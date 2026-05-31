Impulse MT5

5

Are you ready to power up your Gold trading?

Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot.

Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel! https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint

Impulse v2.00 is here!

The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board:

  • A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting decisive momentum moves the other five strategies don't cover.
  • New Conservative entry mode — a one-click option that tightens every strategy's entry standards for traders who want fewer, higher-conviction trades.
  • New Single Position trade mode — prefer traditional trading? Run any strategy with a classic stop loss and take profit instead of the grid.
  • Completely redesigned dashboard — a sleek new dark "Graphite/Teal" panel with daily P&L, daily drawdown tracking, and at-a-glance status for all six strategies.
  • Smarter entry protection — new multi-timeframe filters that keep Impulse out of hostile market conditions.
  • Optional grid expansion — automatically widen grid spacing at depth for more defensive basket behaviour.
  • Under-the-hood refinements — performance, reliability and accuracy improvements throughout.

Existing users: v2.00 is a free update and fully backward compatible — your current settings carry straight over.

Low Risk Signal Vantage AU: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383163

High Risk Signal Vantage AU: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375861

Impulse is a momentum grid EA built exclusively for XAUUSD. Six independently developed entry strategies hunt for setups; one unified grid framework manages every trade.

6 momentum-based strategies | Two-sided trend participation | Dual-timeframe confirmation | Bar-close execution | Smart virtual take profit | Choice of grid or classic SL/TP trading

Every entry, every grid addition, every exit is evaluated at a confirmed bar close. No tick reactions. No partial candles. Impulse stays patient until the market earns a trade.

S01 — Impulse Momentum-Pullback A multi-condition entry model built around solid robust momentum. S01 reads daily structure for directional bias, confirms a genuine impulse has occurred, then waits for a controlled retracement before acting.

S02 — Impulse Ranger A dual-timeframe strategy that waits for the higher timeframe to confirm a meaningful directional extension, then uses a secondary timeframe to time a pullback entry within that move.

S03 — Double-Impulse Pullback A momentum-continuation model that waits for a strong impulsive move followed by a small pullback.

S04 — Confluence Fade A trend-aligned dip strategy that fades short-term oversold extensions only when they line up with the higher-timeframe trend.

S05 — Confluence Trend A trend-continuation strategy that demands strict multi-timeframe confluence before joining an established trend. 

S06 — Conviction Momentum A momentum-continuation strategy that waits for a decisive, high-conviction candle backed by multi-timeframe trend confirmation before joining the move — patient by design, striking only when the market shows real intent.

Different conditions, different logic — six strategies designed to complement rather than duplicate. When one strategy sees nothing worth trading, another may fire, giving Impulse broad intraday coverage without compromising on entry quality.

Getting Started - First Time

Impulse is designed to work out of the box. Attach it to a XAUUSD chart, keep all default settings, and set your lot size — 0.01 per $1,500 of balance is a sensible starting point. For full news coverage, add the News Filter URL to your WebRequest whitelist (see below — takes 30 seconds). That's it. Every strategy, filter, and protection is pre-configured; nothing else needs tuning. As always, run it on a demo account first so you can watch how it trades before going live.

Choose Your Trading Style — New in v2.00

Entry Mode. Run Impulse in its proven Standard mode, or switch to the new Conservative mode with a single input. Conservative mode tightens the entry criteria across all six strategies, trading less often but demanding stronger conditions before committing — ideal for traders who prioritise selectivity over frequency. Grid management, take profit, and all protections work identically in both modes.

Trade Mode. Impulse's signature recovery grid remains the default, but v2.00 introduces a Single Position mode for traders who prefer classic risk management: every entry opens one position with a configurable broker-side stop loss and take profit. Same six strategies, same disciplined entries — your choice of trade management.

When any strategy fires its entry, a grid basket opens. All six strategies share the same grid and exit mechanics:

  • Flat lot additions — every grid level adds the same lot size as the initial entry. No martingale. No compounding exposure. 
  • Volatility-adaptive spacing — grid levels and the take-profit target are spaced as a percentage of price, and that percentage scales automatically with current Gold volatility by default (ATR Dynamic mode), widening spacing in fast markets and tightening it in quiet ones. A Fixed % mode is also available for traders who prefer static, non-adaptive spacing. No fixed pip spacing either way.
  • Optional grid expansion (new in v2.00) — progressively widen the spacing between deeper grid levels for a more defensive basket profile as a grid builds. On by default, fully configurable.
  • Bar-close only — grid additions are evaluated at M1 bar close using confirmed close prices. No intrabar level triggers.
  • One basket at a time (default) — if a grid is already active, no new strategy entries can fire. Complete separation between baskets. No position mixing between strategies.
  • Optional parallel grid mode (advanced users) — an experimental mode allowing each strategy to run its own grid basket simultaneously, each with fully independent spacing, take-profit target, and cooldowns. Off by default. Requires a hedging account, and worst-case exposure scales with the number of enabled strategies — size conservatively and keep the margin protections enabled. Recommended only once you're comfortable with default single-basket operation.
  • Grid recovery — if the EA restarts mid-basket, it automatically detects open positions, reconstructs grid state — including each basket's original lot size — and continues managing every active basket from where it left off. The originating strategy is also recovered.

Virtual Take Profit. The Whole Basket. All at Once.

Impulse does not use individual stop losses or take profits on each position. The entire basket closes together when the total floating P&L reaches the virtual TP target. Virtual take profits are used so the broker cannot see your TP price.

The target is calculated against the basket's weighted average price (WAP) — not the first entry price. As the grid builds and WAP shifts, the TP target recalculates, ensuring the exit always reflects the true cost basis of the entire basket. A visual horizontal line on the chart shows the current virtual TP price in real time, updating at every M1 bar close.

Optional fixed take-profit in points. Prefer a static exit? You can set a fixed take-profit distance in points from the basket's weighted average price instead of the default volatility-adaptive target. Leave it at zero to keep the adaptive behaviour, or set any value to switch the whole basket to a fixed points TP.

Protection

Margin protection — two levels. New grid additions are blocked when account margin level falls below 120% - a key safety measure - and all EA trades are force-closed if margin reaches a critical level. This protection is on by default and can be toggled off if you prefer to manage margin yourself, though leaving it enabled is strongly recommended. Please ensure you have adequate margin/leverage for your position sizing.

Drawdown protection — optional, with three response modes. An independent drawdown monitor checks the total floating loss of all open EA baskets combined at every M1 bar close against your configured threshold, set as a percentage of account balance or a fixed dollar amount. Choose how Impulse reacts on breach: Continue closes all baskets and resumes trading immediately, Remove closes all baskets and blocks new entries until the EA is restarted, or Alert simply sends a terminal notification so you can decide manually, without closing or blocking anything. Disable the feature entirely if you'd rather manage drawdown yourself.

Advanced entry filtering — expanded in v2.00. Every strategy is guarded by a suite of intelligent entry filters that assess market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing a trade. Version 2.00 adds new multi-timeframe confluence protection that keeps Impulse on the sidelines when the broader market structure opposes a signal — quietly vetoing the hostile setups that grid systems most need to avoid.

News Filter — optional. Impulse can automatically pause new basket entries around scheduled high- and (optionally) medium-impact USD economic releases, helping you stay out of the spread spikes and volatility that often follow events like FOMC decisions, NFP, and CPI. The block window either side of each event is fully configurable in minutes. Baskets that are already open are unaffected and continue to be managed normally throughout. 

A guide to the Impulse EA News Filter

Setup required for full News Filter coverage: add https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ to MetaTrader 5's WebRequest URL whitelist — Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, tick "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", click Add, paste the URL above, then OK and restart the EA. Skipping this step isn't fatal — Impulse automatically falls back to MetaTrader's own built-in economic calendar — but the primary feed gives more complete event coverage.

Grid depth cap — optional. Set a maximum number of positions the EA is permitted to open within a single basket. Once the cap is reached, no further additions are made — the basket continues to be managed and exits normally via the virtual TP. Set to 0 to disable the cap entirely.

Custom hour block — optional. Define a specific time window during which Impulse will not open any new baskets, regardless of signal conditions. Active baskets already in progress are unaffected. The window supports overnight wrapping, making it straightforward to exclude any session or rollover period you choose.

