MQL5参考标准程序库图形对象CChartObjectStyle 

Style (Get 方法)

获取图形对象线条的线形。

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  Style() const

返回值

已挂载到类实例中的图形对象线条的线形。如果没有已挂载对象, 则返回 WRONG_VALUE。

Style (Set 方法)

设置图形对象线条的线形。

bool  Style(
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  new_style      // 线形
   )

参数

new_style

[输入]  线形的新值。

返回值

true - 如果成功, false - 如果您未能改变线形。

例如:

//--- 例程 CChartObject::Style  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- 获取图表对象线形   
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=object.Style();  
   if(style!=STYLE_SOLID)  
     {  
      //--- 设置图表对象线形  
      object.Style(STYLE_SOLID);  
     }  
  }  