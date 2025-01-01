- 指标类型示例
- 指标属性和函数间的连接
- SetIndexBuffer
- IndicatorSetDouble
- IndicatorSetInteger
- IndicatorSetString
- PlotIndexSetDouble
- PlotIndexSetInteger
- PlotIndexSetString
- PlotIndexGetInteger
IndicatorSetString
函数建立类似指标属性值，指标属性必须是字符串型。有2个变量函数可以使用。
调用属性的指示标识符
|
bool IndicatorSetString(
调用指示标识符和属性修饰语
|
bool IndicatorSetString(
参量
prop_id
[in] 值可以是 ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_STRING 值中一个。
prop_modifier
[in] 指定属性标识符，只有水平属性需要修饰语。
prop_value
[in] 属性值。
返回值
注意
使用#property指令时属性（修饰符）的编号从1（一）开始，而函数使用从0（零）开始编号。如果水平编号设置错误，那么指标展示 可能会不同于预想。
例如，若要设置第一水平线的描述，请使用0标引：
- IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT, 0, "First Level") - 标引 0用于设定第一水平的文本描述。
例如： 设置指标水平线的文本标签的指标。
|
#property indicator_separate_window
另见