- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Attach
グラフィックオブジェクトをクラスインスタンスに接続します。
|
bool Attach(
パラメータ
chart_id
[out] チャート識別子
name
[in] グラフィックオブジェクトの名称
window
[in] チャートウィンドウの番号（０はメインウィンドウ）
points
[in] グラフィックオブジェクトのアンカーポイントの数
戻り値
成功の場合は true、エラーが発生した場合は false
例:
|
//--- CChartObject::Attach の例