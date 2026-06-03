The Gold Space

5 
Live Signal on Vantage

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091

live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2% risk.


Overview: The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by strictly adhering to institutional-level risk management and systematic execution.

Core Strategy: The system's engine operates on a robust Breakout stratergy. It continuously monitors and calculates the charts to identify consolidation zones. When the price cleanly breaks out of this dynamic range, the EA enters the market to capture the ensuing momentum, ensuring you are always on the right side of the trend.

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • Strict Customized SL and TARGET

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179945

Key Features:

  • Specialized for Gold: Hyper-optimized for the unique volatility, volume, and liquidity patterns of XAUUSD.

  • Advanced Risk Protection: Utilizes strict USD-based Stop Loss parameters to protect account equity and maintain strict control over relative and maximal drawdown.

  • Smart Compounding: Integrates mathematically sound auto-compounding logic to safely scale lot sizes as your account balance grows.

  • Broker Agnostic & Reliable: Thoroughly backtested and proven to perform excellently on low-spread, raw commission accounts (highly compatible with Vantage).

  • VPS Optimized: Extremely lightweight and efficient code, ensuring flawless 24/7 continuous operation on any Virtual Private Server without terminal lag.

Recommendations for Optimal Performance:

  • Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively. 

  • TimeFrame: 1HR Timeframe highly recommeded

  • Recommended Account Type: Hedging account with Raw/Zero Spread.

  • Recommended Broker: Vantage Raw Spread Account

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 For 0.01 lot.

  • Designed and ready for Cent accounts.

  • Execution Setup: A low-latency VPS is strictly recommended to ensure lightning-fast order execution during breakouts.

Can be used on multiple timeframe depending on what you looking for, The EA can be configured as you want

Jan 2026 to May 2026
Timeframe
M1 = 1900+ trades
M5 = 1200+ trades
M15 = 750+ trades 
H1 = 350+ trades

All has a winning rate of 70%-85%

The Best part of this EA is it make profit on a clean breakout and never let your balance go down, its either sideways or only upside.


Input Range Mode:

Option1: Tight Range = More number of calls (Focused on making profits)

Option2: Wide Range = Less number of calls (Focused more on accuracy and PF)

Option3: Mixed Range = Balance between Option1 and Option2.


DISCLAIMER

TheGoldSpace is designed for traders who understand that real-market execution and risk control matter more than perfect historical data.

The EA focuses on adaptive behavior, controlled risk, and consistency under live market conditions

The EA does not promise guarantee profits, risk what you can afford.

Once you purchase the product contact me personally for manual and setfiles.

Introductory Price $199.00
Price increases $50.00 on every 5 Purchases
Final Price $999.00
Upcoming update: If you use cent account you will soon reach the lot limit, will add a feature to add addtional order once lot size size reach maxium allowwed lot in 1 order.


Отзывы 4
srlucasmatheus
385
srlucasmatheus 2026.08.06 21:06 
 

Ayush is a good developer ,authentic, product has good engineering behind it, needs vantage broker to best run !! +1 month with profits , patience is key

Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
694
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2026.07.28 13:47 
 

The product looks good; the developer is very cooperative.

Dinh Tuan Hoang
157
Dinh Tuan Hoang 2026.06.17 06:21 
 

This is an outstanding breakthrough EA that has the potential to generate profits over the long term. Like any trading strategy, it has both winning and losing trades. However, trust me—it is not the kind of EA that will blow your account within an hour or overnight, as can happen with DCA or grid/martingale strategies. Those strategies often make an account look great while it's growing, but when the market moves against them, they can quickly lead to a complete account wipeout. With this EA, any drawdown remains manageable and under your control. The developer is highly professional and has always been willing to answer my questions and provide support. As for the live trading results, you can be confident that they are genuine. All the signals and statistics are real—there is no deception here. I personally have the investor (read-only) password for the live account, and I have verified that my own trading results match the developer's. The only differences occur occasionally because this EA trades very quickly, so slight slippage may happen due to my VPS performance. That is a VPS issue, not an issue with the EA. I strongly recommend using an ECN account and following the developer's recommended setup if you want results that closely match the live account. Cent accounts are not suitable for this strategy. To further demonstrate that the live results are genuine, I will also share screenshots of the developer's live trading signals along with screenshots showing the investor (read-only) password access, so everyone can verify for themselves that there is absolutely no deception regarding the trading results.

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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The Gold Universe
Ayush V Jain
Эксперты
The Gold Universe — Multi-Strategy XAUUSD System with Exclusive Execution Lock Most multi-strategy EAs run their engines in parallel. When gold moves fast, that means three strategies opening baskets on the same candle, stacking correlated exposure the account was never sized for. The Gold Universe doesn't do that. LIVE SIGNALS https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384695 Launch Price $ 249.00 Price increases on every 5 purchase. Hurry grap your copy now before the price increases. Exclusive Execut
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Эксперты
Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calcula
Фильтр:
srlucasmatheus
385
srlucasmatheus 2026.08.06 21:06 
 

Ayush is a good developer ,authentic, product has good engineering behind it, needs vantage broker to best run !! +1 month with profits , patience is key

Ayush V Jain
468
Ответ разработчика Ayush V Jain 2026.08.07 04:28
"Thank you so much for the 5-star review! 🙏 Really glad The Gold Space is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
694
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2026.07.28 13:47 
 

The product looks good; the developer is very cooperative.

Ayush V Jain
468
Ответ разработчика Ayush V Jain 2026.07.28 13:53
"Thank you so much for the 5-star review! 🙏 Really glad The Gold Space is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
Maroyo Furukawa
258
Maroyo Furukawa 2026.07.27 10:05 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ayush V Jain
468
Ответ разработчика Ayush V Jain 2026.07.27 10:23
"Thank you so much for the 5-star review! 🙏 Really glad The Gold Space is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
Dinh Tuan Hoang
157
Dinh Tuan Hoang 2026.06.17 06:21 
 

This is an outstanding breakthrough EA that has the potential to generate profits over the long term. Like any trading strategy, it has both winning and losing trades. However, trust me—it is not the kind of EA that will blow your account within an hour or overnight, as can happen with DCA or grid/martingale strategies. Those strategies often make an account look great while it's growing, but when the market moves against them, they can quickly lead to a complete account wipeout. With this EA, any drawdown remains manageable and under your control. The developer is highly professional and has always been willing to answer my questions and provide support. As for the live trading results, you can be confident that they are genuine. All the signals and statistics are real—there is no deception here. I personally have the investor (read-only) password for the live account, and I have verified that my own trading results match the developer's. The only differences occur occasionally because this EA trades very quickly, so slight slippage may happen due to my VPS performance. That is a VPS issue, not an issue with the EA. I strongly recommend using an ECN account and following the developer's recommended setup if you want results that closely match the live account. Cent accounts are not suitable for this strategy. To further demonstrate that the live results are genuine, I will also share screenshots of the developer's live trading signals along with screenshots showing the investor (read-only) password access, so everyone can verify for themselves that there is absolutely no deception regarding the trading results.

Ayush V Jain
468
Ответ разработчика Ayush V Jain 2026.07.29 15:40
"Thank you so much for the 5-star review! 🙏 Really glad The Gold Space is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
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