊我領取您的贈品。 EA Crypto Player 是一款專為加密貨幣交易設計的創新交易顧問。它融合了 7 種以上的交易策略，分析從 M1 到 D1 的所有時間框架的價格走勢，並採用均價系統來最大化利潤。 獨特功能 加密演算法：適用於 BTC、ETH、SOL 和其他熱門加密貨幣的交易。 多時間框架分析：同時分析 M1、M5、M15、H1、H4 和 D1 時間框架。 均價系統：讓您在價格波動期間也能獲得額外利潤。 可靠的訂單管理邏輯：基於 EA New Player EA 的成熟系統，該系統已被證明是市場上最穩定的系統之一。 實際結果：自 2021 年 8 月以來，在 BTC 上的測試已證明其獲利能力。 使用隨附的設定檔如何執行回測： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840 預設設定是一個簡單的 BTC 範例，因此您可以直接運行，無需加載任何設定檔。 包含 10 多個設定檔。所有文件都指定了要使用的時間週期和交易對。 只需載入設定檔（在“輸入
EA Hamster
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
专家
EA Hamster 是一款由 EA Quantum Lab 工程團隊為 MetaTrader 5 交易平台開發的專業全自動交易智慧交易系統 (EA)。 交易者請注意：為了測試 EA，請使用正確的設定！您可以在這裡免費取得設定。 優惠價格：每購買 10 台，價格增加 50 美元。總價：399 美元。 它屬於「夜間剝頭皮」交易策略，利用低波動時段獲利。 系統主要功能： - 交易策略：夜間剝頭皮。該機器人專注於在亞洲交易時段的平靜時段尋找精準的入場點。 - 演算法旨在使價格回歸均值或利用通道內的短期波動。 - 適應性：此 EA 支援多種交易品種，包括 XAUUSD（黃金）、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD 和 EURJPY。 該系統具有智慧邏輯：當選擇交易品種時，它會自動切換針對該特定資產的內部過濾器和設定。 技術基礎：此演算法基於機器學習方法開發。模型基於長期報價歷史資料（XAUUSD 和 EURUSD）進行訓練，使演算法能夠適應不斷變化的市場狀況。 - 工作時間週期：針對 15 分鐘圖表 (M15) 進行了最佳化 - 可視化監控與控制： - 此智慧交易系統
EA Apex Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
2.67 (3)
专家
EA Apex Trading 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的全自動智慧交易系統 (EA)，基於使用 RwEMA 通道（滑動視窗指數移動平均線）的趨勢突破追蹤演算法。該系統包含一個基於兩個指標的嚴格確認過濾器和一個智慧馬丁格爾式訂單網格管理器，可將同時開倉的數量限制為兩個。該 EA 專為需要積極且可控的趨勢交易工具的交易者而設計，透過限制部位規模和強制驗證每個入場訊號，消除了災難性資金損失的風險（這是傳統馬丁格爾策略的典型特徵）。 每售出 10 台，價格將上漲 50 美元。最終價格：1,999 美元。 EA 功能 使用 RwEMA 通道（在工作時間框架內）偵測趨勢突破。 使用三個獨立的濾波器確認每個訊號：斜率、水平距離和交叉計數。 根據 ATR 指標計算停損和止盈水平，並根據訊號方向開立一個基本部位。 如果價格朝著與持倉方向相反的方向移動指定步長，則使用馬丁格爾策略開立額外訂單（網格最多只能包含兩個訂單）。 支援在觸發止損時反轉持倉，以應對反向的劇烈波動。 使用 ATR 等級（停損/止盈）、追蹤停損和移動到損益平衡點來管理交易退出。 顯示包含目前淨值、回
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.87 (68)
专家
