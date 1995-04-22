GOLD Dynamics Pro

A regression-based trend structure system for XAUUSD

Overview

GOLD Dynamics Pro reads gold's price action the way a technical analyst would, by mapping out trend structure across recent, mid-term, and longer price ranges, then measuring where price sits relative to that structure before entering a trade. Instead of reacting to a single moving average cross or oscillator signal, the EA builds a picture of the broader trend using regression-based trendlines drawn across highs, lows, and price means, and evaluates that structure independently across 14 timeframes, from M1 up to H4, so a setup can be recognized whether it's forming on a fast intraday chart or a slower multi-hour one.





How It Works

GOLD Dynamics Pro splits recent price history into three sequential zones and fits a trend line through the highs, the lows, and the average price of each zone. This produces a set of regression channels that show not just where price has been, but the direction and strength of the move across each phase of the chart.

The EA then checks:

Whether the trend direction is consistent across the highs, lows, and midline

Where the current price sits relative to these regression channels

Whether price is compressing, extending, or reversing within the structure





What sets GOLD Dynamics Pro apart is that it doesn't rely on a single chart. It evaluates trend structure across 14 timeframes, from M1 up to H4, and gives you the option to require a second, independent timeframe to confirm a setup before it trades, with a simple Timeframe Agreement setting.





Built for Flexible Risk Management

GOLD Dynamics Pro was designed to work equally well for personal trading accounts and prop-firm/funded accounts, with risk controls that go well beyond a fixed lot size:





Multiple lot-sizing modes: fixed custom lot size, risk-percentage-of-balance, fixed risk amount per trade, or balance-per-lot scaling, each with configurable caps

Maximum lot and risk ceilings: hard limits so position sizing never runs away from your account size, useful for staying inside prop-firm drawdown rules

Trading schedule control: restrict trading to specific hours

Trading cooldown timer: enforce a minimum gap between trades

Daily trade limit: cap the number of trades per day

Timeframe Agreement: choose whether a single timeframe recognizing a setup is enough to trade, or require a second, independent timeframe to confirm it first.

Configurable ROI / take-profit ratio: choose your reward-to-risk multiple, from 1.25x targets up to unlimited

Trailing-Stop: enable or disable based on your preference, recommend is enabled.

Magic number support: run multiple instances or alongside other EAs without conflicts





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