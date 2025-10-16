Gold 1 Minute

4.94

GOLD 1 MINUTE – Precision Scalper for XAUUSD

Speed. Precision. Safety.

Special Christmas and New Year promotion. Price only $30. Promotion valid until January 2nd, 2026.
EA Gold 1 Minute Grid: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724


Trade gold like a pro — fast, accurate, and consistent on the 1-minute chart.

I. Overview

EA Gold 1 Minute is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) using pure Price Action logic.

Versio

n 10.0 is the final stable release, highly optimized for real market conditions and structured for long-term consistency.

This EA includes 4 Price Action models, a trend filter, and flexible risk management.

The EA is built to trade cleanly — no repaint, no martingale, no grid, and no repeated trades on every candle.


II. Core Trading Logic (Included in the Final Version)

These Price Action models are integrated and can be turned ON/OFF from inputs:

1. Engulfing (Bullish & Bearish)

Strong momentum candles, filtered by body size, ATR, and structure.

2. Pin Bar (Advanced)

Detects long-wick reversals with body filters, liquidity sweeps, and swing validation.

3. Breakout + Retest

True breakout detection with double anti-spam logic to avoid repeated entries.

III. Trend Filter 

The EA uses EMA lines to define market bias:

This trend filter significantly increases accuracy and reduces false signals.

IV. Risk Management (Customizable)

Minimum balance:

  • Standard account: >$1000
  • Micro account: >$100

The EA supports:

  • Fixed Lot
  • Risk-Based Lot Size (%)

The EA automatically calculates lot size based on:

    • Account balance
    • Stop loss distance
    • Tick size and tick value (supports both 2-digit & 3-digit XAUUSD brokers)
    • Accurate with all brokers — no lot miscalculations.

✔ RRR (Risk:Reward Ratio)

Automatically sets TP based on the chosen RRR.

VI. How the EA Works (Execution Flow)

  • On every new closed candle:
  • EMA Trend is detected
  • All Price Action models are scanned
  • If a valid BUY or SELL setup appears
  • Spread, margin, volume, SL/TP distance are checked
  • Lot is calculated
  • Order is executed with SL & TP
  • Anti-spam logic prevents duplicate entries
  • The EA does not open trades inside the same candle.

VII. Safety Features

  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No random trades
  • No hedging
  • Strict Stop Loss on every order
  • Volume & margin checks
  • Compatible with all brokers (2-digit & 3-digit XAUUSD)

VIII. Why Choose this EA?

  • Clean & transparent logic
  • Based fully on Price Action models
  • Strong filters to avoid false signals
  • Easy to use for beginners
  • Deep enough for advanced traders
  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD M1
  • Stable & predictable behaviour

This EA was built to behave like a disciplined Price Action trader — but with automation, precision, and zero emotions.


IX. Support

If you have questions, need optimization tips, or want input on trading settings, feel free to contact me directly on MQL5.

Отзывы 20
Tor Hzpk
34
Tor Hzpk 2025.12.11 16:03 
 

Very Good for Newbe but EA is Professional .

Richie
51
Richie 2025.11.29 06:40 
 

Pretty awesome Gold EA. Started on demo and profits are great! Excellent stuff from the developer, A+ I must say very impressive.

Nezo Eliot
568
Nezo Eliot 2025.11.29 00:24 
 

Surprisingly strong Gold EA. Once I adjusted my preferred risk settings, it started producing consistent gains. Excellent work from the developer , truly appreciate the dedication.

tano dipietro
18
tano dipietro 2025.12.23 12:21 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.12.23 15:15
Hello, thank you for your feedback, although it wasn't very positive, I appreciate it.
Most people ask me how to set up a standard account to get advice.
If you use a standard account, you need over $1000 to see results.
If you use a micro account, you only need $100.
All EAs only help you manage entry points, but trading risks are unavoidable, so please be cautious! When you feel better, please come back and change your review to help the community!
Evgeny Belyaev
90907
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.12.19 19:07 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.12.20 09:04
Thank you so much!
Tor Hzpk
34
Tor Hzpk 2025.12.11 16:03 
 

Very Good for Newbe but EA is Professional .

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.12.11 16:04
Thank you for your wonderful review of my EA. Yes, I wanted everything to be simple for everyone, but inside it's a huge machine at work!
Gigasoft Yazılım
55
Gigasoft Yazılım 2025.12.05 17:33 
 

I bought it outright. I've been running it on both a demo and live account. So far, the results are impressive and successful. I'm keeping an eye on it. I'm continuing to run it, especially with a smaller case. I also bought the other grid product.

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.12.11 15:46
Thank you so much for this wonderful review.
If anyone is interested in the EA that he mentioned, it's here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724
Jaco1978
14
Jaco1978 2025.12.02 08:03 
 

Gold EA works great, back test shows good results on 5m chart.

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.12.02 09:51
Thank you so much for the 5-star review! I really appreciate your support, and I’m glad the EA is working well for you. If you ever need help or have suggestions for improvements, feel free to message me anytime!
Richie
51
Richie 2025.11.29 06:40 
 

Pretty awesome Gold EA. Started on demo and profits are great! Excellent stuff from the developer, A+ I must say very impressive.