Spread filter. Every entry and grid addition checks that the current spread is within the configured maximum. Wide-spread environments from news events or low liquidity are skipped automatically.

Friday filter. New grid baskets can be blocked on Fridays entirely with a single toggle. Active baskets already in progress are unaffected — only new initial entries are restricted.

Directional trading filter. You have the option to enable buy only trades, sell only trades, or leave as the default which is both directions enabled.

All-New Dashboard. Redesigned for v2.00.

The optional on-chart panel has been rebuilt from the ground up with a sleek dark "Graphite/Teal" design. Everything you need is visible in one place: Live P&L, Daily P&L, Daily Drawdown %, Cumulative P&L, account balance and equity, strategy and risk configuration, grid mode, entry mode, and News Filter status. A one-click Close button on the panel lets you exit all active baskets instantly without removing the EA from the chart. When the panel is enabled, the chart itself is automatically themed to match — and restored perfectly when the EA is removed.

Live Strategy Readiness display. The panel shows a status card for each of the six strategies so you can see exactly what the EA is doing and why: Waiting (monitoring), Armed (aligned and watching for its trigger, with the biased direction shown), Active (running a basket, with step count and live P&L), or Locked (held back while another strategy's basket is open). An H4 trend indicator is shown alongside for quick market context. The panel scales automatically to your screen's display resolution, with optional manual scale and font controls.

Detailed News Filter status. The panel's news display names the event currently blocking entries and the exact time trading resumes, or — when clear — the next upcoming event and when its block window begins. No more guessing why the EA is sitting idle before FOMC.

Trading Recommendations
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe Any (strategies use hardcoded timeframes internally)
Minimum Deposit $1000 at 0.01 lot. Any lower is extremely risky.
Recommended Deposit $2,000 for comfortable grid operation
Account Type Hedge
Leverage 1:100 minimum — 1:500 recommended
Brokers ECN/RAW spread recommended (IC Markets, FP Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets)
VPS Recommended for 24/5 uptime
Strategy Tester Mode 1 Minute OHLC or Every Tick

What You Get

  • Six independently developed entry strategies, each with their own unique entries — including the all-new S06 Conviction Momentum.
  • Two entry modes: Standard (proven defaults) or Conservative (tighter, more selective entries) — new in v2.00
  • Two trade modes: Recovery Grid (default) or Single Position with classic SL/TP — new in v2.00
  • Fixed lot, automatic risk-scaled, or balance-proportional lot sizing
  • Enable any combination of the six strategies independently from the inputs
  • Optional parallel grid mode allowing each strategy to run its own basket simultaneously, with fully independent per-basket state (advanced users; off by default, hedging account required)
  • Directional filter; buy only, sell only, or both enabled
  • Optional grid depth cap to limit maximum basket size
  • Optional grid spacing expansion at depth for a more defensive basket profile — new in v2.00
  • Custom hour block window to exclude any time period from new basket opens
  • Flat-lot grid with bar-close-only addition triggers, with a choice of ATR-adaptive (default) or fixed percentage spacing
  • Virtual basket take profit anchored to weighted average position price, with an optional fixed points-from-WAP exit
  • Emergency margin protection option
  • Independent drawdown protection — configurable as % of balance or fixed dollar amount, measured across all open baskets combined, with a choice of Continue, Remove, or Alert-only response on breach
  • Expanded multi-timeframe entry protection filters across all strategies — new in v2.00
  • News Filter that automatically pauses new entries around high- and medium-impact USD economic releases, using a ForexFactory feed with automatic fallback to MetaTrader's built-in calendar, with full event transparency on the panel
  • Friday trading filter to avoid end-of-week exposure, along with a filter for preventing trades from opening after a specified hour on Fridays (weekend gap protection)
  • Strategy origin tracked per basket and displayed on the panel
  • All-new "Graphite/Teal" live dashboard with per-strategy readiness cards, daily P&L and drawdown metrics, detailed news status, and automatic display scaling — redesigned for v2.00
  • Customisable trade comment prefix for easy identification in your trade history

Please send me a message on MQL5 for a link to the user manual upon purchase.

