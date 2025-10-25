Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a multi-currency, single trade Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses.

Only two licenses left at $99!

Unique Features that set Chiroptera apart from other Expert Advisors:

it places single trades and does not employ martingale, grid or any other methods doomed to fail it is only actively trading for 2-3 hours every day: outside of that assets are out of the market and sitting safe with the broker it places limit orders in order to prevent slippage and execution delays it modulates the broker price feed in order to ensure a most optimal limit order placement, independent of broker spread it monitors multiple price feed aspects such as volume and price spikes in real time, to ensure ad-hoc and non-announced events (e.g. Tweets about tariffs) are monitored it connects to a live news server that allows it to monitor holidays and impacts of past and future news events it uses an advanced, time exponentially weighed, adaptive learning algorithm to calculate which pairs perform best for a specific broker based on ongoing performance. Allow the first 60 days (default setting) to 'learn' the right conditions. The initial set can also be ‘learned’ in backtest and fed into the live account for continued learning. it sends real-time user notifications so users can monitor EA performance in real-time

Input parameters and default Values

Magic = 12345; // Magic number allowing Chiroptera to run smoothly next to other EAs on the same account

= 12345; // Magic number allowing Chiroptera to run smoothly next to other EAs on the same account OneChartSetup = true; // allows to attach Chiroptera to one chart and run all currencies. 'False' will run Chiroptera only on the current symbol

= true; // allows to attach Chiroptera to one chart and run all currencies. 'False' will run Chiroptera only on the current symbol AllPairs ="EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD;EURCAD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;EURCHF;GBPCHF;USDJPY;EURJPY;USDCAD;EURGBP;USDCHF;CADCHF;CHFJPY;AUDJPY;AUDCHF;AUDUSD;GBPJPY"; // List of pairs that Chiroptera runs on effectively. Provides max profit

="EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD;EURCAD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;EURCHF;GBPCHF;USDJPY;EURJPY;USDCAD;EURGBP;USDCHF;CADCHF;CHFJPY;AUDJPY;AUDCHF;AUDUSD;GBPJPY"; // List of pairs that Chiroptera runs on effectively. Provides max profit BestPairs ="CHFJPY;EURJPY;GBPAUD;GBPJPY;EURAUD"; // List of pairs that Chiroptera runs on best. Provides max profit factor

="CHFJPY;EURJPY;GBPAUD;GBPJPY;EURAUD"; // List of pairs that Chiroptera runs on best. Provides max profit factor UseBestPairs =false; // Flag that allows to switch easily between 'AllPairs' or 'BestPairs'

=false; // Flag that allows to switch easily between 'AllPairs' or 'BestPairs' RiskFactor =5; // Default lotSize = RiskFactor * balance / contractsize (so RiskFactor of 5 and account balance of 10,000 equates to 0.5 lot)

=5; // Default lotSize = RiskFactor * balance / contractsize (so RiskFactor of 5 and account balance of 10,000 equates to 0.5 lot) StaticLotsize =0; // Overrides Riskfactor and assumes a user defined default lotsize

=0; // Overrides Riskfactor and assumes a user defined default lotsize StopLoss =1300; // StopLoss (0=no Stoploss)

=1300; // StopLoss (0=no Stoploss) TPOffSetPts =0; // Places the take profit closer to the current price level (0=default take profit level)

=0; // Places the take profit closer to the current price level (0=default take profit level) ForceLimitOrder =true; // Places a market order if the price level for the limit order is found past the current price level

=true; // Places a market order if the price level for the limit order is found past the current price level TemporaryRemoveStopLoss =true; // Temporarily removes stop loss during times of high spread to prevent unnecessary triggering of stop loss levels

=true; // Temporarily removes stop loss during times of high spread to prevent unnecessary triggering of stop loss levels WeekendMaxAllowableGapPts =1500;//Prevents trading immediately following the weekend, if the weekend gap is found to big (0=no check)

=1500;//Prevents trading immediately following the weekend, if the weekend gap is found to big (0=no check) BlockPastNews =true; // Blocks on past news that had significant impact (currently set to differences in actual and estimated values of Interest Rate decisions)

=true; // Blocks on past news that had significant impact (currently set to differences in actual and estimated values of Interest Rate decisions) BlockFutureNews =true; // Blocks on symbol specific future news that historically has shown to create too much volatility

=true; // Blocks on symbol specific future news that historically has shown to create too much volatility BlockHolidays =true; // Blocks trading during New York Stock Exchange holidays (when liquidity is thin)

=true; // Blocks trading during New York Stock Exchange holidays (when liquidity is thin) UseGoldForGMTOffset =true; // Uses Gold to determine GMT offset. If errors occur select 'false'

