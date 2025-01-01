DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardObjets GraphiquesCChartObjectDescription 

Description (Méthode "Get")

Retourne une description (texte) d'un objet graphique.

string  Description() const

Valeur de Retour

Description (texte) de l'objet graphique lié à l'instance de classe. Si aucun objet n'est assigné, retourne NULL.

Description (Méthode "Set")

Définit la description (texte) d'un objet graphique.

bool  Description(
   string  text      // Texte
   )

Paramètres

text

[in]  Nouvelle description (texte).

Valeur de Retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la description ne peut pas être modifiée.

Exemple :

//--- exemple d'utilisation de CChartObject::Description
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- récupère la description de l'objet graphique 
   string description=object.Description(); 
   if(description==""
     { 
      //--- définit la description de l'objet
      object.Description("MyObject"); 
     } 
  } 