Two other high-quality EA's are available from Starpoint Trading:

  1. Antipode (Live Signal 12 Months)
  2. Ducat
  3. Solitaire (XAUUSD Single Position)

DISCLAIMER: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before deploying on a live account. Grid trading requires sufficient margin — use the margin protection features and start with conservative lot sizes. Impulse is a systematic tool designed for patient, disciplined traders who understand risk management.

Отзывы 21
Selcan Atmaca
577
Selcan Atmaca 2026.08.06 11:16 
 

They have a keen sense of market direction and inspire confidence; even when gold trading hits a rough patch, they bounce back quickly.

Ocean
789
Ocean 2026.08.05 17:57 
 

Probably the best Gold Grid EA out there to bounce back from other EAs' losses! A truly reliable developer who takes great care of us, the Impulse EA community.

Michael Arthur Schorr
2131
Michael Arthur Schorr 2026.07.31 18:52 
 

great EA

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Эксперты
GapRider EA - Динамический экспертный советник для торговли гэпами на стороне покупки Обзор GapRider EA — это сложный и адаптивный экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5, специализирующийся на торговле гэпами на стороне покупки. Этот EA выявляет значительные рыночные гэпы и размещает стратегические ордера на покупку, используя динамическую настройку размеров на основе волатильности рынка для оптимизации входов и выходов из сделок. Благодаря надежному набору функций, GapRider пр
Aureus Edge Gold Trader
Craig Joshua Binnekamp
Эксперты
️ Aureus Edge Gold Trader (v2.10) The Specialist Engine for XAUUSD Aureus Edge is not a "jack-of-all-trades" bot. It is a high-precision Expert Advisor engineered strictly for Gold (XAUUSD) . While it includes stability protocols to pass global market validation, every line of logic is optimized for the unique volatility and liquidity of the Gold market . ️ Built for Professional Capital Preservation Unlike popular EAs that use dangerous recovery grids, Aureus Edge focuses on disciplined br
Steady Gold Pro
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Эксперты
Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF Professional Multi-Timeframe Strategy for XAUUSD Gold Adaptive Navigator MTF is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike standard EAs, this system utilizes a Dual-Regime Engine that distinguishes between strong trending markets and sideways consolidation, ensuring the highest probability entries. Optimized for the Current Gold Bull Market In the current market environment where Gold is showing strong bullish momentum, this E
Raccoon Adaptive Grid Martin
Zhi Hao Xu
Эксперты
Adaptive Grid Martin EA Signal:  Adaptive Grid Martin EA   Adaptive Grid Martin — это сеточно-мартингейл система для флэтового рынка. Она сочетает взвешенный детектор флэта на десяти индикаторах, пространственную модель диапазона, динамический шаг сетки и несколько модулей риск-контроля. Вход выполняется только когда рынок определён как действительно флэтовый и условия подходящие, и система отступает во время трендов, экстремальной волатильности или важных новостей, стремясь удержать риск сеточ
Fractal grid
Sergei Tsarev
Эксперты
Советник торгует на основе разработанного индикатора, который позволяет определять правильные точки входа, когда цена продолжает однонаправленное движение. Большой опыт в торговле позволил правильно составить робота по личной стратегии, которая обожает работу с волатильным рынком. Поэтому система не боится новостей и работает круглосуточно.  Для лучшего результата в систему добавлен мартигейл, который увеличивает доходность на волатильном рынке. Как все скальперы роботу желательно работать с не
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Другие продукты этого автора
Solitaire
Simon Reeves
Эксперты
One position. One risk. One clear exit. Solitaire by Starpoint Trading — the one-position Gold EA for MT5. A solitaire is a single stone, set alone. No cluster, no halo, no pavé — nothing beside it to share the load, and nowhere for a flaw to hide. The stone is either good or it is not, and you can tell which from across the room. That is the entire design brief for this EA. Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384410 User Manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773462 Come chat
Ducat
Simon Reeves
5 (5)
Эксперты
Live Ducat Signal (High Risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375601 Come chat with us in our MQL5 public channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Starpoint Trading presents Ducat Are you tired of Expert Advisors that perform brilliantly in backtests — right up until the day they go live, then fail spectacularly in the weeks that follow? Sick of breakout systems that trigger positions only to watch them move straight to stop loss, over and over? Fed up with EAs that require perfec
Antipode
Simon Reeves
5 (6)
Эксперты
Starpoint Trading is excited to bring you Antipode, a Professional AUDCAD Grid Trading System Transform Market Volatility Into Consistent Profits With Institutional-Grade Risk Management Antipode is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for AUDCAD, combining advanced signal filtering with multi-layered risk protection. Developed by a trader with 10 years of financial markets experience, Antipode prioritizes capital preservation while systematically capturing profit
Фильтр:
Selcan Atmaca
577
Selcan Atmaca 2026.08.06 11:16 
 