=true; // Uses Gold to determine GMT offset. If errors occur select 'false' DowloadNewsFile =false; // Allows users to download the full news history from 2022.01.01 up till today and use it in backtest

=false; // Allows users to download the full news history from 2022.01.01 up till today and use it in backtest AdaptiveMinimumLookBack =60; // The minimum amount of days to observe pair performance before it will start adjusting lotsizes for individual pairs (0=no adaptive)

=60; // The minimum amount of days to observe pair performance before it will start adjusting lotsizes for individual pairs (0=no adaptive) AdaptiveMaximumLookBack =365; // the maximum amount of days to observe pair performance (0=infinite lookback)

=365; // the maximum amount of days to observe pair performance (0=infinite lookback) AdaptiveTimeWeight =EXPONENTIAL; // The method used to evaluate pair performance (Exponential weighs recent trades more heavily compared to older trades)

=EXPONENTIAL; // The method used to evaluate pair performance (Exponential weighs recent trades more heavily compared to older trades) H1BBandSigma =2; // Prevents placing trades on the far side of temporary momentum and are expected to retrace in the wrong direction

=2; // Prevents placing trades on the far side of temporary momentum and are expected to retrace in the wrong direction HH1CheckFridayOnly =false; // Only conduct the H1 check before the Friday session

=false; // Only conduct the H1 check before the Friday session VolumeCheckSigma =4; // Prevents trading on a symbol if the symbol shows a sudden shock (e.g. due to Tweets on tarrifs)

=4; // Prevents trading on a symbol if the symbol shows a sudden shock (e.g. due to Tweets on tarrifs) TrendFilterMaxGapPts =800; // Prevents placing trades on the far side of short-term trends and are expected to retrace in the wrong direction

=800; // Prevents placing trades on the far side of short-term trends and are expected to retrace in the wrong direction MaxSwapToProfitRatio =0.2; // Prevents trading if swap is expected to be larger than the ratio indicated compared to the max obtainable profit

=0.2; // Prevents trading if swap is expected to be larger than the ratio indicated compared to the max obtainable profit TradeMode =BOTH; // Enables trading in only Sell Direction, Buy direction, both or neither

=BOTH; // Enables trading in only Sell Direction, Buy direction, both or neither MaxSpreadPts =0;// Prevents symbols from trading when max spread is violated (0=no check)

=0;// Prevents symbols from trading when max spread is violated (0=no check) MinProfitPts =0;// Prevents symbols from trading when minimum allowable profit cannot be attained (0=no check)

=0;// Prevents symbols from trading when minimum allowable profit cannot be attained (0=no check) ReadOrWriteWeights =Off; // Allows users to write or read adaptive weights to/from file. Adaptive files can be generated in Strategy Tester

=Off; // Allows users to write or read adaptive weights to/from file. Adaptive files can be generated in Strategy Tester WeightsFileName =""; // Allows users to provide custom name to adaptive weights file

=""; // Allows users to provide custom name to adaptive weights file SlipNotifyThreshPts =20; // Sends notification to user if slippage on entry or exit is larger than threshold (-1 is no notifications)

=20; // Sends notification to user if slippage on entry or exit is larger than threshold (-1 is no notifications) PrintSessionReports =false; // Prints in terminal the session performance reports after each session

=false; // Prints in terminal the session performance reports after each session PrintAdaptiveData =false; // Prints in terminal the pair performance list after each session

=false; // Prints in terminal the pair performance list after each session PrintNewsBlocking =true; // Prints in terminal if news is blocking (and why)

=true; // Prints in terminal if news is blocking (and why) PrintHolidaysBlocking =true; // Prints in terminal if holidays are blocking

=true; // Prints in terminal if holidays are blocking SendNotifications=true; // Allows users to receive real-time performance notifications in MT5 App

Live Performance VT Markets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339735

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339735 Star Trader https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340733

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340733 Global Prime https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339732

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339732 Titan FX https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339736



Usage on live account

Attach Chiroptera to a chart e.g. 'EURUSD'. Timeframe is irrelevant.

If desiring to receive performance reports in MT5 Mobile app: Place MetaQuotes ID in MT5 Terminal 'Tools'-->'Notifications' section, check 'Enable Push Notifications' and set 'SendNotifications' in the EA to true

Usage in Strategy Tester

Chiroptera EA has the News file embedded as a resource. Embedded News is up-to-date until the release date of the version you are using.

To download any news for dates past the embedded news file, please set 'DownloadNewsFile' to true.

Optimal performance in backtest (or on a live account) will start when the adaptive lotsize algorithm has learned the optimal solution for lotsizes. This happens after 'AdaptiveMinimumLookBack' days (default is 60). See video below on how convergence works for lotsize determination.