EA New Player 是一款新一代交易顧問。它不只是進行交易，而是徹底改變了遊戲規則。 注意！ ！詳細資訊和設定說明請參閱此處： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764022 EA 設定可在此處免費取得： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840 EA New Player 是一款適用於 MT5 平台的創新投資組合顧問，基於七種經過驗證的技術分析策略建構。它不使用人工智慧，但憑藉其精密的架構、透明的邏輯和靈活的訊號過濾系統，其性能超越了許多神經網路解決方案。 專案理念和目標 EA New Player 專案的主要目標是打造一款能夠創造比銀行利息更高的收益的工具，同時不會對您的存款造成壓力、增加交易風險或影響您的睡眠。它不提供任何助長資金成長的遊戲或百萬富翁的夢想，只為那些了解穩健策略價值的嚴肅交易者提供長期投資體驗。 這是一個不斷改進和發展的項目。加入我們，您可以影響更新並提出您的想法，好的建議將被採納並付諸實踐。 專案理念：穩健智能，而非追求刺激 EA New Player 專為重視
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (4)
专家
King Trading — 基於專有技術指標和演算法的通用交易顧問。它專為自動交易任何金融工具而設計：貨幣對、指數、商品、加密貨幣等。 1+1 優惠： 買一送一！ 數量有限，售完為止！ 主要特點： 支援所有交易工具 該顧問適用於任何交易對或工具。每種資產均採用個人化設置，確保交易的最高準確性和效率。 靈活的個人化優化 可針對各種交易策略、交易者風格和當前市場狀況進行深度個人化客製化和最佳化。 最低入金：1000 美元 時間範圍：M30 交易品種：XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCAD / USDJPY / EURJPY / AUDUSD / NZDUSD / USDCHF / DE40 / WTI / SP500 / BTCUSD / ETHUSD 兩種交易模式 無馬丁格爾 — 安全模式，風險可控。 有馬丁格爾 — 激進模式，在合理的資金管理下，具有潛在的高利潤。 創新的虧損追回系統－量子系統恢復 獨特的專有系統，讓您在市場波動不利時追回虧損，並將損失降至最低。 重要提示：智慧交易系統測試速度緩慢 由於邏輯複雜且需要進行多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
4.77 (22)
专家
合成金屬 — 專為 XAUUSD 和 XAGUSD 設計的創新智慧交易系統 一款集人工智慧、精準度和控制力於一體的智慧交易系統。 合成金屬是適用於 MT5 的智慧交易演算法，專為黃金 (XAUUSD) 和白銀 (XAGUSD) 設計。它融合了專有分析技術、靈活的風險管理和市場行情自動調整功能。 1+1 優惠： 買一送一！ 數量有限，售完為止！ 合成金屬的創新之處： 合成趨勢人工智慧指標 這款獨特的專有指標可同時分析四個時間框架，從而： 找到最準確的入場和出場點 適應當前市場階段 最大限度地減少錯誤訊號 考慮宏觀經濟新聞 此智慧交易系統會在重要新聞發布前自動暫停交易，保護資金免受劇烈波動和不可預測的市場波動的影響。 重要提示：智慧交易系統測試速度緩慢 由於邏輯複雜且需要進行多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比平常更長。這是正常現象，這得益於演算法的高精度。 為了確保測試結果的準確性以及最佳設定和建議，請在購買後聯絡作者。我將根據您的交易風格和所選交易品種，為您提供量身定制的 VIP 設定。 技術參數 交易品種 - XAUUSD、XAGUSD 時間週期 - M30 測試期 - 自 2020
Trend Breaks
Vitali Vasilenka
指标
rend Breaks  — MetaTrader 5 趋势线突破指标 Trend Breaks  是一款 MQL5 指标，能够根据摆动高低点自动绘制动态的上下趋势线，并在趋势线被突破时给出清晰的交易信号。非常适合突破、反转和趋势延续交易者。 指标功能 识别摆动点 — 通过可配置的 Length 参数寻找关键高低点。 动态绘制趋势线 — 沿最近的重要高点绘制上趋势线，沿低点绘制下趋势线，市场形成新枢轴时自动重绘。 突破信号 — 价格收盘突破上/下趋势线时，图表上打印 "B" 标记（Break）并触发警报。 趋势着色 — 向上突破变绿色，向下突破变红色，一目了然。 主要特点 完全自动绘制趋势线，无需手动。 适用于任何品种、任何周期（M1 至 MN）。 通过 Length 参数灵活调整灵敏度，适合剥头皮到波段。 图表突破标记 + 弹窗、声音和推送提醒。 可选延伸趋势线到未来，用作预测的支撑阻力。 代码简洁，终端占用低，枢轴确认后不重绘。 使用方法 买入信号 — 价格突破上趋势线时出现绿色 "B" 标记。 卖出信号 — 价格跌破下趋势线时出现红色 "B" 标记。 趋势过滤 — 仅顺应当前颜色
