Fantastic 4 MT5

3

Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction

Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correlation reduces risks caused by poor adaptability of a single strategy under certain market conditions.

Short-term successive small losses may emerge under specific market conditions. The multi-strategy design helps control account drawdown over long-term operation. The tool fits multiple market fluctuation types and supports long-running deployment and capital allocation according to personal risk plans.


User Guidelines

Live Signal: 5 Weeks Growth 67% 


### Low risk : Trade 0.01~0.02 lots per USD 500 initial capital.

### Fantastic 4 does not support three-decimal quotation.


Account Requirements

Account Type
ECN/RAW
Time Frame
Any timeframe
Spread
< 25
Stops Level
< 30
Delay
< 100 ms
pairs
XAUUSD
Leverage
1:100 ~ 1:1000
Initial Capital
0.01~0.02 lots for every $500
Recommend brokers
Vantage, BlackBull, TMGM


Strategy 


  • Strategy A: H1 Breakout Trend Following Strategy

Running on the H1 timeframe chart, this strategy intelligently identifies key support and resistance levels in the market. When the price effectively breaks through critical levels, the system automatically tracks and follows the market trend, fully capturing the profit potential of medium and long-term unilateral trends and maximizing returns in trending market conditions.


  • Strategy B: H1 High Risk-Reward Ratio Strategy

This strategy runs on H1 timeframe with fixed narrow stop loss range and wide take-profit range. It has a fixed risk-reward ratio of 9:4. The trading logic relies on limited single-trade loss and relatively high profit space to accumulate trading gains over multiple transactions and form stable long-term trading performance of the whole portfolio.


  • Strategy C: M15 Short-Term Breakout Scalping Strategy

This strategy operates on the M15 cycle. It executes trades frequently with small profit per order. It accumulates returns via dozens of tiny profitable trades and catches short-term price swings of XAUUSD.


  • Strategy D: M15 Trend Tracking Strategy

This M15 trend strategy adopts wide stop loss to tolerate market volatility. It may generate several consecutive losing orders and temporary drawdown during sideways and volatile markets. Once major valid trends are captured, profits earned from single profitable trades can offset previous losses and bring net gains.

  • Strategy E: M15 AigZag Scalping Strategy
This is an indicator-based scalping strategy with a built-in Zigzag indicator. It places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at different price inflection points and adopts scalping logic to manage orders after entry.


Deployment Specifications

For stable execution effect, please abide by the following configuration rules strictly. Only ECN and RAW accounts are supported. Select regulated brokers with low spread, low execution latency and controllable slippage to guarantee accurate order execution and consistent signal performance.
This EA is exclusively developed for XAUUSD and supports all timeframes.


Core Advantages

  • Diversified risk control: Four strategies adopt different market adaptation logics to complement each other and lower risks triggered by single-strategy inadaptation to changing markets.
  • Drawdown control: Temporary floating losses in short term cannot affect long-term equity growth tendency, bringing stable equity fluctuation and robust anti-risk capability.
  • Wide market compatibility: Suitable for ranging, volatile and trending markets, covering mainstream movement modes of XAUUSD.
  • Fully automatic running: 24-hour unattended operation, automatic entry, exit and position management with no manual operation needed.
  • Adaptable for various capital sizes: Mature risk control framework supports long-term running and capital layout of different fund scales.
  • It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management.

    • Отзывы 4
    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi
    217
    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi 2026.08.05 04:27 
     

    If it makes me a profit then it will be a good rating.

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