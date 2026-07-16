Golden Needle

4

I feel your pain. Finding a truly reliable Expert Advisor nowadays is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Hundreds of products promise exceptional results, yet only a few are built with long-term consistency in mind. The search is over. Meet Golden Needle.

Golden Needle is not an experimental trading robot. It represents the culmination of more than 14 years of professional MQL development and knowledge acquired through 1000+ completed freelance projects. The result is a mature trading system where every component has been refined through years of practical experience.


Golden Needle is a professional trading system built around advanced Pattern Recognition, supported by selected elements of Machine Learning and Neural Networks.

It analyzes the probability of future price movements, presents forecasts directly on the chart, and automatically opens and manages trades according to its analysis.


Highlights

  • Prop Firm Ready => advanced PropFirm risk management panel featuring color-coded warnings and practical guidance
  • Professional-grade analytics => advanced market forecasts, price projections, and market condition filters
  • No Grid, No Martingale => only one trade can remain active at a time
  • Reliable execution engine + continuous supervision of Terminal Connection and AutoTrading status
  • Clear EA status dashboard shown directly on the trading chart
  • Localization support => graphical interface available in 6 languages


Created for traders who aim for consistent and sustainable long-term growth without unnecessary complications.


Benefit from the current launch promotional price. 5 copies are available for $499, after which the price will increase.


Please feel free to contact me with any questions before making your purchasing decision.

Join my channel: Pro Trade Tools


Risk & Safety

Every trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels already applied.

An optional Partial Close feature is also included.


Balance protection

Max Daily Loss => daily protection feature that disables further trading after the configured loss threshold has been reached.

Total drawdown => protection measured from the highest recorded balance / equity peak.


Filters & Trade Control

News Filter => 2 integrated economic calendar sources, with upcoming news events displayed directly on the chart.

Spread Filter => blocks new entries whenever the spread rises above the selected limit.

Max Trade Holding Time => automatically exits trades that remain open beyond the configured time period.


Settings

Stop Loss and Take Profit values are specified in points. Unlike many other EAs, changing the SL and TP settings may influence the number of trades. Trading opportunities that do not fit the current market conditions will be skipped.

Magic Number => a unique identification number assigned to the EA. Use separate Magic Numbers when operating multiple instances on the same symbol.


Markets & Accounts

Developed and optimized primarily for ForEx pairs, while also offering support for Metals, Indexes, and Crypto, depending on the broker and symbol specifications.

Works with both Hedging and Netting account types.

Modest leverage requirements => can operate with leverage as low as 1:30, although 1:100 is recommended.


Recommended Pairs

Golden Needle was developed with major ForEx currency pairs as its primary focus. EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY are among my preferred options, although users may also test other pairs.


Broker and Leverage

Golden Needle is not highly dependent on a specific broker, allowing you to use any reputable provider. Brokers offering lower spreads will generally deliver more favorable trading conditions.

The recommended leverage is 1:100, although the system can also operate with 1:30.


VPS

Golden Needle is compatible with both the MQL5 VPS service and conventional VPS providers offering remote desktop access.


What to Expect

Under typical conditions, you can expect approximately 5-20 trades per week for each pair, depending on market activity and the selected configuration.

This product is not intended as a "get rich quick" solution.

Trading losses are unavoidable and should be anticipated together with profitable trades.


Future Development

I intend to keep developing and refining this project through new concepts, improvements, and suggestions provided by users.

Your feedback is always appreciated and may contribute to the direction of future Golden Needle updates.


About me

I am a professional developer with over 14 years of MQL programming experience and more than 1000 successfully completed freelance projects.

I currently dedicate my full working time to creating professional trading solutions for traders.

Отзывы 2
zeke21t2
663
zeke21t2 2026.08.04 02:36 
 

This is a truly exceptional "single-shot" EA that boasts a stable win rate and a reasonable risk-reward ratio. I have been using it to trade Gold since its initial launch and have already recouped the cost of the software; notably, it performs just as well with EURUSD and other major currency pairs. While the product description states that the setup logic incorporates elements of machine learning and neural networks, the model selection appears excellent—the setups generated make perfect sense even from a discretionary trading perspective. The charts display a fan-shaped prediction curve with varying shading, suggesting that fuzzy logic may also be involved. With its logical setups across multiple assets, reasonable risk-reward ratio, and consistent trading opportunities, I highly recommend this EA to traders seeking steady, reliable performance.

Update (August 7): The recommended settings for XAUUSD are as follows: Dynamic lots with 2% risk; the News filter set to block only high-impact USD news; and the Time filter, Break-even, and Trailing Stop functions all turned off. You may also leave the daily and maximum drawdown limits disabled. Unlike grid EAs, these features are unnecessary for a single-shot EA, provided appropriate risk settings are in place. I particularly encourage you to compare backtest results with the Break-even and Trailing Stop functions turned on versus turned off; you will see a massive difference in overall performance :)

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Фильтр:
Ronaldo Grinstein Bonassoli
387
Ronaldo Grinstein Bonassoli 2026.08.06 14:42 
 

After approximately two weeks using the Golden Needle EA, I would like to share my initial experience. First of all, I understand that this is still a very short testing period, and I will continue running the EA on a demo account for several more weeks before reaching any final conclusions. So far, however, the EA has not seemed very profitable to me. The winning and losing trades have been quite close in value, resulting in an almost break-even performance. I fully understand that seven trades are still a very small sample size, and many Expert Advisors require a much longer period to demonstrate their real performance. Therefore, I do not consider this to be a final review. I hope the next few weeks will produce better results because the concept behind this EA is quite interesting. If future updates or strategy improvements are released, I will be happy to test them and update this review accordingly. Thank you to the developer for the effort put into this project, and I wish continued success with the development of Golden Needle.

zeke21t2
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zeke21t2 2026.08.04 02:36 
 

This is a truly exceptional "single-shot" EA that boasts a stable win rate and a reasonable risk-reward ratio. I have been using it to trade Gold since its initial launch and have already recouped the cost of the software; notably, it performs just as well with EURUSD and other major currency pairs. While the product description states that the setup logic incorporates elements of machine learning and neural networks, the model selection appears excellent—the setups generated make perfect sense even from a discretionary trading perspective. The charts display a fan-shaped prediction curve with varying shading, suggesting that fuzzy logic may also be involved. With its logical setups across multiple assets, reasonable risk-reward ratio, and consistent trading opportunities, I highly recommend this EA to traders seeking steady, reliable performance.

Update (August 7): The recommended settings for XAUUSD are as follows: Dynamic lots with 2% risk; the News filter set to block only high-impact USD news; and the Time filter, Break-even, and Trailing Stop functions all turned off. You may also leave the daily and maximum drawdown limits disabled. Unlike grid EAs, these features are unnecessary for a single-shot EA, provided appropriate risk settings are in place. I particularly encourage you to compare backtest results with the Break-even and Trailing Stop functions turned on versus turned off; you will see a massive difference in overall performance :)

Andrey Barinov
72334
Ответ разработчика Andrey Barinov 2026.08.04 02:37
Thanks for your feedback. I really appreciate!
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