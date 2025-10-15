EA CyberPunk

這款EA專為機構交易者設計，運用ICT（內部交易者）的核心原則。它分析市場結構、流動性水平和不平衡區域，以找到高機率的入場和出場點。

關鍵邏輯元件


市場結構：
Cyber​​Punk EA辨識短期（STH/STL）、中期（ITH/ITL）和長期（LTH/LTL）極值，形成支撐位和阻力位。
這些水平用於建構突破、回調和趨勢延續的情景。

流動性池：
自動辨識關鍵極值上下的停損累積區域。
Cyber​​Punk EA考慮了價格向流動性方向移動的可能性，避免了錯誤的入場。位移與FVG：
公允價值缺口 (FVG) 區域、交易量不平衡和缺口可用於識別動量走勢以及大型交易者感興趣的領域。
EA 可以在動量事件後 FVG 恢復時入場。
信號過濾：
入場由位移條件、流動性以及是否符合市場結構來確認。
FVG 和不平衡類型的敏感度等級可調整。

優勢
安全性：Cyber​​Punk EA 避免在不確定區域交易，專注於已確認的水平。
靈活性：支援多種時間範圍，並可調整對結構的敏感度。
透明度：所有水平和區域均顯示在圖表上，方便交易者監控交易邏輯。

理想的使用條件
高流動性貨幣對 - 歐元/美元
M5 時間範圍
Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
 

Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

Oliver Hagemann
159
Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
 

I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
 

Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

CChart
Rong Bin Su
指标
在外汇和金融市场中，快速反应和精准的决策至关重要。然而，常规的 MetaTrader 5 终端最低只支持 1 分钟图表，限制了交易者对市场波动的敏感度。为了解决这一问题，我们推出了全新的 秒级图表 K 线指标 ，让您在副图中轻松查看和分析 1 秒至 30 秒的市场动态。 主要功能 支持多种秒级周期 ：该指标允许您选择以下周期，满足不同交易策略的需求： S1 : 1 秒 S2 : 2 秒 S3 : 3 秒 S4 : 4 秒 S5 : 5 秒 S10 : 10 秒 S15 : 15 秒 S20 : 20 秒 S30 : 30 秒 实时更新 ：秒级图表将实时更新，确保您在每一刻都能获取到最新的市场信息，帮助您做出及时的交易决策。 用户友好的界面 ：该指标在副图中显示，直观易用，您可以轻松切换不同的时间周期，快速分析市场走势。 适用人群 短线交易者 ：适合高频交易和短线策略的交易者，通过秒级图表捕捉瞬息万变的市场机会。 技术分析师 ：为技术分析提供更细致的数据支持，帮助您识别潜在的买入和卖出信号。 如何使用 将指标添加到您的图表上。 选择您希望观察的秒级时间周期。 实时监控市场动向，利用丰富
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
专家
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
专家
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
专家
Strategy Builder 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 精心打造的先进多功能交易机器人，旨在为交易者提供先进的标准指标库。 这种精心设计的算法通过将大量指标无缝集成到统一策略中，提供了一种全面的交易方法，使交易者能够准确而自信地驾驭动态的金融市场。 主要特征： 指标多样性：策略生成器利用广泛的标准指标的力量，包括但不限于加速振荡器、自适应移动平均线、真棒振荡器、空头力量、多头力量、商品通道指数、DeMarker、双指数移动平均线、包络线 、分形自适应移动平均线、MACD、移动平均线、抛物线转向指标、相对强度指数、相对活力指数、随机指数、三重指数平均线、三重指数移动平均线和威廉姆斯百分比范围。 这套多样化的指标构成了细致入微的交易策略的支柱。 灵活的阈值：通过为开仓和平仓交易设置特定阈值，精确定制您的交易策略。 这种灵活性确保了对不同市场条件的适应性，并使算法与您独特的交易偏好保持一致。 风险管理策略：策略生成器优先考虑风险管理，为交易者提供一套强大的工具。 使用止损和获利水平等功能建立您的风险参数。 此外，您可以在固定手数之间进行选择，或采用具有自动手数功能的
Spectra Pip Gold AI
Moradiya Harikrushn Devjibhai
专家
SpectraPip — 基于RSI策略的MT5智能外汇量化交易系统 SpectraPip 是专为MetaTrader 5 (MT5)用户设计的先进外汇量化交易机器人。它采用全球广泛验证的RSI相对强弱指标交易策略，将AI智能思维与经典技术分析有机结合，实现真正智能、高效且自动化的外汇交易体验。SpectraPip让外汇交易变得简单可靠，为您的自动化投资之路保驾护航。 无论您是外汇新手还是专业量化投资者，SpectraPip都可满足多元化需求。机器人全天候不间断监控外汇市场，通过RSI指标判断买卖时机，自动下单、止损、止盈，实现账户资产的稳健增长。 主要功能与优势 创新RSI买卖策略： 基于RSI技术指标的全面逻辑分析，捕捉高胜率入场与离场点，适用多种主流货币对。 AI智能自动化算法： 智能执行交易操作，避免情绪干扰与人为失误，保障交易的一致性与安全性。 灵活个性化参数： 支持自定义风险比例、仓位、RSI参数等，完全贴合不同资金规模及投资风格。 多品种多周期支持： 任意货币对与时间周期均适用，多元化配置提升策略整体稳健性。 极速下单和反应： 高频下单引擎，能够在波动剧烈市况下迅速响应
Algo Scalper EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
专家
Algo Scalper EA is a confluence day trading robot using market orders and it trades during Trading Sessions. The EA exercise consistency and risk management, it has 2 entry signals produced from  Moving Averages(90 & 120) to harvest the most out of the trending market (on automatic mode). It is capable of allowing you to trade any symbol you want and during the time you want. Profits can only be secured by take profit level. Low spread is highly recommended for this EA, and you will see signific
Pound Pulse
Simen Staaby Knudsen
专家
“Pound Pulse” 是我开发的一个交易机器人，用于在30分钟图表上交易GBP/USD货币对。这是一个在市场中确实有优势的“真实”策略。该策略结合了纯价格行为，以及RSI和MACD指标的信号。 这个机器人非常适合那些希望在不承担巨大风险的情况下稳定获利的交易者。 没有马丁格尔策略 没有向亏损头寸加码 纯粹的稳健交易 盈利因子为1.91，夏普比率为6.25，显示出强劲且稳定的结果。最大回撤仅为5.36%，非常安全。不过，您可以通过增加手数来承担更大的风险并获得更多利润。 该机器人在空头交易中赢得75.09%的胜率，在多头交易中赢得67.37%的胜率，证明其在不同的市场条件下都能成功。它的交易频率不高，有助于减少过度交易、手续费和点差的影响。 如果您对机器人或如何在免费VPN账户上进行设置有任何疑问，我很乐意为您提供帮助。 祝好！
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
专家
SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
专家
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 产品说明 概述 VIX Momentum Pro是一个专门为VIX75合成指数设计的复杂算法交易系统。该算法采用先进的多时间框架分析，结合专有的动量检测技术，以识别合成波动率市场中的高概率交易机会。 交易策略 该专家顾问基于综合的动量方法运行，分析多个时间框架的价格走势。系统通过数学分析VIX75特有的价格模式来识别方向性动量。当多个技术条件对齐时生成入场信号，包括动量汇合、波动率阈值和方向偏差确认。 该策略避免依赖传统指标，而是依赖专门为合成指数行为校准的专有数学模型。这种方法使算法能够在合成市场独特的24/7交易环境中有效运行。 风险管理 VIX Momentum Pro实施了一个全面的三层风险管理系统，旨在保护资本的同时最大化盈利潜力： 仓位规模设定：算法使用基于百分比的风险计算来确定基于账户余额和预定义风险参数的最佳仓位规模。 动态止损管理：每个仓位都受到智能止损设置的保护，该设置适应市场条件和仓位表现。 紧急保护系统：多层账户保护包括最大日风险限制和紧急停止机制，当达到预定回撤阈值时激活。 系统包含先进的利润保护技术，包括自动盈亏
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
专家
黄金 ECN EA 采用先进的人工智能算法设计，可分析市场不确定性。它基于机器学习系统开发，能够适应新闻更新，并在市场持续变化的情况下动态掌控行情。 与预测性人工智能同步，机器学习算法用于识别市场在一段时间内的极高低点、极高高点、极低高点和极低低点，并检查是否存在类似的重复现象；它还能利用价格行为实时研究图表。 立即查看实时信号 查看 MT4 版本 1. 策略概述 策略类型： 此 EA 使用两种策略来适应市场变化：趋势市价单策略和趋势突破单策略。XAUUSD 市场瞬息万变，其随着市场变化而灵活调整的能力使黄金 ECN 在创建入场和离场订单方面具有优势。 结构说明： 当检测到看涨趋势或看跌趋势时，它会寻找确认蜡烛形态，并下达交易订单以捕捉重大的市场波动。当趋势失效时，系统会分析突破点并开立新订单，以补充趋势信号所下达的先前订单；在XAUUSD市场快速波动的情况下，这些操作通常在几毫秒内完成。 交易频率： 为了提高长期可持续性，只有在检测到清晰信号时才会开立交易。低频率交易是最佳选择；这与频繁或随机交易形成鲜明对比。 目标： 该策略并非以投机性短期收益为目标，而是致力于实
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
专家
BlackBox XAU — 黄金高级智能交易系统 概览 BlackBox XAU 是一款经过精心设计的交易系统，旨在在黄金市场中获取利润，同时严格控制回撤。它并不会盲目追逐市场的每一次波动，而是采用一种有纪律、基于规则的方法，能够灵活适应波动性，只筛选出那些 高概率的交易机会 。 EA 会实时评估市场环境，过滤掉质量较低或不可靠的信号，并耐心等待风险与回报之间的平衡明显倾向于交易的一刻。一旦条件满足，系统便会以精准的入场点位执行交易，并根据市场变化动态调整保护措施。 这种谨慎的设计意味着 BlackBox 不会用大量交易充斥图表，而是注重 质量而非数量 —— 专注于具备统计优势的机会。对交易者而言，这转化为一种切实可行的方式，实现 稳定盈利、可控回撤和持续的风险调整后收益 ，而不依赖参数曲线拟合或脆弱的策略。 工作原理 BlackBox 的核心是对市场波动和趋势动态的持续监控，目的是捕捉只有在 潜在收益显著大于风险 时才会出现的最佳交易机会。 系统不会每天都开仓，它需要 耐心 等待具有统计优势的时刻。 当条件符合时，EA 会精准执行入场，并内置保护机制以保持回撤在可控范围内。 它的
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.92 (12)
专家
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
Adaptive trader
Tshemokgolo Douglas Kgeresi
专家
Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide Overview The   Adaptive AI Trader   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies. Key Features   AI-Powered Trading Neural Network Prediction : Uses machine learning to predict price movements Adaptive Learning : Continuous
TradingTime
Mikita Kurnevich
专家