They have a keen sense of market direction and inspire confidence; even when gold trading hits a rough patch, they bounce back quickly.

Ocean
789
Ocean 2026.08.05 17:57 
 

Probably the best Gold Grid EA out there to bounce back from other EAs' losses! A truly reliable developer who takes great care of us, the Impulse EA community.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.08.06 01:00
Thanks so much for your review! I'm really happy to hear it's helped you recover losses from other EA's!
Michael Arthur Schorr
2131
Michael Arthur Schorr 2026.07.31 18:52 
 

great EA

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.08.01 04:02
Thanks Michael!
Ahmed hassanein
37
Ahmed hassanein 2026.07.18 08:26 
 

Excellent Expert Advisor! It works exactly as described and has delivered stable performance so far. The support from the developer is outstanding—fast, professional, and always willing to help. Every question was answered promptly, and all my concerns were resolved. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a reliable EA. Thank you for your excellent work and continuous support!

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.18 08:46
Thank you Ahmed for your review - i'm pleased to hear you are getting the support you need for the EA.
Clifton Creath
2338
Clifton Creath 2026.07.17 13:36 
 

One of my top performing EA's. Fantastic support, Frequent updates. If you haven't purchased already your're missing out.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.17 14:07
Thanks for your review, and i'm glad to hear it's one of your top performing EA's!
Ekhoo13
175
Ekhoo13 2026.07.15 09:48 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.17 14:08
Thanks for your review and glad to hear you are getting value out of the EA!
Tomas Kuprinskas
358
Tomas Kuprinskas 2026.07.08 05:48 
 

Wonderful grid EA, it already paid for itself within 3 days of trading. I like its precise entries and its activity, trades every day. Very good EA and much better than some expensive bs EA's. Get this one and you will be happy :)

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.08 13:30
Thank you Tomas! Paying for itself in 3 days is a great start 🙏 Precise entries and consistent daily activity are exactly what I built Impulse around, so it's awesome to hear that. Enjoy the trading and reach out anytime!
fmw1961
701
fmw1961 2026.07.07 22:59 
 

Absolutely superb EA , congratulations to the developer an EA that does exactly what he describes. Worked well in backtesting and the live results back this up. Well worth the money.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.08 13:31
Thank you! "Does exactly what he describes" is honestly the review I care about most — no hype, just backtest integrity holding up live.
lememaxi
111
lememaxi 2026.07.04 08:58 
 

Impressive and awe-inspiring, paid back the purchasing price within 3 days using medium risk on small account and 0.01/10K risk on 2 prop firms. Hopefully, it will continue to perform for years while being safe enough. But so far looks truly amazing, one of the best out there for sure! The dev is extremely responsive and a great person to talk to. A true gem on MQL5, highly recommended for those hesitating

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.08 13:31
Thanks so much for this — paying back in 3 days across two prop firms at 0.01/10K is fantastic to see. Running it safe and steady is exactly the right approach, and I'll keep pushing updates to keep it performing for the long haul. Always happy to chat, and thanks for the kind words!
Luca Barone
1747
Luca Barone 2026.07.01 11:08 
 

Well made EA. Constant profits and good risk management. Developer is super helpful and with big knowledge

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.03 11:50
Thanks for your review Luca!
kashish jajodia
148
kashish jajodia 2026.07.01 10:59 
 

