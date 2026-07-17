Gold Neural Core

5
Launch Offer: Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with XAU Momentum and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details.

Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250

Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232

Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD

Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (XAUUSD), combining momentum and trend-based logic to identify and capitalize on short-term price movement with speed and precision.

Built for traders who want maximum market engagement, Gold Neural Core operates as a hyper-scalper — when trading conditions align, the system can execute up to 50 trades in a single session, continuously adapting its grid structure to capture momentum as it develops.

Live Performance

All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information. 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500

How it works

At its core, the system reads market momentum and trend direction in real time, using this analysis to time entries within a dynamic grid framework. Rather than relying on fixed grid spacing, Gold Neural Core adjusts to prevailing conditions — scaling activity up during strong trending/momentum phases and pulling back when conditions turn unfavorable.

Key features

  • Momentum and trend-based entry logic tailored to gold's volatility profile
  • Adaptive grid system built for high trade frequency
  • Capable of up to 50 trades per day in optimal conditions
  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping
  • Built for traders seeking an active, high-engagement system rather than a passive set-and-forget EA

Who it's for

Gold Neural Core suits traders comfortable with high trade volume and grid-based exposure, looking for a system that stays active in fast-moving gold markets rather than waiting for rare setups.

How to use:
  • Load on XAUUSD chart (timeframe is irrelevant)
  • Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential. 
  • Run on VPS  
  • Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
  • Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500

Отзывы 9
Guenther Erwin Huber
405
Guenther Erwin Huber 2026.08.07 09:33 
 

My first EA from Jesper; looks very good and stable; running the EA at the moment on Cent-Account; can highly recommend it; Developer is very responsive and helps with any question - very excellent support.

sidigi94
341
sidigi94 2026.08.02 07:57 
 

That's very cool EA. Since I've been running it for a week, it's doing good job so far. Jesper is a nice guy, always supports users!

Christian Bolduc
786
Christian Bolduc 2026.07.28 23:39 
 

Same as all the other EA from this Author, tested and WORKING great!

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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William Brandon Autry
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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Эксперты
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
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4.77 (128)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Ihor Otkydach
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Эксперты
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Фильтр:
Guenther Erwin Huber
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Guenther Erwin Huber 2026.08.07 09:33 
 

My first EA from Jesper; looks very good and stable; running the EA at the moment on Cent-Account; can highly recommend it; Developer is very responsive and helps with any question - very excellent support.

sidigi94
341
sidigi94 2026.08.02 07:57 
 

That's very cool EA. Since I've been running it for a week, it's doing good job so far. Jesper is a nice guy, always supports users!

Christian Bolduc
786
Christian Bolduc 2026.07.28 23:39 
 

Same as all the other EA from this Author, tested and WORKING great!

coffeefcy
351
coffeefcy 2026.07.27 05:56 
 

I’m here to leave a review after the first week of using it. Even though the EA hasn’t opened any trades during the first week, I believe that actually demonstrates both its safety and the logic behind its entries. As we all know, grid systems—especially on gold—can be extremely dangerous. Based on my backtesting, this EA only enters trades when the market is showing a very clear trend. Entering at the wrong time when the market doesn’t have a clear direction can actually be very risky. I’ve been a long-term user of Jesper’s EAs, and I trust his ability and experience. That’s why I’m happy to give this EA a five-star review.

Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
920
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2026.07.26 23:54 
 

I am always trusting Jespers work, I hope Jesper will release more algos in the future.

Indra Pratama
433
Indra Pratama 2026.07.21 08:33 
 

Been a long time follower from this developer. The developer is honest and has a good track record. Definitely recommended.

Rainer Korell
724
Rainer Korell 2026.07.19 17:25 
 

Another excellent EA from this developer. Definitely worth the money...

404 strategy not found
557
404 strategy not found 2026.07.18 07:28 
 

Looks great on backtest. I will update this review moving forward, but as a user of multiple of Jesper’s grid EA’s on live accounts, I have high expectations. So high, that I purchased it immediately when it was launched.

BM17
257
BM17 2026.07.17 21:53 
 

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