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.29 08:15
Thanks for your wonderful review. I love you guys.
Nezo Eliot
568
Nezo Eliot 2025.11.29 00:24 
 

Surprisingly strong Gold EA. Once I adjusted my preferred risk settings, it started producing consistent gains. Excellent work from the developer , truly appreciate the dedication.

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.29 00:31
Thank you. Wish you all the best.
gimbals
24
gimbals 2025.11.27 03:46 
 

Great EA! Profitable on demo so far. Will put it in live soon.

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.28 16:00
Thank you, today (11/28/2025) everyone has a very good profit!
Russell
50
Russell 2025.11.25 18:45 
 

just downloaded and try this, so far so good, will update more once its longer. cheers. thanks for creating this EA :)

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.27 01:25
Thank you so much. I will try to improve it better!
aleks74god
84
aleks74god 2025.11.24 17:24 
 

Непонятно почему то не открывает ордера а пишет постоянно эту ошибку Not enough money to send order with 0.04000000 lot or Margin Calculati Хотя в настройках у меня стоит LOT 0.01,скрин не могу скинуть не вижу как!

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.25 06:03
Please select lot calculation method = Fixed lot
Uwe Rybacki
153
Uwe Rybacki 2025.11.19 13:36 
 

Hi everyone, I downloaded the Gold 1 EA for 10 days and tested it in the real demo as well as in StrategyTester Meta 5. The results in StrategyTester Meta 5 were really strong. In the real demo, I sent a history for Monday, November 17, 2025, so everyone can see that the EA is working very well. I only intervened about 8 times, but I'm monitoring it. I have to say, the EA is amazing, and it's free! The support from Nguyen Chung is simply exemplary. You get very prompt answers and solutions that are 101% helpful and easy to understand. I've also been using Gold 1 in my real account since today and have already made a very good profit. I can only recommend that everyone try this EA. Then you'll see for yourself how good Gold 1 is. I'm sure it will generate a lot of enthusiasm. I should mention that, of course, you have to test and then find your best setup, or you can usually test with the default settings. In any case, I'm thrilled, and I've tested many Expert Advisors and was always a bit unsure, but Gold 1 impressed me immediately and achieved very good results. So, trying it out costs nothing, and the Expert Advisor is also free. Good luck!

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.19 13:48
Thanks for your enthusiastic 102% rating.
As you said, people should experiment and backtest carefully with input parameters to find the right parameters for themselves.
Orizudonald81
14
Orizudonald81 2025.11.18 14:11 
 

Waw, am in serious profits

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.18 14:53
Yes, Let's celebrate together. Hope EA will be useful.
Michal Maruniak
42
Michal Maruniak 2025.11.18 13:37 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.18 14:08
Venujte pozornosť metóde výpočtu dávky. Ak chcete pevnú veľkosť dávky, vyberte možnosť „Pevná veľkosť dávky“.
Fida Zaki
37
Fida Zaki 2025.11.14 23:41 
 

Best gold EA I’ve used so far! I’m running it on my real account and already in profit. I really hope Nguyen Chung continues improving it for even better results and more features. I recommend to add a user-controlled TSL would make it perfect. Thank you!

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.14 23:45
Thanks, glad you and many others made a profit this past week.
GGgoran
14
GGgoran 2025.11.14 19:04 
 

Hi there, the indicator is excellent. Can an email alert be added?

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.14 23:35
Thanks a lot, I will take note of this in future versions
90171581
14
90171581 2025.11.14 07:02 
 

هلو شباب ....اكسبيرت خفيف لطيف ...قمت بتجربته وربحت منه بعض الاموال لكن لم اعمل عليه باك تيست...الجميل بالامر اعداداته سهلة جدا......شكرا لك ايها المبدع..

اي شخص حاب استفسار هذا معرفي على التلكرام @ahmedws90

thank u

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.14 07:06
Thanks for your review. It's great that you made money. Your positive review will motivate me to develop this EA further. Since trading on 1 minute is very fast, I seem to improve it every day.
Amod Kiran Shirke
232
Amod Kiran Shirke 2025.11.14 06:58 
 

Super EA and Sir keeps adding new improvements as per Gold's changing price

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.14 07:00
Thanks for your review. This will help more people know about this great free EA.
Vidmantas Makovskis
60
Vidmantas Makovskis 2025.10.30 07:46 
 

Sorry for ealier comment, just you (Author) could say for me settings, i analyzed, tested all possible settings and found best one. Maybe you have recommended one setting?

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.12 01:31
Thanks, Default settings are always best for Gold on 1 minute timeframe.
vipsaleh
26
vipsaleh 2025.10.22 13:14 
 

After the new update, it works perfectly on gold versus the dollar, 1 minute frame, but there is a note: Change the value from 0 to any number you need to open deals at the same time that you can bear in your account. Good luck to everyone.

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.11.15 06:10
The current version has been upgraded and used very well, bringing profits to everyone. Please download and test this EA. I am very happy to support you, to help you make profits in this market. I hope you review the rating (stars) to help me have more motivation to develop this project.
nick.aj
119
nick.aj 2025.10.21 08:06 
 

just amazing, i been trying it out on my demo and shown great results so i decided to get this on my live account and managed to get my daily target within few mins. great EA

Nguyen Chung
10475
Ответ разработчика Nguyen Chung 2025.10.21 14:48
Thanks for your trust.
Remember that you need to manage your risk, because 1 minute often fluctuates very strongly
