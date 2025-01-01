- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Attach
将一个图形对象挂载至一个类实例。
|
bool Attach(
参数
chart_id
[输出] 图表标识符。
name
[输入] 图形对象名。
window
[输入] 图表窗口号码 (0 – 主窗口)。
points
[输入] 图形对象锚点数。
返回值
true - 如果成功, false - 如果操作失败。
例如:
|
//--- 例程 CChartObject::Attach