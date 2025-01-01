ドキュメントセクション
Style（Get メソッド）

グラフィックオブジェクトの線のスタイルを取得します。

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  Style() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに結合されたグラフィックオブジェクトの線のスタイル（結合されたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は WRONG_VALUE ）

Style（Set メソッド）

グラフィックオブジェクトの線のスタイルを設定します。

bool  Style(
  ENUM_LINE_STYLE  new_style      // スタイル
  ）

パラメータ

new_style

[in]  線のスタイルの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、スタイルが変更できなかった場合は false

例:

//--- CChartObject::Style の例  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
 {  
  CChartObject object;  
  //--- チャートオブジェクトのスタイルを取得する
  ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=object.Style();  
  if(style!=STYLE_SOLID)  
    {  
    //--- チャートオブジェクトのスタイルを設定する
     object.Style(STYLE_SOLID);  
    }  
 }  