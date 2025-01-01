ドキュメントセクション
RequestTypeTimeDescription

直近のリクエストで使用された注文の期限を文字列として取得します。

string  RequestTypeTimeDescription() const 

戻り値

文字列としての直近のリクエストで使用された注文の期限