从指定的图表窗口删除指定名称的指标。

bool  IndicatorDelete(
   int            sub_win       // 子窗口号码
   const string   name          // 指标简称
   );

参数

sub_win

[输入]  图表子窗口的号码。0 代表图表的主窗口。

const name

[输入]  指标的简称, 即在 INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 属性里, 使用 IndicatorSetString() 函数设置的值。为获得指标的简称请使用 IndicatorName() 函数。

返回值

指标成功删除后返回 true。否则返回 false。为获得 出错信息 详情请使用 GetLastError() 函数。

注释

如果在同一图表子窗口里存在两个相同简称标识符的指标, 则第一个被删除。

如果图表中有其它指标基于此被删除的指标值, 则这些指标也一并删除。

请不要将指标简称与使用函数 iCustom()IndicatorCreate() 创建指标时指定的文件名混淆。如果指标的简称没有明确设置, 则在编译期间用包含指标源代码的文件名来指定。

从图表中删除一个指标并不代表其计算部分也从临时内存里删除。释放指标句柄请使用 IndicatorRelease() 函数。

指标的简称应规范正确。它应该在 INDICATOR_SHORTNAME 属性里使用 IndicatorSetString() 函数来写入。建议指标简称应包含所有输入参数值, 因为从图表里用 IndicatorDelete() 函数删除指标时将以简称作为标识。

