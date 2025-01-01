- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Style（Get メソッド）
グラフィックオブジェクトの線のスタイルを取得します。
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style() const
戻り値
クラスインスタンスに結合されたグラフィックオブジェクトの線のスタイル（結合されたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は WRONG_VALUE ）
Style（Set メソッド）
グラフィックオブジェクトの線のスタイルを設定します。
|
bool Style(
パラメータ
new_style
[in] 線のスタイルの新しい値
戻り値
成功の場合は true、スタイルが変更できなかった場合は false
例:
|
//--- CChartObject::Style の例