Speed. Precision. Safety.

Trade gold like a pro — fast, accurate, and consistent on the 1-minute chart.

I. Overview



EA Gold 1 Minute is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) using pure Price Action logic.

Versio

n 10.0 is the final stable release, highly optimized for real market conditions and structured for long-term consistency.

This EA includes 4 Price Action models, a trend filter, and flexible risk management.

The EA is built to trade cleanly — no repaint, no martingale, no grid, and no repeated trades on every candle.





II. Core Trading Logic (Included in the Final Version)



These Price Action models are integrated and can be turned ON/OFF from inputs:

1. Engulfing (Bullish & Bearish)

Strong momentum candles, filtered by body size, ATR, and structure.

2. Pin Bar (Advanced)

Detects long-wick reversals with body filters, liquidity sweeps, and swing validation.

3. Breakout + Retest

True breakout detection with double anti-spam logic to avoid repeated entries.

III. Trend Filter



The EA uses EMA lines to define market bias: This trend filter significantly increases accuracy and reduces false signals.

IV. Risk Management (Customizable)



Minimum balance: Standard account: >$1000

Micro account: >$100 The EA supports: Fixed Lot

Risk-Based Lot Size (%)

The EA automatically calculates lot size based on:

Account balance



Stop loss distance



Tick size and tick value (supports both 2-digit & 3-digit XAUUSD brokers)



Accurate with all brokers — no lot miscalculations.

✔ RRR (Risk:Reward Ratio)

Automatically sets TP based on the chosen RRR.

VI. How the EA Works (Execution Flow)



On every new closed candle:

EMA Trend is detected

All Price Action models are scanned

If a valid BUY or SELL setup appears

Spread, margin, volume, SL/TP distance are checked

Lot is calculated

Order is executed with SL & TP

Anti-spam logic prevents duplicate entries

The EA does not open trades inside the same candle.

VII. Safety Features



No martingale

No grid

No random trades

No hedging

Strict Stop Loss on every order

Volume & margin checks

Compatible with all brokers (2-digit & 3-digit XAUUSD)

VIII. Why Choose this EA?



Clean & transparent logic

Based fully on Price Action models

Strong filters to avoid false signals

Easy to use for beginners

Deep enough for advanced traders

Designed specifically for XAUUSD M1

Stable & predictable behaviour

This EA was built to behave like a disciplined Price Action trader — but with automation, precision, and zero emotions.





IX. Support



If you have questions, need optimization tips, or want input on trading settings, feel free to contact me directly on MQL5.