TradingTime: Intelligent solution for inter-session trading In the dynamic world of Forex, where every minute can become decisive, a new generation algorithm - TradingTime - is presented. This Expert Advisor does not just automate trading, but rethinks the approach to working at the intersection of key market sessions, combining analytical accuracy and adaptability. Strategy based on the rhythm of the market TradingTime is based on in-depth analysis of transitional periods between trading sessio
Aladin AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
专家
Aladin AI Bot MT5: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the power of artificial intelligence in trading with Aladin AI Bot MT5 , the next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Aladin AI Bot MT5 is your key to smarter, faster, and more efficient trading decisions. What Makes Aladin AI Bot MT5 Special? Intelligent Trend Analysis : Aladin AI Bot MT5 uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends d
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
专家
AO Trade 系統是專門為趨勢交易而設計，利用競價時段或新聞時間作為參考點，與其他特定時間進行比較，以預測市場趨勢。 ** EA 中使用的所有時間參數均基於您的終端時間。不同的經紀人可能運作在不同的格林尼治標準時間區域，亦可能因夏令時調整而進一步變化。 請確保在實施之前對齊您終端的時間設置進行全面驗證。** 推薦設置： Use in   M1  timeframe HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 在時間檢查期間，您將注意到價格檢查發生在特定檢查時間分鐘之後的1分鐘（1.2檢查時間分鐘）。這個設計是有意的，允許參考的柱子完成，從而確保開盤價、最高價、最低價和收盤價可以用於與訂單時間進行準確比較。 設置： -----------------1 Timers------------------- 1.1 Check time hour (HH)    --  用於記錄價格的時間戳。 1.2 Check time minute (MM) 1.3 Order time hour (HH)    -- 用於與檢查價格進行比較以開啟訂單的時間戳。 1.4 Order
Void AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
各位交易員們，我設計這款工具時，嚴格遵循了實際效果。它基於我之前的幾項策略，並根據外匯市場進行了調整，因此它採用了機器學習的人工智慧技術。也就是說，AI 會讀取參數，並將其應用於我的策略，然後進行學習，從而提高入場品質。它還設有一個節點，方便您恢復部位。您會發現的另一個創新之處在於，所有資料都將以虛擬方式封裝，也就是說，不會有任何資料發送到伺服器，例如停損和止盈等，這將非常人性化。 其中兩個主要功能是我設計了 extractFeatures 和 trainModel 函數，這兩個函數將負責設計 K 線圖、解構滑點並學習其如何移動以適應價差。 需要注意的是，我的策略開發是我多年來作為專業交易員累積的經驗，並添加了 AI 的自適應功能，以優化性能並使其更加完善。 需要特別注意的是，這是一款真正的剝頭皮交易軟體，利潤真實，並設有止盈和停損控制。 這樣您的資金就能得到保護。 您無需具備交易經驗，我的工具專為初學者和專家設計，只需點擊兩下即可安裝，因為它能像專業交易員一樣工作。 購買我的產品後，請聯絡我以取得最佳配置，您也可以在這裡查看我的其他產品 MQL5。 這款人工智慧主要針
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
专家
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
你好，交易者，我严格按照真实结果设计了这个工具，基于我之前的几个策略，适应了外汇市场，因此它适应了机器学习的人工智能，也就是说，人工智能会读取参数，然后将它们咨询到我的策略，然后它会学习，以便条目质量更好，它还有一个可以恢复仓位的节点，您会发现的另一个创新之处是，一切都将以虚拟方式封装，即不会发送到服务器的数据止损、止盈等，都会以非常人性化的方式 其中最主要的两件事是我设计了 extractFeatures 和 trainModel 函数，这将负责设计蜡烛、解构 Slippage 并学习它如何移动以适应 Spread。 需要注意的是，我的策略开发是我作为专业交易员多年来设计的，加入了人工智能的自适应来优化性能，使其变得更好。 应该高度注意的是，这是真正的黄牛，利润将是真实的，通过止盈和止损进行控制 这样你的钱就会受到保护 您不需要有交易经验，我的工具是为初学者和专家设计的，只需两次简单的点击即可安装，因为它将像专业交易者一样完成工作 购买我的产品后，要求我获得最佳配置，您还可以在这里看到我的其他产品 MQL5 该人工智能主要针对那些想要替代方案并 24/5 工作的人，因
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
