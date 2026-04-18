MT5 Trade Watch

5
  • 实用工具
  • Vitali Vasilenka
    Vitali Vasilenka

    Vitali Vasilenka

    4.3 (1128)
    EA Quantum Lab 👽
    ═══════════════════════════════════
    由 Vitali Vasilenka 创立并开发
    自2019年专注于算法交易开发
    ═══════════════════════════════════
    面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业算法交易解决方案
    • 20+ 专家顾问与指标产品
    • 100+ 次更新与优化
    • 永久免费更新
    • 专业技术支持
    Quantum Lab 为重视稳定性、透明度和持续优化的交易者开发专业交易软件。
    33 产品 2 信号 1 主题 25 评论
  • 版本: 2.1
  • 更新: 30 五月 2026

MT5 Trade Watch is an analytical tool designed for monitoring MetaTrader 5 trading accounts directly through the Telegram interface in real time. The project aims to provide traders with quick access to their account status without having to constantly log in to the trading terminal.
Key project features:

Real-time monitoring:
  • The system updates balance, equity, current profit, and margin data every second. Users have access to interactive charts showing balance and equity changes over various time periods, from one hour to the entire account lifespan.
Open position management:
  • Display of all active orders with live prices, Stop Loss/Take Profit levels, and the current P/L.
  • Position grouping: Automatically combine orders by trading instruments (e.g., XAUUSD, EURCAD) for convenient tracking of overall exposure for a specific symbol.
Remote order closure (One-Tap Close):
  • Instantly close all active positions with a single button.
  • Selective closing: only profitable orders, only buy or sell orders, and closing all positions for a specific symbol.
Detailed history and analytics:
  • Trading calendar: Visual display of daily profits and losses in calendar format.
  • Trade history: Detailed log of closed positions with volume, open/close prices, and execution time.
  • Performance indicators: Automatic calculation of profitability (Gain), percentage of winning trades (Win%), drawdown, and net profit for a day, week, month, or year.
Security and privacy:
  • "Safe by design" principle: The Expert Advisor (EA) used is designed only for reading data and closing orders—it cannot technically open new trades.
  • Access protection in the app using a PIN code and biometrics.
  • Native integration with Telegram: The app operates as a Telegram Web App, providing a convenient mobile interface and receiving trade notifications directly in the messenger.
  • To use the system, you don't need to enter your login or MT5 server in the app—they are detected automatically after connecting the Expert Advisor (EA) via a special token and setting up WebRequest in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Open MetaTrader 5 → Tools → Options
In the top MT5 menu, click Tools, then Options. A window with several tabs will open.

MT5 Trade Watch  real-time monitoring of MetaTrader 5 trading accounts

https://t.me/MT5_Account_Monitoring_bot

For each new account, create a new token for connection!

评分 2
Omar Espinel
134
Omar Espinel 2026.05.30 03:47 
 

The project is amazing!!

Alex Grud
259
Alex Grud 2026.04.26 05:16 
 

I’ve been using the MT5 Trade Watch app for a week now, and I’m impressed by its functionality. It analyses trading on my MT5 accounts in real time, which allows me to react to changes promptly — especially since it offers the ability to manage open orders directly from the app. I especially appreciate the trading signal system: the signals are accurate and well‑substantiated. The feature for copying trades generated by the neural network has been a real help — even with limited experience, I’m able to follow successful strategies. The interface is intuitive, with everything I need at my fingertips. I would definitely recommend it to fellow traders!