ONNX Strategy 1
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (4)
专家
EA Quantum Lab 社群隆重推出 ONNX Strategy 1，這是首款基於 ONNX（開放性神經網路交換）格式全面整合而建置的交易機器人。它並非普通的智慧交易系統：它由深度學習神經網路驅動，在不改變經典策略邏輯的前提下對其進行了改進。我們訓練了五個獨特的模型，第一個模型將徹底顛覆您對黃金交易的認知。 起價：99 美元（0 份） - 下一個價格：149 美元（20 份） - 下一個價格：199 美元（20 份） = 最終價格：290 美元 什麼是 ONNX？它為何具有突破性意義？ ONNX 是一種用來表示機器學習模型的開放標準。由於 ONNX，我們能夠： 利用海量歷史資料訓練神經網路； 保持經典策略的透明度； 在維持交易邏輯可預測性的同時，提高入場和出場點的品質。 經典策略（基於 SuperTrend 指標）現已增強，採用神經網路過濾器過濾掉假訊號，並選擇趨勢反轉機率最高的時機。 交易品種和時間週期 交易品種：XAUUSD（黃金）和 XAGUSD（白銀）－XAUUSD 基礎版本 時間週期：M15 策略：使用 SuperTrend 指標檢測短時間內的趨勢
MT5 Trade Watch
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
实用工具
MT5 Trade Watch is an analytical tool designed for monitoring MetaTrader 5 trading accounts directly through the Telegram interface in real time. The project aims to provide traders with quick access to their account status without having to constantly log in to the trading terminal. Key project features: Real-time monitoring: The system updates balance, equity, current profit, and margin data every second. Users have access to interactive charts showing balance and equity changes over various
FREE
EA Golden Elephant
Vitali Vasilenka
4.32 (102)
专家
EA Golden Elephant 是一款基於自身趨勢指標的交易顧問。這位顧問的一些主要優點如下：使用獨特的趨勢指標，可以讓您更準確地確定市場價格走勢的方向。按照趨勢方向進行交易可以獲得更多利潤，因為 EA 專注於根據主要市場走勢抓住機會。該顧問會自動進行交易，讓您避免情緒化的決定，並確保交易按照預先定義的參數執行。 EA Golden Elephant 包含一個風險管理系統，包括止損和止盈，以有效管理風險並保護交易者的資本。該顧問已通過歷史數據測試以確認其有效性，並可能包括參數優化機制。該顧問為用戶提供了根據其交易偏好配置參數的靈活性。該顧問能夠在不同的時間範圍內工作，這使其能夠適應不同的交易風格。 。 趨勢交易指標是基於各種數學和統計方法來識別和確認當前市場趨勢的方向。以下是一些常用於評估趨勢的指標類型： 移動平均線：基礎知識：簡單移動平均線 (SMA) 或指數移動平均線 (EMA) 等趨勢指標計算一段時間內資產的平均價格。它們有助於確定價格變動的整體方向。 方向運動指數 (DMI)：基礎知識：DMI 衡量趨勢的強度和方向。包括加 DMI（顯示上升趨勢的強度）、減 DMI（顯
EA Quantum Lab
Vitali Vasilenka
4.67 (69)
专家
