Fortune MT5

4.93

Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526

Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01

Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD.

The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing the EA to trade with controlled exposure and clear exit conditions. Fortune is designed for traders who prefer rules-based execution, structured risk management, and a clean single-entry approach without grid, martingale, or recovery stacking.

No Grid/Martingale | Verified Live Results | Fixed Take Profit & Stop Loss | User-Defined Risk | Proprietary Breakout Algo 

!LAUNCH PROMO!

For a limited time, every Fortune EA purchase includes access to 2 additional Expert Advisors (Worth $999+) at no extra cost

This gives buyers access to 3 Expert Advisors for the price of 1 during the launch period. Contact me to find out more!

Current Price: $199 | Final Price: $799

15 copies available at current price! Please grab it ASAP!

Developer Introduction

I specialize in developing automated trading systems with a focus on consistency, disciplined risk management, and long-term stability.
I don't believe in "holy grail" strategies. Every trading system goes through winning and losing periods—the key is controlling risk and allowing the statistical edge to play out over time.
Through SmiteFX, I build Expert Advisors and trading tools designed to help traders achieve sustainable results rather than chase unrealistic returns.


Product Overview

Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor developed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 & 5.

The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure. Instead of relying on a simple fixed indicator trigger, Fortune evaluates recent price behavior and waits for a valid breakout setup before entering the market.

Once a trade setup is detected, Fortune manages the position based on the risk percentage set by the user. Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, allowing the EA to trade with controlled exposure and clear exit conditions.

Fortune places greater emphasis on:

  • Identifying clean breakout and breakdown zones
  • Entering only when the setup conditions are met
  • Managing each trade according to the user’s selected risk percentage
  • Maintaining a clean single-entry approach


Dynamic Risk Management, Not Fixed Rules

Fortune does not use high-risk recovery methods:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery stacking

Each trade is treated as an independent setup and is managed with predefined risk control.

Users can adjust the risk percentage according to their own account size, risk tolerance, and trading objective. This makes Fortune suitable for both conservative and more active trading styles, depending on the user’s chosen settings.


Why Fortune Does Not Pursue High-Frequency Trading

Fortune is not designed to open trades continuously throughout the day.

The EA waits for specific breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market. This means there may be periods where no trades are opened, especially when the market is ranging, unclear, or lacking strong momentum.

Fortune prioritizes setup quality over trade frequency. This disciplined approach is intended to reduce unnecessary entries and maintain a more structured trading process.


About Backtesting and Live Trading Results

Fortune can be tested in the MetaTrader 4 & 5 Strategy Tester using XAUUSD historical data.

Backtesting is useful for understanding the EA’s logic, trade behavior, and risk profile. However, live trading conditions may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, and market volatility.

For this reason, backtest results should not be viewed as a guarantee of future performance. Live signal monitoring and forward performance provide additional reference for how the EA performs under real market conditions.

Users should always test the EA on demo first and select risk settings that match their own account size and tolerance.


Recommended Timeframe

It is recommended to attach Fortune to the 1-hour (H1) chart.

Fortune is developed primarily for XAUUSD, and the H1 timeframe provides a balanced structure for identifying breakout and breakdown zones without reacting to excessive short-term noise.

The timeframe itself does not guarantee performance, but using the recommended H1 chart helps the EA evaluate recent market structure more clearly and execute its breakout logic more consistently.


System Positioning

Fortune is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured breakout trading
  • Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • User-defined percentage risk per trade
  • A clean single-entry approach
  • No grid, no martingale, and no recovery stacking
  • Lower trade frequency with more selective entries

Fortune is not designed to open trades continuously or chase every market movement. The EA waits for suitable breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market.

It is not a “guaranteed profit” tool, but an automated trading system built around disciplined execution, controlled risk, and transparent trade management.


Project Philosophy and Transparency

The goal of Fortune is to pursue structured, risk-controlled XAUUSD trading without relying on dangerous recovery methods.

There are no promises of quick profits, account doubling, or overnight wealth. Fortune is built around a long-term approach that values:

  • Risk control
  • Clear trade logic
  • Realistic expectations
  • Transparent backtesting and live signal monitoring
  • Continuous improvement based on forward performance

Live performance and backtest results are shown as reference material only. They are not guarantees of future results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold is a volatile instrument, and trading results may be affected by spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, leverage, and the user’s selected risk settings.