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交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
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EA New Level Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
交易員請注意！ 此套餐將以當前價格限量發售。 價格將很快上漲至 999 美元。 購買後，請私訊我領取您的贈品。 EA New Level Trading 是「百萬之路」計畫中經過全面測試的引擎的直接延續。我們保留了交易核心和倉位管理系統，但移除了所有不必要的元素：不再使用一系列指標，而是採用單一的訊號核心——內建的趨勢突破演算法，用於偵測動態趨勢線的突破。 決策過程：EA 基於波動極值繪製上下趨勢線，追蹤 K 線收盤價超出通道邊界的情況，並透過多時間框架投票確認事件。只有當較高時間框架與較低時間框架的訊號一致時，才會發出訊號。 功能亮點： 透明的邏輯：單一策略，而非一堆指標。 指標已內建於 EA 中—無需在指標資料夾中添加任何內容。資金管理：固定手數或基於餘額的自動手數。 只需一個參數即可停用馬丁格爾網格－「純止盈/停損」模式即刻可用。 內建新聞過濾器，可在圖表上顯示事件。 圖表上的資訊面板在測試器中自動停用。 K線計算快取－快速優化，不損失精度。 適用人群：需要清晰易懂的突破系統，而非「黑箱」的交易者。 使用內建的設定檔如何執行回測： https://www.mql5.com
EA Legendary Multi Strategy
Vitali Vasilenka
4.86 (7)
专家
交易者請注意！ 此套餐將以當前價格限量發售。 價格將很快上漲至 1,599 美元。 購買後，請私訊我領取一份禮物。 EA Legendary Multi Strategy — 專業多策略智慧交易系統。 一個智慧交易系統，數十種策略。信號已驗證。風險管理嚴密。 專為重視入場精準度、靈活設定和回撤控制的交易者而設計。 這不僅是一個智慧交易系統，更是演算法交易領域的飛躍，它將策略的集體智慧與人工智慧的精準性完美結合。 集體智慧：超過 12 種獨立的交易策略協同運作。每種策略都提供專家級的市場視角，分析多個時間跨度的市場狀況。它們互不干擾，彼此互補，共同建構多維度的機率圖景。 為什麼選擇 EA Legendary Multi Strategy？ 與依賴單一指標且在橫盤行情或新聞事件期間容易虧損的傳統智慧交易系統 (EA) 不同，傳奇多策略 EA 將多個獨立的交易策略整合到一個單一的訊號確認系統中。只有當多個策略同時確認入場時，才會開倉——這顯著減少了錯誤訊號的數量，並提高了交易品質。 適用人群：需要清晰易懂的突破系統而非「黑箱」的交易者。 使用隨附的設定檔如何執行回測： https://
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
专家
交易員請注意！ 此套餐將以當前價格限量發售。 價格將很快上漲至 1,199 美元。 購買後，請私訊我領取您的贈品。 EA Crypto Player 是一款專為加密貨幣交易設計的創新交易顧問。它融合了 7 種以上的交易策略，分析從 M1 到 D1 的所有時間框架的價格走勢，並採用均價系統來最大化利潤。 獨特功能 加密演算法：適用於 BTC、ETH、SOL 和其他熱門加密貨幣的交易。 多時間框架分析：同時分析 M1、M5、M15、H1、H4 和 D1 時間框架。 均價系統：讓您在價格波動期間也能獲得額外利潤。 可靠的訂單管理邏輯：基於 EA New Player EA 的成熟系統，該系統已被證明是市場上最穩定的系統之一。 實際結果：自 2021 年 8 月以來，在 BTC 上的測試已證明其獲利能力。 使用隨附的設定檔如何執行回測： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840 預設設定是一個簡單的 BTC 範例，因此您可以直接運行，無需加載任何設定檔。 包含 10 多個設定檔。所有文件都指定了要使用的時間週期和交易對。 只需載入設定檔（在“輸入
EA Hamster
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
专家
EA Hamster 是一款由 EA Quantum Lab 工程團隊為 MetaTrader 5 交易平台開發的專業全自動交易智慧交易系統 (EA)。 交易者請注意：為了測試 EA，請使用正確的設定！您可以在這裡免費取得設定。 優惠價格：每購買 10 台，價格增加 50 美元。總價：399 美元。 它屬於「夜間剝頭皮」交易策略，利用低波動時段獲利。 系統主要功能： - 交易策略：夜間剝頭皮。該機器人專注於在亞洲交易時段的平靜時段尋找精準的入場點。 - 演算法旨在使價格回歸均值或利用通道內的短期波動。 - 適應性：此 EA 支援多種交易品種，包括 XAUUSD（黃金）、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD 和 EURJPY。 該系統具有智慧邏輯：當選擇交易品種時，它會自動切換針對該特定資產的內部過濾器和設定。 技術基礎：此演算法基於機器學習方法開發。模型基於長期報價歷史資料（XAUUSD 和 EURUSD）進行訓練，使演算法能夠適應不斷變化的市場狀況。 - 工作時間週期：針對 15 分鐘圖表 (M15) 進行了最佳化 - 可視化監控與控制： - 此智慧交易系統
EA Apex Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
2.67 (3)
专家
