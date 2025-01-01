文档部分
MQL5参考自定义指标IndicatorSetString 

IndicatorSetString

函数建立类似指标属性值，指标属性必须是字符串型。有2个变量函数可以使用。

调用属性的指示标识符

bool  IndicatorSetString(
   int     prop_id,           // 标识符
   string  prop_value         // 将被设置的值
   );

调用指示标识符和属性修饰语

bool  IndicatorSetString(
   int     prop_id,           // 标识符
   int     prop_modifier,     // 修饰符 
   string  prop_value         // 将被设置的值
   )

参量

prop_id

[in] 值可以是 ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_STRING 值中一个。

prop_modifier

[in]  指定属性标识符，只有水平属性需要修饰语。

prop_value

[in]  属性值。

返回值

如果成功，返回 true，否则 - false

注意

使用#property指令时属性（修饰符）的编号从1（一）开始，而函数使用从0（零）开始编号。如果水平编号设置错误，那么指标展示 可能会不同于预想。

例如，若要设置第一水平线的描述，请使用0标引：

  • IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT, 0, "First Level") - 标引 0用于设定第一水平的文本描述。

例如： 设置指标水平线的文本标签的指标。

Example of using the IndicatorSetString() function

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
//--- 在单独指标窗口展示三条水平线
#property indicator_level1 30
#property indicator_level2 50
#property indicator_level3 70
//--- 设置水平线的颜色
#property indicator_levelcolor clrRed
//--- 设置水平线的样式
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_SOLID
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 设置水平线的描述
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,0,"First Level (index 0)");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,1,"Second Level (index 1)");
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,2,"Third Level (index 2)");
//--- 设置指标缩略名
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"IndicatorSetString() Demo");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }

另见

自定义指标属性程序属性 (#property)