Please test Fortune thoroughly on a demo account and make sure you understand the EA’s logic, risk settings, and trade behavior before using it on a live account.


Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which symbol is Fortune designed for?
Fortune is developed primarily for XAUUSD / Gold.

2. What timeframe should I use?
The recommended timeframe is H1.

3. Does Fortune use grid or martingale?
No. Fortune does not use grid, martingale, averaging down, or recovery stacking.

4. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
The minimum deposit is $500. For example, with 2% risk per trade on a $500 account, the maximum risk per trade is approximately $10.

5. How does Fortune manage risk?
Each trade is managed based on the risk percentage set by the user and there will only be 1 entry at any one time. 

6. Does Fortune trade 24/5 automatically?
Yes. Once properly configured, the EA can trade automatically. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

7. Are updates free?
Yes. Updates are available through the MQL5 Market after purchase.

8. Does Fortune guarantee profits?
No. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before using a live account.


Final Note

Fortune MT5 is designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading, controlled risk, and automated execution on XAUUSD.

For setup questions or support after purchase, please contact me through MQL5.

Отзывы 23
Yppen
62
Yppen 2026.07.31 13:20 
 

Very promising EA with amazing support from the creator! Backtests went very positive, so I'm going to live being aware of the tougher summer season for gold.

Agus Setiawan
34
Agus Setiawan 2026.07.28 09:10 
 

Just bought yesterday. still testing and backtesting. developer so helpfull. i enjoy chat with him. very good person

TheMaster971
51
TheMaster971 2026.07.26 07:39 
 

I bought the EA yesterday. I have done several backtests and the results are very impressive. I am waiting for the results of real trading. Based on the backtests I can only recommend this EA. The developer responded very quickly to my questions.

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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
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5 (5)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
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5 (1)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Trading Calendar MT5
Shane Lee
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
Trading Calendar
Shane Lee
Индикаторы
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
RiskLock MT5
Shane Lee
Утилиты
RiskLock MT5 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT5 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
RiskLock
Shane Lee
Утилиты
RiskLock MT4 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT4 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
Фильтр:
Yppen
62
Yppen 2026.07.31 13:20 
 

Very promising EA with amazing support from the creator! Backtests went very positive, so I'm going to live being aware of the tougher summer season for gold.

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.31 16:46
Thank you so much for your purchase and for sharing your early feedback! It's great to hear the backtest results have been impressive and very positive so far. Being mindful of the tougher summer season for gold is a highly disciplined approach, and we're confident you'll see consistent performance in live trading as well. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any more questions—we're always happy to help. Wishing you great results ahead!
Alex Krol
39
Alex Krol 2026.07.31 03:36 
 

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Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.31 16:46
Thank you so much for this thoughtful review and for the 5-star rating! We're glad to hear that everything is running smoothly and that our fast support met your expectations. Providing prompt assistance and maintaining a reliable system is something we put a lot of care into, precisely so users can trade with confidence. Your trust means a lot to us, and we'll keep working to provide the same level of transparency and support going forward. Thanks again for the kind words!
Agus Setiawan
34
Agus Setiawan 2026.07.28 09:10 
 

Just bought yesterday. still testing and backtesting. developer so helpfull. i enjoy chat with him. very good person

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.31 16:46
Thank you so much for your purchase and for taking the time to share your initial testing experience! I really enjoyed our chat and am glad to hear that you found the onboarding support helpful. Take your time with the backtesting, and as you prepare for real trading, please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any more questions—we're always happy to help. Wishing you great results ahead!
TheMaster971
51
TheMaster971 2026.07.26 07:39 
 

I bought the EA yesterday. I have done several backtests and the results are very impressive. I am waiting for the results of real trading. Based on the backtests I can only recommend this EA. The developer responded very quickly to my questions.

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.26 07:46
Thank you for your purchase and for sharing your early feedback! It's great to hear the backtest results have been impressive so far. We're confident you'll see consistent performance in live trading as well. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any more questions — we're always happy to help. Wishing you great results ahead!
Sim Chaemin
575
Sim Chaemin 2026.07.26 07:15 
 

I have been running this EA, and I am completely satisfied with its precise execution and strict risk management logic. Unlike many other toxic EAs on the market, this system does not rely on dangerous martingale or reckless grid strategies, which gives me immense peace of mind for my main capital. The developer is also incredibly professional, transparent, and quick to provide support. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a genuinely dependable and disciplined automated trading tool!

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.26 07:46
Thank you so much for this thoughtful and detailed review! We're glad to hear the risk management approach is giving you peace of mind — that disciplined, non-martingale design is something we put a lot of care into, precisely so users can trade with confidence rather than worry. Your trust means a lot to us, and we'll keep working to provide the same level of transparency and support going forward. Thanks again for the kind words and for recommending the EA!
donPedrito
80
donPedrito 2026.07.24 15:05 
 

Hola, he instalado el Fortune MT5, en una cuenta real, el cual lleva unos días operando, en los que he visto que es bastante efectivo, porque casi todas las operativas que mete las gana, pues el sistema automatizado algorítmico cuya ingeniería posee, mete pocas operativas pero muy seguras porque siguen la tendencia fuerte que se puede generar en un momento donde el oro puede subir o bajar de precio, porque lo hace en los momentos donde las velas suben o bajan con fuerza. Posteriormente agregaré otros comentarios conforme lo vaya observando

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.24 15:38
¡Muchas gracias por tu reseña, donPedrito! Nos alegra mucho saber que Fortune MT5 está operando con éxito y seguridad en tu cuenta real. Estaremos pendientes de tus comentarios futuros para seguir mejorando. ¡Mucho éxito!
galaxyphoton
141
galaxyphoton 2026.07.24 12:41 
 

The backtest results were fantastic. I'm looking forward to live trading!

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.24 12:44
Thank you so much for the 5-star review! We are thrilled to hear that you had fantastic results with the backtests. Moving from historical data to the live market is an exciting step. We wish you the absolute best of luck with your live trading, and please don't hesitate to reach out if you need any assistance along the way!
kartikkk_sharmaaa
126
kartikkk_sharmaaa 2026.07.21 11:45 
 

Just bought the EA and had my first profits looking forward to it

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.21 12:08
Thank you very much for your kind review and for choosing Fortune EA! I truly appreciate your trust and support. I look forward to seeing your results. Wishing you consistent and successful trading ahead! 🙏📈
mohammed aldawood
86
mohammed aldawood 2026.07.19 00:43 
 

I purchased Fortune EA and I appreciate its responsiveness and professionalism. I will share my earnings reports with you soon.

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.19 01:08
Thank you very much for your kind review and for choosing Fortune EA! I truly appreciate your trust and support. I’m glad you’re happy with the responsiveness and service, and I look forward to seeing your results. Wishing you consistent and successful trading ahead! 🙏📈
Sachin Giri
45
Sachin Giri 2026.07.16 06:04 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.16 06:32
Thank you for the support and trust in us! We wish you continued prosperity!
M.Faris
40
M.Faris 2026.07.14 13:46 
 

I wanted to update my review after testing this EA extensively, and two massive strengths stand out: the author's outstanding responsiveness and the precise risk management. First, the developer is incredibly active and helpful. Any time I had a question about setup or optimizing settings, they responded almost instantly with clear, actionable advice. It gives me huge confidence knowing the author actively supports their product. Second, the "Risk Per Trade" function works flawlessly. Unlike dangerous grid or martingale EAs that blow accounts, Fortune EA allows you to set an exact risk percentage per trade. The position sizing calculates automatically and accurately every time. Combined with the strict stop losses, my downside is completely protected. Highly recommended for anyone who values a transparent developer and disciplined, safe trading logic!

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.14 13:54
Thank you so much for the fantastic 5-star review! I am thrilled to hear that you are enjoying Fortune EA and that the Risk Per Trade function is giving you the peace of mind you deserve. Providing robust, safe risk management and protecting your capital is always my top priority when coding algorithms. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. I am fully committed to helping my users succeed, so please never hesitate to reach out in the comments or via private message if you ever need help with optimization or have any questions. Happy trading and wishing you consistent green pips! 🚀
raghavanjv
19
raghavanjv 2026.07.14 06:57 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.14 07:00
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your detailed feedback and for the 5-star rating! We are thrilled to hear that the EA's risk management and structured approach have met your standards. Our team is fully committed to providing continuous updates and active support to ensure the system evolves alongside changing market conditions. Knowing that you feel supported and secure using our system is the greatest reward for our development team. Thank you for your trust and for being a valued member of our trading community!
king lok chi
29
king lok chi 2026.07.14 04:58 
 

I bought this EA yesterday and is in the stage of demo. But one thing I am for sure is that the response of the seller Mr. Lee is very timely and professional.