EA Apex Trading 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的全自動智慧交易系統 (EA)，基於使用 RwEMA 通道（滑動視窗指數移動平均線）的趨勢突破追蹤演算法。該系統包含一個基於兩個指標的嚴格確認過濾器和一個智慧馬丁格爾式訂單網格管理器，可將同時開倉的數量限制為兩個。該 EA 專為需要積極且可控的趨勢交易工具的交易者而設計，透過限制部位規模和強制驗證每個入場訊號，消除了災難性資金損失的風險（這是傳統馬丁格爾策略的典型特徵）。 每售出 10 台，價格將上漲 50 美元。最終價格：1,999 美元。 EA 功能 使用 RwEMA 通道（在工作時間框架內）偵測趨勢突破。 使用三個獨立的濾波器確認每個訊號：斜率、水平距離和交叉計數。 根據 ATR 指標計算停損和止盈水平，並根據訊號方向開立一個基本部位。 如果價格朝著與持倉方向相反的方向移動指定步長，則使用馬丁格爾策略開立額外訂單（網格最多只能包含兩個訂單）。 支援在觸發止損時反轉持倉，以應對反向的劇烈波動。 使用 ATR 等級（停損/止盈）、追蹤停損和移動到損益平衡點來管理交易退出。 顯示包含目前淨值、回
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.87 (68)
专家
EA New Player 是一款新一代交易顧問。它不只是進行交易，而是徹底改變了遊戲規則。 注意！ ！詳細資訊和設定說明請參閱此處： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764022 EA 設定可在此處免費取得： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840 EA New Player 是一款適用於 MT5 平台的創新投資組合顧問，基於七種經過驗證的技術分析策略建構。它不使用人工智慧，但憑藉其精密的架構、透明的邏輯和靈活的訊號過濾系統，其性能超越了許多神經網路解決方案。 專案理念和目標 EA New Player 專案的主要目標是打造一款能夠創造比銀行利息更高的收益的工具，同時不會對您的存款造成壓力、增加交易風險或影響您的睡眠。它不提供任何助長資金成長的遊戲或百萬富翁的夢想，只為那些了解穩健策略價值的嚴肅交易者提供長期投資體驗。 這是一個不斷改進和發展的項目。加入我們，您可以影響更新並提出您的想法，好的建議將被採納並付諸實踐。 專案理念：穩健智能，而非追求刺激 EA New Player 專為重視
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (4)
专家
King Trading — 基於專有技術指標和演算法的通用交易顧問。它專為自動交易任何金融工具而設計：貨幣對、指數、商品、加密貨幣等。 1+1 優惠： 買一送一！ 數量有限，售完為止！ 主要特點： 支援所有交易工具 該顧問適用於任何交易對或工具。每種資產均採用個人化設置，確保交易的最高準確性和效率。 靈活的個人化優化 可針對各種交易策略、交易者風格和當前市場狀況進行深度個人化客製化和最佳化。 最低入金：1000 美元 時間範圍：M30 交易品種：XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCAD / USDJPY / EURJPY / AUDUSD / NZDUSD / USDCHF / DE40 / WTI / SP500 / BTCUSD / ETHUSD 兩種交易模式 無馬丁格爾 — 安全模式，風險可控。 有馬丁格爾 — 激進模式，在合理的資金管理下，具有潛在的高利潤。 創新的虧損追回系統－量子系統恢復 獨特的專有系統，讓您在市場波動不利時追回虧損，並將損失降至最低。 重要提示：智慧交易系統測試速度緩慢 由於邏輯複雜且需要進行多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
4.77 (22)
专家
合成金屬 — 專為 XAUUSD 和 XAGUSD 設計的創新智慧交易系統 一款集人工智慧、精準度和控制力於一體的智慧交易系統。 合成金屬是適用於 MT5 的智慧交易演算法，專為黃金 (XAUUSD) 和白銀 (XAGUSD) 設計。它融合了專有分析技術、靈活的風險管理和市場行情自動調整功能。 1+1 優惠： 買一送一！ 數量有限，售完為止！ 合成金屬的創新之處： 合成趨勢人工智慧指標 這款獨特的專有指標可同時分析四個時間框架，從而： 找到最準確的入場和出場點 適應當前市場階段 最大限度地減少錯誤訊號 考慮宏觀經濟新聞 此智慧交易系統會在重要新聞發布前自動暫停交易，保護資金免受劇烈波動和不可預測的市場波動的影響。 重要提示：智慧交易系統測試速度緩慢 由於邏輯複雜且需要進行多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比平常更長。這是正常現象，這得益於演算法的高精度。 為了確保測試結果的準確性以及最佳設定和建議，請在購買後聯絡作者。我將根據您的交易風格和所選交易品種，為您提供量身定制的 VIP 設定。 技術參數 交易品種 - XAUUSD、XAGUSD 時間週期 - M30 測試期 - 自 2020
Trend Breaks
Vitali Vasilenka
指标
