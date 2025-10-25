Chiroptera

5

Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a multi-currency, single trade Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. 

Only two licenses left at $99!

Unique Features that set Chiroptera apart from other Expert Advisors:

  1. it places single trades and does not employ martingale, grid or any other methods doomed to fail
  2. it is only actively trading for 2-3 hours every day: outside of that assets are out of the market and sitting safe with the broker
  3. it places limit orders in order to prevent slippage and execution delays
  4. it modulates the broker price feed in order to ensure a most optimal limit order placement, independent of broker spread
  5. it monitors multiple price feed aspects such as volume and price spikes in real time, to ensure ad-hoc and non-announced events (e.g. Tweets about tariffs) are monitored
  6. it connects to a live news server that allows it to monitor holidays and impacts of past and future news events
  7. it uses an advanced, time exponentially weighed, adaptive learning algorithm to calculate which pairs perform best for a specific broker based on ongoing performance. Allow the first 60 days (default setting) to 'learn' the right conditions. The initial set can also be ‘learned’ in backtest and fed into the live account for continued learning.
  8. it sends real-time user notifications so users can monitor EA performance in real-time

Input parameters and default Values

  • Magic = 12345; // Magic number allowing Chiroptera to run smoothly next to other EAs on the same account
  • OneChartSetup = true; // allows to attach Chiroptera to one chart and run all currencies. 'False' will run Chiroptera only on the current symbol 
  • AllPairs="EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD;EURCAD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;EURCHF;GBPCHF;USDJPY;EURJPY;USDCAD;EURGBP;USDCHF;CADCHF;CHFJPY;AUDJPY;AUDCHF;AUDUSD;GBPJPY"; // List of pairs that Chiroptera runs on effectively. Provides max profit
  • BestPairs="CHFJPY;EURJPY;GBPAUD;GBPJPY;EURAUD"; // List of pairs that Chiroptera runs on best. Provides max profit factor
  • UseBestPairs=false; // Flag that allows to switch easily between 'AllPairs' or 'BestPairs'
  • RiskFactor=5; // Default lotSize = RiskFactor * balance / contractsize (so RiskFactor of 5 and account balance of 10,000 equates to 0.5 lot)
  • StaticLotsize=0; // Overrides Riskfactor and assumes a user defined default lotsize
  • StopLoss=1300; // StopLoss (0=no Stoploss)
  • TPOffSetPts=0; // Places the take profit closer to the current price level (0=default take profit level)
  • ForceLimitOrder=true; // Places a market order if the price level for the limit order is found past the current price level
  • TemporaryRemoveStopLoss=true; // Temporarily removes stop loss during times of high spread to prevent unnecessary triggering of stop loss levels
  • WeekendMaxAllowableGapPts=1500;//Prevents trading immediately following the weekend, if the weekend gap is found to big (0=no check)
  • BlockPastNews=true; // Blocks on past news that had significant impact (currently set to differences in actual and estimated values of Interest Rate decisions)
  • BlockFutureNews=true; // Blocks on symbol specific future news that historically has shown to create too much volatility
  • BlockHolidays=true; // Blocks trading during New York Stock Exchange holidays (when liquidity is thin)
  • UseGoldForGMTOffset=true; // Uses Gold to determine GMT offset. If errors occur select 'false'
  • DowloadNewsFile=false; // Allows users to download the full news history from 2022.01.01 up till today and use it in backtest
  • AdaptiveMinimumLookBack=60; // The minimum amount of days to observe pair performance before it will start adjusting lotsizes for individual pairs (0=no adaptive)
  • AdaptiveMaximumLookBack=365; // the maximum amount of days to observe pair performance (0=infinite lookback)
  • AdaptiveTimeWeight=EXPONENTIAL; // The method used to evaluate pair performance (Exponential weighs recent trades more heavily compared to older trades)
  • H1BBandSigma=2; // Prevents placing trades on the far side of temporary momentum and are expected to retrace in the wrong direction 
  • HH1CheckFridayOnly=false; // Only conduct the H1 check before the Friday session
  • VolumeCheckSigma=4; // Prevents trading on a symbol if the symbol shows a sudden shock (e.g. due to Tweets on tarrifs)
  • TrendFilterMaxGapPts=800; // Prevents placing trades on the far side of short-term trends and are expected to retrace in the wrong direction
  • MaxSwapToProfitRatio=0.2; // Prevents trading if swap is expected to be larger than the ratio indicated compared to the max obtainable profit
  • TradeMode=BOTH; // Enables trading in only Sell Direction, Buy direction, both or neither
  • MaxSpreadPts=0;// Prevents symbols from trading when max spread is violated (0=no check)
  • MinProfitPts=0;// Prevents symbols from trading when minimum allowable profit cannot be attained (0=no check)
  • ReadOrWriteWeights=Off; // Allows users to write or read adaptive weights to/from file. Adaptive files can be generated in Strategy Tester
  • WeightsFileName=""; // Allows users to provide custom name to adaptive weights file
  • SlipNotifyThreshPts=20; // Sends notification to user if slippage on entry or exit is larger than threshold (-1 is no notifications)
  • PrintSessionReports=false; // Prints in terminal the session performance reports after each session
  • PrintAdaptiveData=false; // Prints in terminal the pair performance list after each session
  • PrintNewsBlocking=true; // Prints in terminal if news is blocking (and why)
  • PrintHolidaysBlocking=true; // Prints in terminal if holidays are blocking
  • SendNotifications=true; // Allows users to receive real-time performance notifications in MT5 App

Usage on live account

  • Attach Chiroptera to a chart e.g. 'EURUSD'. Timeframe is irrelevant.
  • If desiring to receive performance reports in MT5 Mobile app: Place MetaQuotes ID in MT5 Terminal 'Tools'-->'Notifications' section, check 'Enable Push Notifications' and set 'SendNotifications' in the EA to true

Usage in Strategy Tester

  • Chiroptera EA has the News file embedded as a resource. Embedded News is up-to-date until the release date of the version you are using.
  • To download any news for dates past the embedded news file, please set 'DownloadNewsFile' to true.
  • Optimal performance in backtest (or on a live account) will start when the adaptive lotsize algorithm has learned the optimal solution for lotsizes. This happens after 'AdaptiveMinimumLookBack' days (default is 60). See video below on how convergence works for lotsize determination.

Please send me a DM if anything is unclear or if you are looking for prop firm set files!

Отзывы 3
Entreco
24
Entreco 2025.10.31 06:57 
 

Easy setup, just add https://app.chiroptera.io to your allowed URLs and you are good to go. Curious to the live performance

Entreco
24
Entreco 2025.10.31 06:57 
 

Easy setup, just add https://app.chiroptera.io to your allowed URLs and you are good to go. Curious to the live performance

