MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトCChartObjectAttach 

Attach

グラフィックオブジェクトをクラスインスタンスに接続します。

bool  Attach(
  long    chart_id,    // チャート識別子
  string  name,        // オブジェクトの名称
  int    window,      // チャートウィンドウ
  int    points        // ポイント数
  ）

パラメータ

chart_id

[out]  チャート識別子

name

[in]  グラフィックオブジェクトの名称

window

[in]  チャートウィンドウの番号（０はメインウィンドウ）

points

[in]  グラフィックオブジェクトのアンカーポイントの数

戻り値

成功の場合は true、エラーが発生した場合は false

例:

//--- CChartObject::Attach の例
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
 {
  CChartObject object;
  //--- チャートオブジェクトを接続する 
  if(!object.Attach(ChartID(),"MyObject",0,2))
    {
    printf("Object attach error");
    return;
    }
 }