rend Breaks  — MetaTrader 5 趋势线突破指标 Trend Breaks  是一款 MQL5 指标，能够根据摆动高低点自动绘制动态的上下趋势线，并在趋势线被突破时给出清晰的交易信号。非常适合突破、反转和趋势延续交易者。 指标功能 识别摆动点 — 通过可配置的 Length 参数寻找关键高低点。 动态绘制趋势线 — 沿最近的重要高点绘制上趋势线，沿低点绘制下趋势线，市场形成新枢轴时自动重绘。 突破信号 — 价格收盘突破上/下趋势线时，图表上打印 "B" 标记（Break）并触发警报。 趋势着色 — 向上突破变绿色，向下突破变红色，一目了然。 主要特点 完全自动绘制趋势线，无需手动。 适用于任何品种、任何周期（M1 至 MN）。 通过 Length 参数灵活调整灵敏度，适合剥头皮到波段。 图表突破标记 + 弹窗、声音和推送提醒。 可选延伸趋势线到未来，用作预测的支撑阻力。 代码简洁，终端占用低，枢轴确认后不重绘。 使用方法 买入信号 — 价格突破上趋势线时出现绿色 "B" 标记。 卖出信号 — 价格跌破下趋势线时出现红色 "B" 标记。 趋势过滤 — 仅顺应当前颜色
ONNX Strategy 1
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (4)
专家
EA Quantum Lab 社群隆重推出 ONNX Strategy 1，這是首款基於 ONNX（開放性神經網路交換）格式全面整合而建置的交易機器人。它並非普通的智慧交易系統：它由深度學習神經網路驅動，在不改變經典策略邏輯的前提下對其進行了改進。我們訓練了五個獨特的模型，第一個模型將徹底顛覆您對黃金交易的認知。 起價：99 美元（0 份） - 下一個價格：149 美元（20 份） - 下一個價格：199 美元（20 份） = 最終價格：290 美元 什麼是 ONNX？它為何具有突破性意義？ ONNX 是一種用來表示機器學習模型的開放標準。由於 ONNX，我們能夠： 利用海量歷史資料訓練神經網路； 保持經典策略的透明度； 在維持交易邏輯可預測性的同時，提高入場和出場點的品質。 經典策略（基於 SuperTrend 指標）現已增強，採用神經網路過濾器過濾掉假訊號，並選擇趨勢反轉機率最高的時機。 交易品種和時間週期 交易品種：XAUUSD（黃金）和 XAGUSD（白銀）－XAUUSD 基礎版本 時間週期：M15 策略：使用 SuperTrend 指標檢測短時間內的趨勢
EA Golden Elephant
Vitali Vasilenka
4.32 (102)
专家
EA Golden Elephant 是一款基於自身趨勢指標的交易顧問。這位顧問的一些主要優點如下：使用獨特的趨勢指標，可以讓您更準確地確定市場價格走勢的方向。按照趨勢方向進行交易可以獲得更多利潤，因為 EA 專注於根據主要市場走勢抓住機會。該顧問會自動進行交易，讓您避免情緒化的決定，並確保交易按照預先定義的參數執行。 EA Golden Elephant 包含一個風險管理系統，包括止損和止盈，以有效管理風險並保護交易者的資本。該顧問已通過歷史數據測試以確認其有效性，並可能包括參數優化機制。該顧問為用戶提供了根據其交易偏好配置參數的靈活性。該顧問能夠在不同的時間範圍內工作，這使其能夠適應不同的交易風格。 。 趨勢交易指標是基於各種數學和統計方法來識別和確認當前市場趨勢的方向。以下是一些常用於評估趨勢的指標類型： 移動平均線：基礎知識：簡單移動平均線 (SMA) 或指數移動平均線 (EMA) 等趨勢指標計算一段時間內資產的平均價格。它們有助於確定價格變動的整體方向。 方向運動指數 (DMI)：基礎知識：DMI 衡量趨勢的強度和方向。包括加 DMI（顯示上升趨勢的強度）、減 DMI（顯
EA Quantum Lab
Vitali Vasilenka
4.67 (69)
专家
EA Quantum La – 基於 RSI 和布林通道指標的交易顧問，使用掛單和虛擬訂單，並由神經網路支援。 策略描述： 1.所用指標： RSI（相對強弱指數）：衡量資產的速度和價格變化。 EA Quantum La 使用 RSI 來確定市場是否超買或超賣。 布林通道（BB）：顯示波動性並反映價格與其平均值的偏差。此指標有助於確定當前市場波動性。 2.戰略基本原則： 掛單：顧問使用掛單根據 RSI 和布林通道水平進入市場。例如，當 RSI 低於某個水平且資產價格觸及布林通道下限時，可以下達買入訂單。 虛擬訂單：基於神經網路數據，顧問決定下達虛擬訂單來管理停損和止盈水準。神經網路透過歷史資料進行訓練，以預測可能的價格變動。 3.神經網路： 訓練：神經網路根據大量歷史資料進行訓練，包括資產價格、交易量以及 RSI 和布林通道指標值。 預測：基於訓練，神經網路預測可能的價格變動方向並提供停損和獲利水準的建議。 4.風險管理： 動態部位規模：EA 根據目前市場波動性和交易者確定的風險等級自動調整部位規模。 平倉策略：顧問可以根據達到停損或止盈水準的情況以及指標訊號來平倉 我建議：時間範
EA Smoke
Vitali Vasilenka
4.31 (80)
专家
憤怒戰勝恐懼 湯瑪斯‧謝爾比 EA Smoke 是一款先進的夜間黃牛交易機，全自動，無需人工幹預。 這位專家顧問使用帶有過濾器的智慧進入/退出演算法來確定市場平靜時期最安全的進入點。該系統注重長期成長。 顧問自行決定交易的時間間隔 組織工作的建議： 使用提供最小價差的 ecn 或 Raw 帳戶的經紀商； 為了顧問的穩定運行，請使用 VPS 伺服器。 單一交易對最低入金50美​​元 顧問的設定可在此處找到 此處提供設定顧問的說明 推薦：TimeFrame M5 建議：交易對 - USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、EURUSD、USDCHF、EURAUD、AUDUSD、GBPUSD、EURGBP、CHFJPY、GBPCAD、AUDNZD、AUDCAD 重要資訊！ 前兩週，在模擬帳戶或美分帳戶上進行交易（為自己選擇最佳交易條件） 在 VPS 上安裝交易顧問 交易一個貨幣對的最低餘額為 1000 美元 真實帳戶獲利 每週五記錄（交易週結束）
EA Flower
Vitali Vasilenka
4.34 (61)
专家