EA Quantum La – 基於 RSI 和布林通道指標的交易顧問，使用掛單和虛擬訂單，並由神經網路支援。 策略描述： 1.所用指標： RSI（相對強弱指數）：衡量資產的速度和價格變化。 EA Quantum La 使用 RSI 來確定市場是否超買或超賣。 布林通道（BB）：顯示波動性並反映價格與其平均值的偏差。此指標有助於確定當前市場波動性。 2.戰略基本原則： 掛單：顧問使用掛單根據 RSI 和布林通道水平進入市場。例如，當 RSI 低於某個水平且資產價格觸及布林通道下限時，可以下達買入訂單。 虛擬訂單：基於神經網路數據，顧問決定下達虛擬訂單來管理停損和止盈水準。神經網路透過歷史資料進行訓練，以預測可能的價格變動。 3.神經網路： 訓練：神經網路根據大量歷史資料進行訓練，包括資產價格、交易量以及 RSI 和布林通道指標值。 預測：基於訓練，神經網路預測可能的價格變動方向並提供停損和獲利水準的建議。 4.風險管理： 動態部位規模：EA 根據目前市場波動性和交易者確定的風險等級自動調整部位規模。 平倉策略：顧問可以根據達到停損或止盈水準的情況以及指標訊號來平倉 我建議：時間範
EA Smoke
Vitali Vasilenka
4.31 (80)
专家
憤怒戰勝恐懼 湯瑪斯‧謝爾比 EA Smoke 是一款先進的夜間黃牛交易機，全自動，無需人工幹預。 這位專家顧問使用帶有過濾器的智慧進入/退出演算法來確定市場平靜時期最安全的進入點。該系統注重長期成長。 顧問自行決定交易的時間間隔 組織工作的建議： 使用提供最小價差的 ecn 或 Raw 帳戶的經紀商； 為了顧問的穩定運行，請使用 VPS 伺服器。 單一交易對最低入金50美​​元 顧問的設定可在此處找到 此處提供設定顧問的說明 推薦：TimeFrame M5 建議：交易對 - USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、EURUSD、USDCHF、EURAUD、AUDUSD、GBPUSD、EURGBP、CHFJPY、GBPCAD、AUDNZD、AUDCAD 重要資訊！ 前兩週，在模擬帳戶或美分帳戶上進行交易（為自己選擇最佳交易條件） 在 VPS 上安裝交易顧問 交易一個貨幣對的最低餘額為 1000 美元 真實帳戶獲利 每週五記錄（交易週結束）
EA Flower
Vitali Vasilenka
4.34 (61)
专家
忘記歷史上的良好考驗：EA Flower 已經走在時代的前面了！ 由於 DE40 指數 (GER40.cash) 交易訂單的 HFT 系統管理複雜，因此 Expert Advisor 並不抗拒測試 該專家顧問是根據“HFT”價格的數學分析而開發的。 EA 分析長條圖的開盤和收盤。如果價格上漲或下跌的順序被違反，EA 就會開啟交易。 高頻交易，又稱高頻交易，或金融市場中的 HFT 策略，可讓您在幾分之一秒內交易證券。 高頻交易者開立和關閉大量短期頭寸，以便在每筆交易中賺取少量利潤（有時僅為每股幾分之一美分的水平）。 建議交易對 工作對 EURUSD、GBPUSD、DE40（GER40.cash） 時間範圍 M5 最低帳戶餘額 100 美元（一對） 最小點差 使用推薦的經紀人 重要資訊！ 前兩週，在模擬帳戶或美分帳戶上進行交易（為自己選擇最佳交易條件） 在 VPS 上安裝交易顧問 每週五（交易週結束）記錄真實帳戶利潤 外匯/差價合約交易具有高風險，並非適合所有人。 如果市場條件發生不利變化，您可能會損失部分或全部本金。 您應該只投資您能承受損失
EA New Way
Vitali Vasilenka
4.16 (25)
专家
EA New Way Expert Advisor 是一款基於 3 種交易策略的 Expert Advisor，使用作者指標來判斷趨勢 專家顧問包含一個用於收集統計數據並透過完全統計控制來控制滑點的演算法；這些資訊用於保護您免受經紀人的欺騙。該 EA 在下訂單之前會監控經紀商的執行質量，並且還成功通過了歷史數據和各種數據流的蒙特卡洛模擬方面的嚴格標準。 該EA使用所有最危險的交易方法，以便在更短的時間內獲得更大的利潤。 EA 使用獨特的平均係統來決定價格變動的速度。獨特的交易演算法/ 建議交易貨幣對：EURUSD / GBPUSD / XAUUSD / USDCAD / NZDUSD / AUDUSD 時間範圍 M5 - M15 最低帳戶餘額 1000 美元（一對） 手數計算 每1000美元存款0.01手 最小點差 按照指示設定顧問！ ！ ！ 重要資訊！ 前兩週，在模擬帳戶或美分帳戶上進行交易（為自己選擇最佳交易條件） 在 VPS 上安裝交易顧問 真實帳戶利潤每週五記錄（交易週結束） 外匯/差價合約交易具有高風險，並非適合所有人。 如果市場條件發生不利變化，您可能會損失
EA Thomas
Vitali Vasilenka
4.44 (64)
专家
