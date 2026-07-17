Launch Offer: Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with XAU Momentum Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details.

Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232

Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD

Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (XAUUSD), combining momentum and trend-based logic to identify and capitalize on short-term price movement with speed and precision.

Built for traders who want maximum market engagement, Gold Neural Core operates as a hyper-scalper — when trading conditions align, the system can execute up to 50 trades in a single session, continuously adapting its grid structure to capture momentum as it develops.

Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500

How it works

At its core, the system reads market momentum and trend direction in real time, using this analysis to time entries within a dynamic grid framework. Rather than relying on fixed grid spacing, Gold Neural Core adjusts to prevailing conditions — scaling activity up during strong trending/momentum phases and pulling back when conditions turn unfavorable.

Key features

Momentum and trend-based entry logic tailored to gold's volatility profile

Adaptive grid system built for high trade frequency

Capable of up to 50 trades per day in optimal conditions

Designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping

Built for traders seeking an active, high-engagement system rather than a passive set-and-forget EA

Who it's for

Gold Neural Core suits traders comfortable with high trade volume and grid-based exposure, looking for a system that stays active in fast-moving gold markets rather than waiting for rare setups.

How to use: