MQL5参考标准程序库图形对象CChartObjectDescription 

Description (Get 方法)

获取图形对象的描述(文本)。

string  Description() const

返回值

已挂载到类实例中的图形对象的描述(文本)。如果没有已挂载对象, 则返回 NULL。

Description (Set 方法)

设置图形对象的描述(文本)。

bool  Description(
   string  text      // 文本
   )

参数

text

[输入]  新描述 (文本)。

返回值

true - 如果成功, false - 如果您未能改变描述 (文本)。

例如:

//--- 例程 CChartObject::Description
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- 获取图表对象描述  
   string description=object.Description(); 
   if(description==""
     { 
      //--- 设置图表对象描述 
      object.Description("MyObject"); 
     } 
  } 