忘記歷史上的良好考驗：EA Flower 已經走在時代的前面了！ 由於 DE40 指數 (GER40.cash) 交易訂單的 HFT 系統管理複雜，因此 Expert Advisor 並不抗拒測試 該專家顧問是根據“HFT”價格的數學分析而開發的。 EA 分析長條圖的開盤和收盤。如果價格上漲或下跌的順序被違反，EA 就會開啟交易。 高頻交易，又稱高頻交易，或金融市場中的 HFT 策略，可讓您在幾分之一秒內交易證券。 高頻交易者開立和關閉大量短期頭寸，以便在每筆交易中賺取少量利潤（有時僅為每股幾分之一美分的水平）。 建議交易對 工作對 EURUSD、GBPUSD、DE40（GER40.cash） 時間範圍 M5 最低帳戶餘額 100 美元（一對） 最小點差 使用推薦的經紀人 重要資訊！ 前兩週，在模擬帳戶或美分帳戶上進行交易（為自己選擇最佳交易條件） 在 VPS 上安裝交易顧問 每週五（交易週結束）記錄真實帳戶利潤 外匯/差價合約交易具有高風險，並非適合所有人。 如果市場條件發生不利變化，您可能會損失部分或全部本金。 您應該只投資您能承受損失
EA New Way
Vitali Vasilenka
4.16 (25)
专家
EA New Way Expert Advisor 是一款基於 3 種交易策略的 Expert Advisor，使用作者指標來判斷趨勢 專家顧問包含一個用於收集統計數據並透過完全統計控制來控制滑點的演算法；這些資訊用於保護您免受經紀人的欺騙。該 EA 在下訂單之前會監控經紀商的執行質量，並且還成功通過了歷史數據和各種數據流的蒙特卡洛模擬方面的嚴格標準。 該EA使用所有最危險的交易方法，以便在更短的時間內獲得更大的利潤。 EA 使用獨特的平均係統來決定價格變動的速度。獨特的交易演算法/ 建議交易貨幣對：EURUSD / GBPUSD / XAUUSD / USDCAD / NZDUSD / AUDUSD 時間範圍 M5 - M15 最低帳戶餘額 1000 美元（一對） 手數計算 每1000美元存款0.01手 最小點差 按照指示設定顧問！ ！ ！ 重要資訊！ 前兩週，在模擬帳戶或美分帳戶上進行交易（為自己選擇最佳交易條件） 在 VPS 上安裝交易顧問 真實帳戶利潤每週五記錄（交易週結束） 外匯/差價合約交易具有高風險，並非適合所有人。 如果市場條件發生不利變化，您可能會損失
EA Thomas
Vitali Vasilenka
4.44 (64)
专家
EA Thomas 是一種獨特的交易演算法，它以全面的方法在市場上脫穎而出，其中包括與五位交易顧問同時合作。 多位專家顧問：EA Thomas 結合了五種不同的交易顧問，每種顧問都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這使得演算法更加靈活，能夠適應不同的趨勢和波動。 策略多元化：五位顧問各自使用獨特的交易策略，例如趨勢、逆勢、移動平均線等。多樣化策略有助於降低風險並增加在不同市場情況下交易成功的機會。參數最佳化：此演算法包含為每個顧問最佳化參數的機制。這可能允許根據當前市場條件更精確地選擇參數。風險管理：EA Thomas 透過使用停損、止盈和其他工具提供有效的風險管理。這有助於保護資本並防止重大損失。自動化系統：憑藉其自動化交易系統，EA Thomas 讓交易者有機會擺脫持續的市場監控。對於那些喜歡自動化策略的人來說，這很方便。 每種交易策略都有其自身的優勢，選擇取決於交易者的風格和偏好。讓我們看看每種策略的好處： 趨勢交易-優勢： 更容易預測市場方向：趨勢市場往往會顯示更清晰的價格變動方向。 更多獲利交易的機會：趨勢市場可以提供許多順著趨勢方向獲利交易的機會。 在超買
EA Iron Man
Vitali Vasilenka
4.53 (43)
专家
EA Iron Man 是一種強大的交易演算法，專為金融市場的自動交易而設計。該顧問包括 25 種交易模式，用於做出進入和退出頭寸的決策。 EA是一種先進的交易解決方案，它為交易者提供基於各種交易模型的自動化策略的能力，同時提供穩定的風險管理和動態適應市場變化的能力。 鋼鐵人擁有豐富的交易模式，例如雙頂、三日、針桿等。這些模型構成了演算法的基礎，使其能夠分析歷史數據並預測可能的價格變動。 技術分析：顧問使用技術分析來識別趨勢、支撐位和阻力位以及市場動態的其他關鍵方面。這有助於發現成功交易的機會。 風險管理：鋼鐵人－包括固定停損和止盈等風險管理策略，讓您有效管理風險並最大化潛在利潤。 25 種交易模式：演算法中包含每一種交易模式，並考慮獨特的市場條件。這使得顧問能夠靈活地適應不同的交易場景。 參數最佳化：演算法可以自動優化其參數，以更好地適應當前市場狀況並提高交易效率。 雙頂和雙底：類似於雙頂，但涉及兩個頂部而不是一個。 三重頂和三重底：類似於雙頂和雙底，但涉及三個頂部或底部。 蠟燭星：例如黃昏之星和晨星，蠟燭圖形態預示著趨勢可能會改變。 矩形：在水平支撐線和阻力線之間形成的圖案。
EA White Lotus
Vitali Vasilenka
4.29 (34)
专家
EA White Lotus - Night scalper powered by neural networks to determine the short-term direction of price movement in a quiet night market. The Expert Advisor has a unique trading algorithm for tracking transactions at a distance with a lossless reverse function. The Expert Advisor can open from 1 to 3 trades in one series, both in general direction and in multidirectional ones.. ️ Join our Telegram channel and get a powerful package of gifts that will make your trading even more successful:
