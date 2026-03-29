The Buster XAU Single Entry

5
The Buster XAU Single Entry

The Buster XAU Single Entry is a fast scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD designed for traders who prefer structured execution with controlled risk management.

The system uses single-entry pending order execution combined with internal filtering logic to capture short-term gold price movements. Each trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to maintain disciplined trade management.

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want:
- fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
- pending order execution
- built-in trailing stop
- non-martingale behavior
- no grid system

The trading logic focuses on fast execution and cleaner market participation without using averaging techniques.

Recommended Setup

Minimum balance: $100

Recommended timeframes:
- M30 for balanced trading
- H1 for lower risk configuration

The EA supports XAUUSD auto digit detection, so manual digit adjustment is not required.

For best performance, low spread RAW or ECN accounts are recommended together with stable VPS execution.

Signal Monitoring

Recommended Settings


Important Notes

Trading involves risk and results may vary depending on broker conditions, execution quality, spread, slippage, and market volatility.

Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Forward testing on demo accounts is recommended before using the EA on live accounts.
Отзывы 1
CHETA44
25
CHETA44 2026.07.22 09:41 
 

I have been running this xau Buster EA on my live account for two weeks and honestly this is the best EA all over the market no capping. The precise Execution is topnotch. thanks alot Indra Yugi, continue the amazing job. If there is any changes in the EA performance i will still update here.

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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CHETA44
25
CHETA44 2026.07.22 09:41 
 

I have been running this xau Buster EA on my live account for two weeks and honestly this is the best EA all over the market no capping. The precise Execution is topnotch. thanks alot Indra Yugi, continue the amazing job. If there is any changes in the EA performance i will still update here.

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