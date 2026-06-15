Vex Gold EA

No AI, no machine learning, no neural networks, no "quantum" anything, and no unrealistic profit claims. VEX GOLD is a plain price-action EA you can test and verify yourself.

I built it the way I'd want a tool sold to me. It's a trading tool, not a money machine, and how it performs depends a lot on your broker's execution. Test it on demo with your own conditions first, start with risk you're comfortable with.

If anything doesn't line up with the signal, message me on MQL5. I'll help you check it.