专家
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
专家
没有花哨的技巧。没有失信的承诺。 Urban Pulse 专为关注一件事的交易者设计：一致性。无论您是在通过一个道具挑战逐步提升，还是管理客户资金，这个EA 都在限制范围内运作——并且兑现承诺。 在单个图表上运行： 附加到 GBPUSD 的时间框架 H1 。就这样。一个图表。一件武器。 重要： 此版本以 折扣价 提供。最终价格：$399。提前访问即将结束。 频道 链接 =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar Blog   link =   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763583  核心优势 自动风险逻辑： 根据您的账户规模和止损距离计算手数 支持手动或固定手数： 您控制模式——保守或激进 回撤守护： 当浮动亏损超过您预设的百分比时自动关闭 单图表设计： 内部管理多个符号——无需拥挤您的平台 策略执行 多趋势模型： 在考虑任何进入之前，协调多个时间框架的趋势方向。   设置清单 参数 值 图表 GBPUSD 时间框架 H1 管理的符号 GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
你好交易者，我嚴格設計了這個具有真實結果的工具，該工具基於我之前的幾個策略，使其適應外匯市場， Tyr AI，擁有秩序之神的力量，基於人工智慧的機器學習神經系統，對剝頭皮市場進行深入分析，是一個可靠的 EA，可以很好地處理官方 EURUSD 市場，分析市場以專業水平入場。對沖，沒有馬丁，採用新技術的專業人工智慧倒賣 所以它適應了機器學習的人工智慧，即AI會讀取參數，然後參考我的策略，然後它會學習，使條目品質更好，它還有一個可以恢復的節點倉位，您會發現的另一個創新之處是，一切都將以虛擬方式封裝，也就是說，不會有任何資料發送到止損和止盈等伺服器，它將以虛擬方式封裝。 2個主要的事情是我設計了extractFeatures和trainModel函數，這將負責設計蠟燭，解構Slippage它並學習它如何移動以適應Spread 需要說明的是，我的策略開發是我作為專業交易員多年來設計的，加入了人工智慧的自適應來優化效能，使其變得更好。 應該高度注意的是，這是真正的黃牛，利潤將是真實的，透過止盈和停損進行控制 這樣你的錢就會受到保護 您不需要有交易經驗，我的工具是為初學者和專家設計的，
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
专家
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Blotter Pips
Peter C Anyamele
专家
Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners. Key Features Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 T
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
专家
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
专家
Yellowstone FX：产品说明 利用 Yellowstone FX 发掘黄金市场原始而可预测的力量——专为 XAUUSD M15 图表设计的权威交易解决方案。您是否厌倦了在市场日常的混乱中表现不稳定的EA？Yellowstone FX 以可靠性为基石，旨在如大自然般可靠地喷发出强大的交易机会。 Yellowstone FX 的核心是其先进的神经网络，并通过与 OpenAI 和 Google Gemini 的直接集成得到极大增强。这个双核AI引擎能分析M15图表下的潜在压力，检测高概率突破和趋势延续前的能量积蓄。在任何交易“喷发”之前，它会咨询大型语言模型进行背景验证，确保每一步行动都得到技术力量和基本面逻辑的双重支持。这不仅仅是自动化，这是 预测性市场地质学 。 体验与您的 MetaTrader 4 或 MetaTrader 5 平台坚如磐石的无缝集成。Yellowstone FX 智能交易系统可在几分钟内安装完成，让您在图表上部署一支真正可靠的交易力量。我们的技术使复杂的人工智能集成变得简单而强大，为您提供稳定驾驭黄金日内波动所需的 机构级优势 。 选择 Yellowston
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
专家
该交易专家的主要目的是利用追踪止损来支持未平仓头寸。专家可以跟踪手动和其他顾问开设的头寸。 止损和止盈水平的计算是基于市场价格变化的统计关系。借助这一点，顾问可以选择利润和风险之间的最佳比率。一有机会，专家就会将仓位移至盈亏平衡点，然后开始跟踪价格。头寸的盈亏平衡点是根据累计掉期和佣金来计算的。 此外，还增加了使用您自己的算法开仓的功能。因此，对顾问进行了重大更改，包括输入参数。 追踪止损参数： Trailing Stop timeframe-顾问用来计算止损和获利水平的时间范围； UseTakeProfit-跟踪仓位时使用您自己的获利。 交易策略主要参数： Lot – 如果使用其内部策略，专家将开设的头寸数量； Slippage – 价格滑点（最小值 1）； Best price-专家开仓时使用的过滤器； MinRisk-控制风险。启用此过滤器可以降低风险，但也会降低盈利能力。 策略参数： Symbol Name——顾问应该监控的符号。如果未指定参数，则使用安装顾问的符号； Strategy-选择您自己的交易策略。 None- 未发生该符号的交易； Strategy para
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
专家
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
