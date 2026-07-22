Fantastic 4 MT5

Made for Educational purposes. Check the YouTube video for full details. This is a simple RSI mean reversal strategy using the RSI 2 made popular by Larry Connors. It's been updated using some machine learning. How to use: Add to daily SP500 chart. IMPORTANT. Change name of subchart to the name of SP500 your broker uses. What this strategy does It buys when price drops hard, but only if interest (volume) is picking up — then sells after a strong bounce. Entry (when it buys) 1. RSI(2) < 10 P

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