EA Thomas 是一種獨特的交易演算法，它以全面的方法在市場上脫穎而出，其中包括與五位交易顧問同時合作。 多位專家顧問：EA Thomas 結合了五種不同的交易顧問，每種顧問都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這使得演算法更加靈活，能夠適應不同的趨勢和波動。 策略多元化：五位顧問各自使用獨特的交易策略，例如趨勢、逆勢、移動平均線等。多樣化策略有助於降低風險並增加在不同市場情況下交易成功的機會。參數最佳化：此演算法包含為每個顧問最佳化參數的機制。這可能允許根據當前市場條件更精確地選擇參數。風險管理：EA Thomas 透過使用停損、止盈和其他工具提供有效的風險管理。這有助於保護資本並防止重大損失。自動化系統：憑藉其自動化交易系統，EA Thomas 讓交易者有機會擺脫持續的市場監控。對於那些喜歡自動化策略的人來說，這很方便。 每種交易策略都有其自身的優勢，選擇取決於交易者的風格和偏好。讓我們看看每種策略的好處： 趨勢交易-優勢： 更容易預測市場方向：趨勢市場往往會顯示更清晰的價格變動方向。 更多獲利交易的機會：趨勢市場可以提供許多順著趨勢方向獲利交易的機會。 在超買
EA Iron Man
Vitali Vasilenka
4.53 (43)
专家
EA Iron Man 是一種強大的交易演算法，專為金融市場的自動交易而設計。該顧問包括 25 種交易模式，用於做出進入和退出頭寸的決策。 EA是一種先進的交易解決方案，它為交易者提供基於各種交易模型的自動化策略的能力，同時提供穩定的風險管理和動態適應市場變化的能力。 鋼鐵人擁有豐富的交易模式，例如雙頂、三日、針桿等。這些模型構成了演算法的基礎，使其能夠分析歷史數據並預測可能的價格變動。 技術分析：顧問使用技術分析來識別趨勢、支撐位和阻力位以及市場動態的其他關鍵方面。這有助於發現成功交易的機會。 風險管理：鋼鐵人－包括固定停損和止盈等風險管理策略，讓您有效管理風險並最大化潛在利潤。 25 種交易模式：演算法中包含每一種交易模式，並考慮獨特的市場條件。這使得顧問能夠靈活地適應不同的交易場景。 參數最佳化：演算法可以自動優化其參數，以更好地適應當前市場狀況並提高交易效率。 雙頂和雙底：類似於雙頂，但涉及兩個頂部而不是一個。 三重頂和三重底：類似於雙頂和雙底，但涉及三個頂部或底部。 蠟燭星：例如黃昏之星和晨星，蠟燭圖形態預示著趨勢可能會改變。 矩形：在水平支撐線和阻力線之間形成的圖案。
EA White Lotus
Vitali Vasilenka
4.29 (34)
专家
EA White Lotus - Night scalper powered by neural networks to determine the short-term direction of price movement in a quiet night market. The Expert Advisor has a unique trading algorithm for tracking transactions at a distance with a lossless reverse function. The Expert Advisor can open from 1 to 3 trades in one series, both in general direction and in multidirectional ones.. ️ Join our Telegram channel and get a powerful package of gifts that will make your trading even more successful:
AI Heisenberg
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
专家
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Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
专家
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Vitali Vasilenka
4.15 (20)
专家
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EA No Name MT5
Vitali Vasilenka
4.22 (9)
专家
