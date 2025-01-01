文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库图形对象CChartObjectAttach 

Attach

将一个图形对象挂载至一个类实例。

bool  Attach(
   long    chart_id,     // 图表 ID
   string  name,         // 对象名
   int     window,       // 图表窗口
   int     points        // 点数
   )

参数

chart_id

[输出]  图表标识符。

name

[输入]  图形对象名。

window

[输入]  图表窗口号码 (0 – 主窗口)。

points

[输入]  图形对象锚点数。

返回值

true - 如果成功, false - 如果操作失败。

例如:

//--- 例程 CChartObject::Attach
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- 挂载图表对象  
   if(!object.Attach(ChartID(),"MyObject",0,2)) 
     { 
      printf("对象挂载出错"); 
      return
     } 
  } 