Smart Gold Impulse

4.11
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска.
Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку'' 9пателям Smart Gold Impulse.
В то же время это все еще стартовая версия, а не финальный продукт для массового продвижения. Причина специальной стартовой цены проста: я хочу, чтобы ранние пользователи протестировали советник, отслеживали результаты, делились отзывами и помогли мне понять, как Smart Gold Impulse работает у разных брокеров и на разных типах счетов.
Любой желающий может приобрести Smart Gold Impulse во время этого раннего запуска и получить мою прямую поддержку. Однако только владельцы Smart Gold Hunter будут приглашены в специальную группу по улучшению, где мы вместе будем обсуждать результаты брокеров, настройки, обновления, сет-файлы и будущие улучшения.
Мои собственные результаты на Ultima на данный момент очень высокие, но каждый брокер может вести себя по-разному в отношении спредов, исполнения, проскальзываний и условий торговли. Именно поэтому советник сначала выпускается по ограниченной стартовой цене, прежде чем в дальнейшем перейти на обычную рыночную стоимость.
Ранние покупатели могут воспользоваться стартовой ценой, получить эксклюзивный сет-файл для покупателей и следить за развитием Smart Gold Impulse с самого начала.

Отзывы 20
Carlos Juliano Pessoa
206
Carlos Juliano Pessoa 2026.08.05 12:11 
 

This EA is very valuable, it delivers much more as you can expect, and the best part is that it has a stop-loss. The developer is very responsive and the suport is excellent. Next EA that I will add on my portfolio is Smart Gold Hunter.

chuayeanlam
59
chuayeanlam 2026.08.04 08:14 
 

VERY VALUABLE OF MONEY, been using a month+, something u can trust with your live money.

Albert Ebenezer
686
Albert Ebenezer 2026.07.30 11:15 
 

The EA perfoms surprisigly well. I'm actually impressed with one week of trading in live accounts. Great job!

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Gennady Sergienko
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Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Фильтр:
Carlos Juliano Pessoa
206
Carlos Juliano Pessoa 2026.08.05 12:11 
 

This EA is very valuable, it delivers much more as you can expect, and the best part is that it has a stop-loss. The developer is very responsive and the suport is excellent. Next EA that I will add on my portfolio is Smart Gold Hunter.

chuayeanlam
59
chuayeanlam 2026.08.04 08:14 
 

VERY VALUABLE OF MONEY, been using a month+, something u can trust with your live money.

kennet13
553
kennet13 2026.08.03 19:06 
 

I've been using this EA on a live **Ultima Markets** account for about three weeks, and so far I'm very impressed. My account has grown from around **$260 to $550** during this period with sensible risk management. What I like most is that the EA trades in a disciplined way and has been stable throughout my testing. Installation was straightforward, and it has worked reliably without any technical issues. Of course, every trader should remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, and proper risk management is essential. But based on my own experience, this EA has exceeded my expectations and has become one of the best automated trading systems I've used. Highly recommended, and I'm looking forward to seeing future updates from the developer.

Albert Ebenezer
686
Albert Ebenezer 2026.07.30 11:15 
 

The EA perfoms surprisigly well. I'm actually impressed with one week of trading in live accounts. Great job!

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.31 09:59
Thank you very much, lets go up together with the signal .
nfessional
36
nfessional 2026.07.29 18:47 
 

So far, it’s running smoothly using Ultima. I don’t understand why people are complaining about using a different broker when the seller is recommending Ultima. If you understand the manual and set it up exactly as instructed, I think it’s a very good EA overall.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.30 06:16
Thank you very much, lets go up togehter with the signal .
akira1212
273
akira1212 2026.07.27 21:29 
 

It cannot be used.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.29 10:08
Hi thank you for the review, you will be removed from the discussion group since you see how peole posting profits in the group but still writing this, anyways good luck
SUYANTO_SE
248
SUYANTO_SE 2026.07.26 23:43 
 

I wanted to share my feedback after running your EA on a live account with USD 100 last week. By the end of the week, the profit was 9.78%. Although it is correct that the accumulated profits were wiped out by a single loss, the strategy remains profitable overall. I am currently working to find the optimum settings for my broker. Thank you for creating and selling this EA at such a low price.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.29 10:15
Thank you very much, lets go up togehter with the signal .
Jel Tom
40
Jel Tom 2026.07.25 03:41 
 

I'm not sure why others giving bad review, but so far, i think this EA's running great in TMGM, currently am still losing tho, thats why its currently actually in early release stage(if you pay attention at the description) while barbaros still trying to monitor it, currently i also still trying to tweak the config to be more suitable for me, my vps and my brokerage, since this is scalping its pretty volatile towards slippage and spread, i'll update the review later and revisit this review again after sometimes