The thing with most EAs are that they are good for a week or a month and then they become useless because most of the authors arent sure about what they are building. Simon knows what he is building, He has a vision and he is extremely easy to approach for any issues. The EA itself has done consistently well in every session. It has encouraged me to look into the other EAs built by Simon too. I would encourage you to Backtest, cross test with the live signal and decide for yourself what you would like to do. If you come to the answer not to buy it the method you approach EAs with is wrong. :)

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.03 11:50
Thanks for your review!
blarxfj
308
blarxfj 2026.06.29 09:16 
 

Working great so far. Recovered the purchase price in a day of trading. I have had 5 trade entries last week, and only one of them needed additional positions.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.07.03 11:46
Great to hear you recovered the purchase price in just one day! Amazing!
tomtomwazhere
591
tomtomwazhere 2026.06.27 01:56 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.06.29 09:17
Appreciate the review and good to hear about the results so far!
Ferran Lopez Navarro
3450
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2026.06.20 07:58 
 

After three weeks running Impulse live on XAUUSD, I can say it's one of the best-built EAs I've used. What sets it apart is the architecture: the flat-lot grid (no martingale, no compounding exposure) with percentage-based spacing keeps the basket under control at all times, and the virtual TP anchored to the weighted average price (WAP) means exits reflect the true cost basis as the grid builds — not the first entry price. Bar-close-only execution completely removes the intrabar noise that ruins so many gold systems — it only acts when the condition is genuinely confirmed. The dual-strategy design (S01 Momentum-Pullback + S02 Ranger) is very well thought out: independent logics that complement rather than duplicate each other, each with its own session windows and directional filter. It gives real intraday coverage without overtrading or letting baskets overlap. The protection layers — margin, configurable drawdown, and spread filter — are implemented with real judgment, and the automatic grid-state recovery after a restart worked without a single hiccup on my VPS. You can tell there's institutional-grade risk management behind this, not just another aggressive grid. A special mention for Simon: support has been excellent. Fast to respond, with genuine knowledge of the product, answering technical questions clearly and without runaround. With a grid EA, that kind of support gives enormous peace of mind. Three weeks is still early and gold always demands respect, but the methodology is sound and the live behavior confirms it. Technically, one of the cleanest and most disciplined grid implementations on the Market. I've attached my real results in the comments. Highly recommended.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.06.26 00:55
Thanks so much for your review!
ESTARIX
425
ESTARIX 2026.06.16 04:50 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.06.16 10:36
Thank you for your review! I have ensured Impulse only takes the highest quality setups in the market, to maximise profits and minimise drawdown.
Kris Jef Saelen
1286
Kris Jef Saelen 2026.06.10 23:05 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.06.11 15:07
Thanks for your review Kris!
Dani12555
554
Dani12555 2026.06.10 10:56 
 

Its kind of scary how well this EA perfoms. I am really overwhelmed about the performance so far. Within 2 weeks its one of my best gold ea already and we are talking about version 1. Highly recommended if you can handle xau grids with multiple steps and temporary red positions. I trust this author as I also own and run his other EAs which are highly reliable and robust.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.06.11 15:06
Thanks for your review Dani!
brainiacz
457
brainiacz 2026.06.08 09:02 
 

Honest, transparent and stable system. I liked the back-test perf very much and first set of trades only confirmed everything matches. On top of all this - Simon is great guy.

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.06.08 15:10
Thanks for your review!
Mateusz Winter
694
Mateusz Winter 2026.06.07 12:15 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Simon Reeves
1584
Ответ разработчика Simon Reeves 2026.06.07 12:56
Thank you Mateusz! Backtest integrity is something I take very seriously, so it's great to hear that's holding up on your live accounts. More strategies are definitely on the roadmap — stay tuned for updates and feel free to reach out anytime!
추현식
61
추현식 2026.06.07 10:58 
 

I accidentally deleted my previous review while trying to edit it, so I am writing it again. ​This EA is truly exceptional. The backtesting results combined with the live signals provided by the seller are highly impressive and have given me full confidence in the system. It delivers consistent, high returns while maintaining a remarkably stable drawdown. On top of that, the developer provides quick and excellent updates. It would be a mistake not to purchase this EA. ​I feel this is near perfection for the current market, and I am very excited about its future potential. If you are still on the fence, I highly recommend you get it.

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