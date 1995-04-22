Solitaire

One position. One risk. One clear exit.

Solitaire by Starpoint Trading — the one-position Gold EA for MT5.

A solitaire is a single stone, set alone. No cluster, no halo, no pavé — nothing beside it to share the load, and nowhere for a flaw to hide. The stone is either good or it is not, and you can tell which from across the room. That is the entire design brief for this EA.

The Solitaire Rule

At most one Solitaire-managed XAUUSD position may be open at any time. While that position is active, Solitaire will not add another trade.

No grid. No martingale. No averaging into a loser. No recovery basket. No hedge opened against an open position. Every entry is submitted with a broker-side stop loss attached to the order — and if that stop is ever found missing, Solitaire writes it back on the next tick.

One position means there is no second entry to average a bad one and no basket to bury it in. Whatever Solitaire is holding, you are looking straight at it. That is not automatically safer than a grid — it is simply legible, and a buyer who can see exactly what he owns is in a better position than one who has been handed a smooth curve and asked to trust it.

Max open positions: 1 | Grid: No | Martingale: No | Averaging: No | Hedging: No | Stop loss: broker-side, every trade | Profit exit: fixed TP or trailing stop, your choice

Every stone has an inclusion. Here is Solitaire's.

Read this before you read the performance figures. Solitaire's default stop loss is wider than its profit target: it risks 100 basis points of price to arm a profit exit at 15. That is deliberate, and it is the most important thing to understand about this EA.

Across the 18-month test below, the realised figures were an average win of $63.79 against an average loss of $410.03. From those two numbers you can calculate the win rate the strategy needs simply to break even:

410.03 ÷ (410.03 + 63.79) = 86.5% breakeven win rate.
It achieved 94.18%.

That gap is the entire edge. It is real, it is measurable, and it is what you should monitor. If the strike rate drifts into the mid-80s the equity curve flattens; below that, the strategy loses money regardless of how good the individual entries look.

Three ways to bank a winner. One dropdown.

  • Trailing Stop — Virtual (default). The trail level is held inside the EA and enforced by closing at market. Nothing is written to the broker, which is what makes a trail this tight possible at all — a stop that close would sit inside most brokers' minimum stop distance and be rejected. The broker-side protective stop stays underneath it throughout. Requires the terminal to keep running; use a VPS.
  • Trailing Stop — Broker. The same trail, written as a real stop loss order and advanced as price moves in your favour. Coarser, because every level must respect your broker's stops and freeze levels — in exchange, the exit survives a terminal disconnect.
  • Fixed Take Profit. No trail. A real broker take profit placed with the order and refreshed as swap accrues. The most predictable and the least dependent on your terminal — but it caps every winner at the target.

All three aim at the same net dollar target, adjusted for accrued swap and for round-turn commission measured from your own deal history. The trail arms by money rather than distance — it does not exist until net profit reaches the target value on the traded lot — then tracks the best price reached and never moves backwards. An armed trail can only ever close in profit: Solitaire refuses any trail level at or worse than entry.

The setting scales with the stone

Stop loss, take profit, trailing distance and trailing step are set in basis points of the entry price, where 1 bp is 0.01%: price distance = entry price × bp ÷ 10000. Defaults are SL 100 bp and TP 15 bp — at gold near $4,100 that is a $41.00 stop and a $6.15 target; at $2,600 it is $26.00 and $3.90. A stop fixed in dollars gradually becomes a different fraction of the daily range as the metal moves from $2,000 to $4,000, and the strategy quietly changes character without anyone touching a setting. Budget for the consequence: at a fixed lot size, your dollar risk per trade rises as gold rises. One input switches every distance to absolute broker points, and Solitaire refuses to run if a value entered in one unit was obviously meant for the other.

Position sizing

  • Fixed Lot Size (default) — always trades your set lot. Ships at 0.01.
  • Fixed per Balance — one unit lot per set amount of balance. At the defaults, 0.01 lots per $1,000.
  • Automatic — an eight-step ladder from Very Low (0.01 per $4,000) to Extreme (0.01 per $500). Ships at Low, which is 0.01 per $3,000.

A sizing note worth reading twice. The shipped default of a fixed 0.01 lots on the recommended $1,000 minimum deposit is the same exposure ratio as Medium-High on the ladder above — moderately aggressive on $1,000, conservative on $5,000. The backtest below was run at exactly this ratio, so its drawdown figures apply directly to a $1,000 account running the defaults. Two consecutive losses were the worst run in 18 months, and on a fresh account at that ratio it is close to a 10% dent. If that is more than you want, use Automatic / Low or halve the fixed lot.