Update 30 Jul - 2026: after few days running with my config, i do notice the config given by the developer barbaros is alr the best working for now, especially when paired with the right broker and with a good VPS

yesterday moving to ultima until now so far its good, even before moving in tmgm, i think overall performance if we're patient enough to see the performance for at least by weekly and monthly basis i think overall its still running pretty great

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.26 08:37
Thank you very much for all I was trying to explain. Just pay attantion to description, this EA can react different in different brokers moslty because of high slippage. If you are getting slipped by your broker this doesnt mean Ea is not performing good. It means this kind of slippage brokers you better not use scalpers, you can use higher risk reward or bigger SL /TP eas or grids or martinagales. But for scalpers either not use there or use them where they can work efficiently.
liu000202
1233
liu000202 2026.07.25 00:01 
 

"EA really nailed it with Ultima!"

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.26 08:34
Thank you very much, I hope we keep going up together.
Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur
1255
Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur 2026.07.24 16:17 
 

Je souhaite revenir sur mes conclusions qui ont été trop rapides. Après l'utilisation d'un set fourni par le developpeur, les resultats étaitent plutot négatifs mais en essayant celui de son compte live, j'ai maintenant des resultats positifs. Je change de ce fait ma note globale. Toutes mes excuses pour mes propos très durs sur votre expert. J'espère que les resultats continueront d'etre au dela de mes attentes.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.24 18:27
Thank you very much for the review after using the EA 4 days. As written in product specs this Ea is broker sensitive, my signal is still doing well. thanks
cesiek
707
cesiek 2026.07.24 09:03 
 

Działa dobrze i daje dobre wyniki.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.24 18:22
hi thanks for the review, as written in product specs this ea is broker sensitive, my signal is still doing well. thanks
xunmiea
348
xunmiea 2026.07.23 23:49 
 

Just like the one below, I used the recommended platform and followed the suggested settings, but still couldn't make a profit. The program urgently needs improvement - it's very difficult to make money now. If there are any optimizations in the future, I will update my evaluation!

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.24 07:40
hi thanks for the review, as written in product specs this ea is broker sensitive, my signal is still doing well. thanks
Yen Ching Wang
673
Yen Ching Wang 2026.07.23 22:57 
 

Using the set file provided by the author, with UltimaMarkets as the broker and a real account, profits over one week have been extremely volatile. Almost every large loss has wiped out previously accumulated small profits. I think the Expert Advisor needs improvement. I will return and revise my review if the situation improves.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.24 07:39
Hi thanks for the review, my signal still in profit this week.
ovidiu vasile
126
ovidiu vasile 2026.07.20 21:06 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

AI-Lab
287
AI-Lab 2026.07.19 22:13 
 

Running well on multiple brokers for a week now with good results. Real stop losses on every trade, clean execution, no issues. A good EA.

Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon
494
Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon 2026.07.14 14:25 
 

no good

andrius144
364
andrius144 2026.07.09 17:28 
 

My second EA from Barbaros! Gold Hunter was good enough that I wanted to add this to my portfolio, and it didn't disappoint. Super surprised by how good this instrument is, especially for a $99 launch price. Broke even and got my money back on day two. Developer support is outstanding as always. Great products, highly recommend!

jimcui
77
jimcui 2026.07.09 14:48 
 

The best author and best ea in the market so far. I bought several EAs weeks ago and only Barbaros' SGH and SGI showed consistent brillient performance and big potential to be a consistent long term running EA for any risk appetite. If you are seeking a EA that are frequent and also profitable then SGI is your choice. Dont go grid EA, any grid even they call it ''smart' grid is going to blow one day and i just experienced once... SGI paid for itself in two days with my tiny 500usd account. Dont hesitate to buy such amazing EA in such cheap lauch price and join the community to help optimse SGI together!

Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien
1074
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien 2026.07.09 08:31 
 

Well, I bought this robot thinking the settings the author would send would improve its performance. This robot is a disaster; it only loses. I absolutely do not recommend it.You're just fooling people. Beware, guys, I warned you.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
9114
Ответ разработчика Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.09 15:00
Seems some people playing some games> You bought the EA today , received the set files of signal also today and after a few hours same day decided it is loser. Why not wrote in the group it is a loser or you are losing while everybody sharing profits today? and you wrote this when the signal is positive? I dont know for whom you are working for but I will complain this definetely
Traderhub
356
Traderhub 2026.07.08 08:49 
 

I bought Smart Gold Hunter about 1 month ago and the performance has been fantastic. I also bought SGI on its release date a few days ago. I started trading it yesterday on a live vantage account. Starting test balance of 197.50, balance today of 240. What a start! Seems like another gem

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