EA No Name MT5 is an innovative gold trading bot that works as accurately as a Swiss watch and brings profits with a golden shine! Created for professional traders and financial market enthusiasts, this bot uses advanced technology to analyze fractals and consolidation zones - two powerful tools in the arsenal of a successful trader. ️ Join our Telegram channel and get a powerful package of gifts that will make your trading even more successful: ️Our Telegram channel   ️     t.me/EAQuantumLa
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
指标
合成趨勢 AI－一款由人工智慧驅動的智慧趨勢指標 合成趨勢 AI 指標是一款強大的技術分析工具，它將經典的超級趨勢公式與人工智慧演算法（k-最近鄰，KNN）和成交量分析相結合。它專為那些希望深入了解市場並做出更自信決策的人而設計。 合成趨勢 AI 的獨特之處： AI 趨勢預測：使用 KNN 演算法分析歷史資料並預測價格走勢方向。 成交量分析：內建的 VWMA（成交量加權移動平均線）讓您可以考慮走勢的強度，而不僅僅是其方向。 靈活的靈敏度設定：您可以調整相鄰點的數量 (k) 和資料量 (n)，以精確適應您的交易風格。 視覺化趨勢訊號：價格下方的綠線表示看漲趨勢，價格上方的紅線表示看跌趨勢。 動態追蹤停損：此指標可用作智慧止損，根據價格和成交量做出反應。 該指標適用於哪些人？ 尋求更精准入場和出場點的交易者 重視可靠訊號的投資者 任何希望將傳統方法和技術方法結合在一個工具中的人
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Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
专家
人工智慧量子交易——演算法交易的革命。新一代日圓交易顧問 1 次購買 = 2 個版本！ 在 MT5 購買 AI Quantum Trading - 並免費獲得 MT4 版本！ 隨心所欲地交易：兩個平台、一個顧問、零多付款。 購買後請透過 PM 寫信給我並領取您的禮物！ 在當今的金融科技世界中，自動交易已成為市場成功不可或缺的一部分。 AI Quantum Trading 是一種創新的交易顧問，它使用人工智慧和機器學習來動態適應市場條件。這項強大的工具專為尋求最高效率和穩定資本成長的專業交易員和投資者而設計。 多功能性和適應性 在數位金融時代，自動化交易正在成為成功的關鍵因素。 AI Quantum Trading 是一家高科技交易顧問，利用人工智慧和機器學習來適應當前的市場狀況。它專門設計用於與 USDJPY、EURJPY 和 GBPJPY 貨幣對配合使用 - 這些是外匯市場上最不穩定和最受歡迎的工具。 針對日元交叉盤進行了最佳化 由於採用了專門的演算法，考慮到了這些工具的波動性特徵和行為模式，AI Quantum Trading 在日圓貨幣對上表現出了最佳結果。 卓越的
QuantCore Patterns
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
QuantCore Patterns 是一位以模式為基礎的智慧交易顧問。自動化分析。管理您的利潤。 在資訊過載和市場波動的時代，專業交易員和投資者正在尋找能夠確保穩定和資本成長的準確、可靠的解決方案。這正是 QuantCore Patterns 提供的解決方案——一種能夠識別並利用市場模式的力量進行自動交易的高科技交易演算法。 模式（或模式圖）是由大眾市場心理形成的圖表上反覆出現的價格結構。這些數據有助於根據大多數參與者的行為預測未來的價格走勢。 交易者請注意！ 設置和安裝顧問所需的所有資訊都在 這裡 - 鏈接 設定交易顧問的說明這裡 是鏈接 圖案類型： 反轉模式表示當前趨勢可能會改變。 雙頂/雙底 它們標誌著當前趨勢的結束和新趨勢的開始。 三重頂/三重底 確認強勁阻力或支撐。 頭肩型態/倒頭肩型 最準確的反轉訊號之一。 蠟燭星（早晨、傍晚、雙重、三重） 蠟燭圖組合顯示市場情緒的變化。 趨勢延續－確認目前運動的強度。 旗幟和三角旗 它們是在衝動運動之後形成的，預示著衝動運動的延續。 通道（上升、下降、側向） 它們顯示穩定的趨勢和價格波動的界限。 楔形（上升/下降） 顯示趨勢正在