Filters and controls

News filter (optional, ships disabled). ForexFactory weekly calendar as primary source, MetaTrader's built-in calendar as automatic fallback, plus 933 baked-in events covering 2020–2027 so filtered backtests are reproducible. Block high impact, medium impact, or both, with separate before and after windows; a keyword list promotes under-rated medium events such as FOMC, NFP and CPI, and overlapping windows resolve to the latest end time. Full feed coverage requires adding https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ to MT5's WebRequest whitelist — see the manual. The published backtest was run with the filter off.

Friday control. Block Friday entries entirely, or set a cut-off hour after which no new trade opens — default 12:00 server time, against thinning liquidity and weekend gap risk. Set −1 to trade the full session. Spread filter: entries refused above your maximum; 0 disables. Directional filter: buy only, sell only, or the default of both.

The control panel

Drawn as a single canvas bitmap rather than chart objects, so an indicator or trade manager attaching after Solitaire cannot bury it. It shows live and daily P&L, latched daily drawdown — the worst excursion below today's equity high, not how far below you happen to be right now — cumulative P&L, balance, equity, a full configuration readout, and a named reason whenever no trade is open. One-click close exits Solitaire's own position without removing the EA; your other trades are untouched. Ships off so backtests run faster.

Backtest results

Everything needed to reproduce this run is stated below. One broker, one symbol, one eighteen-month window, news filter disabled. It is a record of what happened, not a forecast of what will.
Broker / server Pepperstone-MT5-Live01, terminal build 6061
Symbol / timeframe XAUUSD, M1
Period 1 January 2025 – 30 June 2026 (18 months)
Modelling Real ticks, 99% history quality — 155,225,571 ticks / 526,570 bars
Deposit / leverage $10,000, 1:500
Exit configuration Trailing Stop — Virtual, TP 15 bp, SL 100 bp, trail 1.00 bp, step 0.15 bp
Filters Max spread 60 points, slippage 60 points, Friday 12:00 cut-off, news OFF
Position size Fixed 0.10 lots — same exposure ratio as the shipped default on $1,000
Net profit $27,713.86 (+277.1%)
Profit factor 2.48
Total trades 773 (approximately 43 per month)
Win rate 728 won / 45 lost — 94.18%
Average win / average loss $63.79 / $410.03
Largest loss $573.15
Longest losing run 2 trades (−$958.60)
Maximum balance drawdown $959.65 (2.83%)
Maximum equity drawdown $1,294.60 (4.73%)

The identical 773 trades on Automatic sizing at Medium-High returned $140,892.28 with a maximum equity drawdown of $12,321.41 (10.73%). That is not the headline, because the strategy did nothing different — compounding inflates return and drawdown together and flatters an eighteen-month window in a way that would not survive a bad start. Judge Solitaire on the fixed-lot result.

Trading Recommendations
Symbol / timeframe XAUUSD (suffixes handled automatically) — any timeframe
Minimum / recommended deposit $1,000 at 0.01 lot — $2,000+ for a gentler exposure ratio
Account type Raw / ECN spread with commission (IC Markets, Pepperstone, Vantage, BlackBull)
Leverage 1:100 minimum — 1:500 recommended
VPS Strongly recommended, required in practice for the virtual trail
Tester mode Every Tick Based on Real Ticks

What Solitaire is not

Solitaire is not a guarantee of profit. Some trades lose — and by design the losses are larger than the wins. Some days produce no trades at all, and gaps, slippage and spread widening can produce a fill worse than the intended stop. It will not suit you if you want high-frequency trading, a recovery basket after losses, a guaranteed number of trades per day, or an EA that never has a losing month. It will sometimes sit quiet for a day and a half, and that is not a fault. It is built for traders who would rather own one thing they can see clearly than a drawerful of things they cannot. The complete manual and default preset are published before purchase: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773462

Three other high-quality EAs are available from Starpoint Trading: Impulse (six-strategy XAUUSD momentum grid), Antipode (Live Signal 12 Months) and Ducat.

DISCLAIMER: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance, backtested or live, is not indicative of future results. A stop loss is an instruction, not a guarantee — gaps and slippage can produce a fill worse than the intended level, and weekend gaps can exceed it substantially. Execution differs between brokers, and spread, commission, swap and fill quality all change the result. Always test on a demo account before deploying live. Nothing in this listing is financial advice or takes account of your circumstances. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.

One stone. Set alone. Nothing behind it.

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Missy Fab MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Missy Fab MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Он работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! Почему выбрать Missy Fab MT5? Алгоритмы анализа: круглосуточная автоматизация торговли с использованием встроенных моделей. Гибкость: адаптация к вол
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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4.95 (22)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
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5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
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