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.14 05:45
Thank you for the rating and for sharing your initial experience with Fortune MT5! I am glad to hear that you found my support timely and professional. Providing reliable service to our users is a top priority. Take your time testing the Expert Advisor (EA) in your demo environment to completely understand its functions, settings, and behavior. If you have any questions or need optimization tips as you transition from demo to live trading, please don't hesitate to message me directly.
Klemar Gomes Da Silva
151
Klemar Gomes Da Silva 2026.07.08 19:27 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.08 19:32
Thank you so much for your thoughtful review and support! I’m glad to hear that the setup was smooth and that Fortune EA has been running well for you on XAUUSD. I also appreciate that you understand the goal of the EA — not to chase every move aggressively, but to focus on proper setups, controlled risk, break-even protection, and long-term consistency. Wishing you continued success with Fortune EA, and thank you again for sharing your experience! 🙏
Prasith Malai
201
Prasith Malai 2026.07.08 06:02 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.08 06:14
Thank you so much for your detailed review and support! I’m really glad to hear that Fortune EA has been running smoothly for you on XAUUSD. I’m also happy that you noticed the focus on controlled risk management, trailing stop, and break-even protection, as these are key parts of how Fortune EA was designed. Wishing you continued success with Fortune EA, and thank you again for the recommendation! 🙏
wasif shan
33
wasif shan 2026.07.05 17:24 
 

I’ve been using the Fortune MTS EA for the past two weeks on my demo account, and I’m really happy with how it’s performing so far. The EA is making good profits with a solid win rate and nice profit factor. Even during big moves in Gold, the drawdown has stayed reasonable. The trailing stop and break-even features are working well. The support team is also helpful whenever I have questions. Overall, it’s one of the better Gold EAs I’ve tried. I highly recommend it if you trade XAUUSD. Let’s keep sharing our experiences here to help each other make money the right way! 👍 Note, I ran this EA on only 1 hour time chart

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.05 17:27
Thank you so much for your detailed review and support! I’m glad to hear that Fortune EA has been performing well for you so far, especially on XAUUSD. It’s great that you mentioned the trailing stop, break-even features, drawdown control, and support experience, as these are all key areas we focus on when building and maintaining the EA. Wishing you continued success with Fortune EA, and yes, let’s keep sharing experiences so everyone can use it in the best way possible. 🙏
Mal
22
Mal 2026.07.04 16:48 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.05 00:30
Thank you so much for your kind review and support!
I’m really glad to hear that you’ve heard positive things about Fortune EA and that you’ve had a good experience so far. I always try my best to be responsive and support every user properly.
Wishing you smooth trading and steady growth with Fortune EA. Looking forward to your long-term results!
haroldquizon
27
haroldquizon 2026.07.04 09:22 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.04 09:31
Thank you so much for your kind review and support! I’m really glad to hear that Fortune EA has exceeded your expectations and that the setup was smooth for you. A lot of effort has gone into building Fortune EA with consistency, risk management, and long-term performance in mind, so it’s great to know that you appreciate those details. Wishing you continued success with Fortune EA, and I look forward to seeing your long-term results too!
Vaibhavkumar Patel
149
Vaibhavkumar Patel 2026.07.02 07:21 
 

Have been copying the live signal since February, now that this EA itself is up for sale at such a cheap price Its obviously only wise to have it and make money. Great product. Underrated since its very new, but do not underestimate, It survived the disaster of 1st July Saga, and made money on that day. Since I started it, win rate is over 95%

Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.24 01:09
Thank you so much for your continued support and trust in Fortune EA since February! I’m delighted to hear that both the live signal and the EA have delivered such a positive experience for you. I truly appreciate your recognition of Fortune’s performance during challenging market conditions and your confidence in the system despite it being relatively new. Wishing you continued success and many more strong results ahead! 🙏📈
syscodecfx
21
syscodecfx 2026.07.01 11:44 
 

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Shane Lee
1673
Ответ разработчика Shane Lee 2026.07.01 12:08
Thank you for your purchase and for taking the time to leave a review! I appreciate your support and look forward to hearing about your results. If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to contact me anytime.
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