AI Heisenberg
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
专家
AI Heisenberg是一款基於神經網路、依照一定的設計模型進行自我學習的通用交易機器人，可分析市場並做出最佳交易決策。它使用額外的 RSI 指標來過濾掉可能預示價格逆轉的交易。 AI Heisenberg 具有以下特點和優勢： 自學習：海森堡人工智慧不斷從過去的交易數據中學習，並根據不斷變化的市場條件調整其演算法。它可以考慮趨勢、成交量、移動平均線、隨機性等多種因素。 停盈：AI Heisenberg 在達到預定獲利水準時，可以虧損平倉，也可以獲利。這使得您可以在長期價格朝一個方向變動時獲得穩定的利潤。 停損：AI Heisenberg 在達到一定獲利水準時，如果獲利或賺錢，可以平倉。這使得您能夠限制價格在一個方向的短暫變動期間的風險。 馬丁格爾：人工智慧海森堡可以使用馬丁格爾來加快存款速度。這使您可以開始以大資本進行交易並獲得巨額利潤。 AI Heisenberg 適用於任何經紀人和帳戶類型，因為它針對每個用戶進行了單獨優化。它適用於從 M5 到 H4 的最佳時間範圍以及從 GBPUSD 到 XAUUSD 的最佳交易對。 我建議：時間範圍取決於設定（每個貨幣對和設定的時
New Genius Candles AI
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
专家
New Genius Candles AI 是一個基於燭台形態的外匯市場交易顧問。顧問使用燭台形態來分析市場動態並做出進入和退出交易的決策。系統內建人工智慧，以便更準確地分析和適應不斷變化的市場條件。為交易者提供基於蠟燭圖形態的強大自動交易工具，並藉助人工智慧進行更準確的分析和決策。 / 外匯技術分析中的蠟燭圖形態具有許多優勢，使其成為交易者中流行的工具。以下是蠟燭圖形態的一些主要優點： 視覺解釋：蠟燭圖形態可以更直觀地表示市場價格走勢。這使得交易者能夠輕鬆解釋和理解它們。了解市場的情緒背景：蠟燭圖形態反映了市場的情緒背景，例如恐懼、貪婪、不確定性等。這有助於交易者更好地了解當前控制市場的力量。警告可能出現的逆轉和趨勢延續：各種燭台形態可以警告可能出現的趨勢逆轉或延續。這有助於交易者在進入和退出交易時做出更明智的決定。交易策略訊號：許多交易者使用燭台形態來為他們的交易策略產生訊號。例如，針桿、錘子等可以用作進入或退出位置的訊號。支撐位和阻力位：蠟燭圖形態有助於識別支撐位和阻力位，這是識別潛在入場點和出場點的重要因素。蠟燭圖時間：與更傳統的圖表相比，蠟燭圖提供了有關特定時間點價格的更完
EA Thomas MT5
Vitali Vasilenka
4.15 (20)
专家
EA Thomas 是一種獨特的交易演算法，它以全面的方法在市場上脫穎而出，其中包括與五位交易顧問同時合作。 多位專家顧問：EA Thomas 結合了五種不同的交易顧問，每種顧問都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這使得演算法更加靈活，能夠適應不同的趨勢和波動。 策略多元化：五位顧問各自使用獨特的交易策略，例如趨勢、逆勢、移動平均線等。多樣化策略有助於降低風險並增加在不同市場情況下交易成功的機會。參數最佳化：此演算法包含為每個顧問最佳化參數的機制。這可能允許根據當前市場條件更精確地選擇參數。風險管理：EA Thomas 透過使用停損、止盈和其他工具提供有效的風險管理。這有助於保護資本並防止重大損失。自動化系統：憑藉其自動化交易系統，EA Thomas 讓交易者有機會擺脫持續的市場監控。對於那些喜歡自動化策略的人來說，這很方便。 每種交易策略都有其自身的優勢，選擇取決於交易者的風格和偏好。讓我們看看每種策略的好處： 趨勢交易-優勢： 更容易預測市場方向：趨勢市場往往會顯示更清晰的價格變動方向。 更多獲利交易的機會：趨勢市場可以提供許多順著趨勢方向獲利交易的機會。 在超買
EA No Name MT5
Vitali Vasilenka
4.22 (9)
专家
EA No Name MT5 is an innovative gold trading bot that works as accurately as a Swiss watch and brings profits with a golden shine! Created for professional traders and financial market enthusiasts, this bot uses advanced technology to analyze fractals and consolidation zones - two powerful tools in the arsenal of a successful trader. ️ Join our Telegram channel and get a powerful package of gifts that will make your trading even more successful: ️Our Telegram channel   ️     t.me/EAQuantumLa
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
指标