QuantCore Levels
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
QuantCore Levels - 基於支撐位和阻力位的交易顧問這是一個基於經典技術分析原理創建並輔以OpenAI人工智慧力量的智慧交易顧問（機器人）。該顧問的主要交易策略是從支撐位和阻力位開始運作，這使其成為趨勢市場和平盤市場的通用工具。 交易者請注意！ 必要資訊和顧問設置在這裡 - 鏈接 設定交易顧問的說明這 裡是鏈接 基本策略 QuantCore Levels 分析市場結構，根據歷史數據和當前波動性確定關鍵支撐和阻力區域。顧問尋求回滾或突破水平的確認，並在潛在價格變動的方向上開倉，同時考慮到趨勢延續的風險和可能性。 人工智慧和機器學習 該顧問是在 OpenAI 的參與下開發和優化的，這使得： 改進級別識別演算法。 消除人為主觀因素。 對 2020 年大量的市場資料樣本進行機器學習。 根據市場階段（趨勢、整合、新聞等）調整進入與退出的邏輯。 主要特點 自動標記水平：支撐、阻力、鞏固區域。 自適應風險管理：根據訊號強度和波動性選擇手數大小和停損。 虛假突破濾波：使用經過訓練的模型來區分真實訊號和虛假訊號。 根據 2020 年以來的歷史進行最佳化：該
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
实用工具
SmartTrade 控制面板－您的演算法交易控制中心 SmartTrade 控制面板是一款多功能交易面板，專為重視每筆交易的控制力、靈活性和效率的使用者打造。它將便捷的視覺化介面與強大的訂單追蹤邏輯相結合，將日常交易變為可控的流程。 現在您可以： 實現任何交易理念－從剝頭皮交易到網格交易 根據您的入場和出場邏輯自訂訂單跟踪 即時控制風險、利潤、價差和統計數據 無需編寫程式碼即可使用進階演算法（馬丁格爾、損益平衡、計時器） 主要功能： 帶追蹤的開倉訂單 即時下達市價單和掛單（買入/賣出限價），並自動控制。 時間交易 透過計時器安排入場時間—非常適合新聞和波動性交易時段。 損益平衡系統 當訂單（或整個網格）達到指定水準時，自動將其轉移到損益平衡點。 帶控制的馬丁格爾 靈活控制乘數和網格步長－使策略適應當前市場。 停盈/停損平倉 針對指定目標和風險的單筆或大量平倉訂單。 立即平倉整個網格 一鍵點選－即可平倉整個網格訂單。方便因應大幅反轉。 直接從面板選擇交易品種 在交易品種之間切換，無需不必要的操作。 交易統計 追蹤效率：獲利、虧損、平均持倉時間等等。 監控未平倉訂單 所有歷史記錄盡
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
专家
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Vitali Vasilenka
5 (6)
专家
EA Underdog 是 Quantum Lab Technologies 出品的專業智慧交易系統 (EA)。它基於價格背離進行交易，不使用任何危險策略，僅採用嚴格的停損和止盈指令，其執行穩定性由 QuantumCore 系統保證（該系統基於 2020 年至 2025 年的歷史數據進行訓練和優化）。 折扣價：每購買 20 台，價格將增加 100 美元。 20 台：250 美元 20 台：350 美元 最終價格：550 美元 數量有限 參數和要求 交易品種：XAUUSD 和 GBPUSD 時間週期：M5 最低入金：每種交易品種 500 美元 交易時間：全天候 24/7 管理方法：僅使用停損和止盈 新聞過濾：內建高波動性事件保護機制 平均交易次數：每週 1-2 次！ 實用優勢 設定簡單－內建參數，無需上傳外部文件。 安全性－不使用網格交易、馬丁格爾策略或倍增策略。 風險極低－每500美元帳戶餘額，基本交易手數為0.01手。 經時間驗證－基於2020年至2025年底的歷史資料進行訓練與最佳化。 功能多元－可同時處理兩種熱門交易品種。 Underdog 是一款專為那些敢於逆潮流而動
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