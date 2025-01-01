문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeRequestTypeTimeDescription 

RequestTypeTimeDescription

주문의 유효 기간(문자열로) 가져오기.

string  RequestTypeTimeDescription() const 

값 반환

주문의 유효기간(문자열): 마지막 요청에 사용됨.