合成趨勢 AI－一款由人工智慧驅動的智慧趨勢指標 合成趨勢 AI 指標是一款強大的技術分析工具，它將經典的超級趨勢公式與人工智慧演算法（k-最近鄰，KNN）和成交量分析相結合。它專為那些希望深入了解市場並做出更自信決策的人而設計。 合成趨勢 AI 的獨特之處： AI 趨勢預測：使用 KNN 演算法分析歷史資料並預測價格走勢方向。 成交量分析：內建的 VWMA（成交量加權移動平均線）讓您可以考慮走勢的強度，而不僅僅是其方向。 靈活的靈敏度設定：您可以調整相鄰點的數量 (k) 和資料量 (n)，以精確適應您的交易風格。 視覺化趨勢訊號：價格下方的綠線表示看漲趨勢，價格上方的紅線表示看跌趨勢。 動態追蹤停損：此指標可用作智慧止損，根據價格和成交量做出反應。 該指標適用於哪些人？ 尋求更精准入場和出場點的交易者 重視可靠訊號的投資者 任何希望將傳統方法和技術方法結合在一個工具中的人
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
专家
人工智慧量子交易——演算法交易的革命。新一代日圓交易顧問 1 次購買 = 2 個版本！ 在 MT5 購買 AI Quantum Trading - 並免費獲得 MT4 版本！ 隨心所欲地交易：兩個平台、一個顧問、零多付款。 購買後請透過 PM 寫信給我並領取您的禮物！ 在當今的金融科技世界中，自動交易已成為市場成功不可或缺的一部分。 AI Quantum Trading 是一種創新的交易顧問，它使用人工智慧和機器學習來動態適應市場條件。這項強大的工具專為尋求最高效率和穩定資本成長的專業交易員和投資者而設計。 多功能性和適應性 在數位金融時代，自動化交易正在成為成功的關鍵因素。 AI Quantum Trading 是一家高科技交易顧問，利用人工智慧和機器學習來適應當前的市場狀況。它專門設計用於與 USDJPY、EURJPY 和 GBPJPY 貨幣對配合使用 - 這些是外匯市場上最不穩定和最受歡迎的工具。 針對日元交叉盤進行了最佳化 由於採用了專門的演算法，考慮到了這些工具的波動性特徵和行為模式，AI Quantum Trading 在日圓貨幣對上表現出了最佳結果。 卓越的
QuantCore Patterns
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
QuantCore Patterns 是一位以模式為基礎的智慧交易顧問。自動化分析。管理您的利潤。 在資訊過載和市場波動的時代，專業交易員和投資者正在尋找能夠確保穩定和資本成長的準確、可靠的解決方案。這正是 QuantCore Patterns 提供的解決方案——一種能夠識別並利用市場模式的力量進行自動交易的高科技交易演算法。 模式（或模式圖）是由大眾市場心理形成的圖表上反覆出現的價格結構。這些數據有助於根據大多數參與者的行為預測未來的價格走勢。 交易者請注意！ 設置和安裝顧問所需的所有資訊都在 這裡 - 鏈接 設定交易顧問的說明這裡 是鏈接 圖案類型： 反轉模式表示當前趨勢可能會改變。 雙頂/雙底 它們標誌著當前趨勢的結束和新趨勢的開始。 三重頂/三重底 確認強勁阻力或支撐。 頭肩型態/倒頭肩型 最準確的反轉訊號之一。 蠟燭星（早晨、傍晚、雙重、三重） 蠟燭圖組合顯示市場情緒的變化。 趨勢延續－確認目前運動的強度。 旗幟和三角旗 它們是在衝動運動之後形成的，預示著衝動運動的延續。 通道（上升、下降、側向） 它們顯示穩定的趨勢和價格波動的界限。 楔形（上升/下降） 顯示趨勢正在
QuantCore Levels
Vitali Vasilenka
专家
QuantCore Levels - 基於支撐位和阻力位的交易顧問這是一個基於經典技術分析原理創建並輔以OpenAI人工智慧力量的智慧交易顧問（機器人）。該顧問的主要交易策略是從支撐位和阻力位開始運作，這使其成為趨勢市場和平盤市場的通用工具。 交易者請注意！ 必要資訊和顧問設置在這裡 - 鏈接 設定交易顧問的說明這 裡是鏈接 基本策略 QuantCore Levels 分析市場結構，根據歷史數據和當前波動性確定關鍵支撐和阻力區域。顧問尋求回滾或突破水平的確認，並在潛在價格變動的方向上開倉，同時考慮到趨勢延續的風險和可能性。 人工智慧和機器學習 該顧問是在 OpenAI 的參與下開發和優化的，這使得： 改進級別識別演算法。 消除人為主觀因素。 對 2020 年大量的市場資料樣本進行機器學習。 根據市場階段（趨勢、整合、新聞等）調整進入與退出的邏輯。 主要特點 自動標記水平：支撐、阻力、鞏固區域。 自適應風險管理：根據訊號強度和波動性選擇手數大小和停損。 虛假突破濾波：使用經過訓練的模型來區分真實訊號和虛假訊號。 根據 2020 年以來的歷史進行最佳化：該
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
实用工具
SmartTrade 控制面板－您的演算法交易控制中心 SmartTrade 控制面板是一款多功能交易面板，專為重視每筆交易的控制力、靈活性和效率的使用者打造。它將便捷的視覺化介面與強大的訂單追蹤邏輯相結合，將日常交易變為可控的流程。 現在您可以： 實現任何交易理念－從剝頭皮交易到網格交易 根據您的入場和出場邏輯自訂訂單跟踪 即時控制風險、利潤、價差和統計數據 無需編寫程式碼即可使用進階演算法（馬丁格爾、損益平衡、計時器） 主要功能： 帶追蹤的開倉訂單 即時下達市價單和掛單（買入/賣出限價），並自動控制。 時間交易 透過計時器安排入場時間—非常適合新聞和波動性交易時段。 損益平衡系統 當訂單（或整個網格）達到指定水準時，自動將其轉移到損益平衡點。 帶控制的馬丁格爾 靈活控制乘數和網格步長－使策略適應當前市場。 停盈/停損平倉 針對指定目標和風險的單筆或大量平倉訂單。 立即平倉整個網格 一鍵點選－即可平倉整個網格訂單。方便因應大幅反轉。 直接從面板選擇交易品種 在交易品種之間切換，無需不必要的操作。 交易統計 追蹤效率：獲利、虧損、平均持倉時間等等。 監控未平倉訂單 所有歷史記錄盡
Smart Level EAQL
Vitali Vasilenka
指标
Smart Level EAQL — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Smart Level EAQL is an advanced indicator based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework, which automatically maps the structural footprint of institutional capital flows on any chart. It identifies shifts in market structure in real-time, highlights zones of interest for major market participants, and projects potential trade scenarios complete with visualized risk and profit levels. The indicator combines proven princ
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
专家
這款EA專為機構交易者設計，運用ICT（內部交易者）的核心原則。它分析市場結構、流動性水平和不平衡區域，以找到高機率的入場和出場點。 1+1 優惠：買一送一！ 數量有限！ 關鍵邏輯元件 市場結構： Cyber​​Punk EA辨識短期（STH/STL）、中期（ITH/ITL）和長期（LTH/LTL）極值，形成支撐位和阻力位。 這些水平用於建構突破、回調和趨勢延續的情景。 流動性池： 自動辨識關鍵極值上下的停損累積區域。 Cyber​​Punk EA考慮了價格向流動性方向移動的可能性，避免了錯誤的入場。位移與FVG： 公允價值缺口 (FVG) 區域、交易量不平衡和缺口可用於識別動量走勢以及大型交易者感興趣的領域。 EA 可以在動量事件後 FVG 恢復時入場。 信號過濾： 入場由位移條件、流動性以及是否符合市場結構來確認。 FVG 和不平衡類型的敏感度等級可調整。 優勢 安全性：Cyber​​Punk EA 避免在不確定區域交易，專注於已確認的水平。 靈活性：支援多種時間範圍，並可調整對結構的敏感度。 透明度：所有水平和區域均顯示在圖表上，方便交易者監控交易邏輯。 理想的使用條
EA Underdog
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (6)
专家
EA Underdog 是 Quantum Lab Technologies 出品的專業智慧交易系統 (EA)。它基於價格背離進行交易，不使用任何危險策略，僅採用嚴格的停損和止盈指令，其執行穩定性由 QuantumCore 系統保證（該系統基於 2020 年至 2025 年的歷史數據進行訓練和優化）。 折扣價：每購買 20 台，價格將增加 100 美元。 20 台：250 美元 20 台：350 美元 最終價格：550 美元 數量有限 參數和要求 交易品種：XAUUSD 和 GBPUSD 時間週期：M5 最低入金：每種交易品種 500 美元 交易時間：全天候 24/7 管理方法：僅使用停損和止盈 新聞過濾：內建高波動性事件保護機制 平均交易次數：每週 1-2 次！ 實用優勢 設定簡單－內建參數，無需上傳外部文件。 安全性－不使用網格交易、馬丁格爾策略或倍增策略。 風險極低－每500美元帳戶餘額，基本交易手數為0.01手。 經時間驗證－基於2020年至2025年底的歷史資料進行訓練與最佳化。 功能多元－可同時處理兩種熱門交易品種。 Underdog 是一款專為那些敢於逆潮流而動
筛选:
Omar Espinel
134
Omar Espinel 2026.05.30 03:47 
 

The project is amazing!!

Alex Grud
259
Alex Grud 2026.04.26 05:16 
 

I’ve been using the MT5 Trade Watch app for a week now, and I’m impressed by its functionality. It analyses trading on my MT5 accounts in real time, which allows me to react to changes promptly — especially since it offers the ability to manage open orders directly from the app. I especially appreciate the trading signal system: the signals are accurate and well‑substantiated. The feature for copying trades generated by the neural network has been a real help — even with limited experience, I’m able to follow successful strategies. The interface is intuitive, with everything I need at my fingertips. I would definitely recommend it to fellow traders!

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