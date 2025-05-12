Burning Grid

Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk

Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control.


Why Choose Burning Grid?

• Multi-pair grid trading with up to 35 pairs 
• Adaptive strategy activation per symbol  
• Adjustable risk modes: Low, Medium, High  
• Drawdown limits per account and currency group  
• Compatible with prop firm challenges and capital acceleration programs  
• Built-in performance dashboard for real-time insights



Designed for Smart Traders

Burning Grid combines powerful automation with granular settings to fit your trading goals.  
You define the risk per strategy, the max drawdowns allowed, and which pairs to trade.  
The EA handles the rest – all in real time, across dozens of symbols.

Backtesting and optimization are fully supported – quickly find settings that meet even strict drawdown or risk-to-reward requirements.

Real-Time Dashboard – Your Trading Command Center

Burning Grid features a compact, informative dashboard directly on your chart:

Profit & Loss Tracking per Pair  
See total P/L for the past 24h, current month, last month, and overall – grouped by pair

Live Spread Monitoring  
Monitor real-time spreads across symbols to help define optimal entry conditions

Drawdown Overview by Currency  
Track current open-position drawdowns per currency group

Open Positions View  
See all active grids, grouped by symbol and strategy logic

All data updates live – giving you complete control without leaving the chart.

Built for Challenge Success

Burning Grid was designed with prop firm and capital accelerator compatibility in mind.  
Set your max drawdowns, minimize strategy overlap, and let the EA run thousands of optimization combinations to find stable, rule-compliant configurations.

Key Benefits

• Works across all brokers with low spreads  
• Easy risk control for every trading style  
• No martingale, no curve-fitting tricks  
• Consistent logic, backed by multi-year test periods  
• Automatically pauses high-risk symbols when limits are hit
• Support Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01


Recommended Settings
To ensure optimal performance and reliable risk management, we recommend the following configurations for Burning Grid:

Minimum Requirements (Low-Balance Setup)

  • Account size: $500 or more
  • Leverage: at least 1:30
  • Gold disabled (XAUUSD)


This setup is ideal for starting users with a small capital. Default setfile available!



Preferred Setup (Optimized Performance)

  • Account size: $10,000 or more
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • All pairs enabled, including gold


With this setup, Burning Grid can operate with full flexibility across over 30 symbols, ensuring smooth position scaling and efficient drawdown control – even during volatile market phases.

On small accounts or lower leverage, we recommend disabling selected pairs to maintain clean capital efficiency and better risk distribution.


Ready to burn down the grid?

Click Buy to start trading with intelligent automation, real-time insight, and built-in protection.

Let Burning Grid handle the complexity – so you can focus on results.

Georgi Georgiev Pavlov
590
Georgi Georgiev Pavlov 2025.11.22 18:06 
 

Very happy with the performance so far. Running on live account since start of June, 2025. Slow, steady and safe progress on Low Risk. Never experienced anxiety whilst using this EA. The account is growing and I sleep well. DD never crossed 3% at the worst of times. Net positive over 12%. Not the slightest risk of a blow up. Can't ask for more. Seller is highly active, supportive, tries to take community feedback into account.

mikebcn20
161
mikebcn20 2025.11.18 06:36 
 

Great EA, great seller and very supportive. Very recommended

Pierre Ange Daniel Cerutti
479
Pierre Ange Daniel Cerutti 2025.09.18 11:48 
 

For sure the best investment for 2025. Each pair has multiple strategy that can backup up a failed strategy. Trail are very smart to maximise the profit and are different for each strategy. I used it for only 2 weeks and I have now increased my initial deposit (500 euros) by 34%. Very nice surprise !

Edit 10/10/25 : broke up the 100% profit yesterday (less than 6 weeks). Very profitable EA !

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.10.22 11:23
TY for your detailed feedback! It’s great to hear you’re seeing such strong results and that the multi-strategy setup works well for you. Congratulations on reaching 100% profit — that’s fantastic!
Petr Tesnar
563
Petr Tesnar 2025.09.08 16:21 
 

Perfect strategy, excellent developer and customer service, I can confirm the strategy’s results. Highly recommended.

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.10.22 11:24
TY Petr! I really appreciate your trust and support. It means a lot to know you value both the strategy and the support behind it.
Alex_47
68
Alex_47 2025.08.28 15:25 
 

I have bought Burning Grid a couple of days ago and needed help to set it up and Markus was there to help every day. He will go the extra mile to help you, always very understanding and responsive. The ea looks very promising and works as described. I will update the review in the future with more results.

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.10.22 11:24
TY Alex! I’m glad I could help with the setup and that you’re happy with how Burning Grid performs so far. I look forward to hearing about your future results — best of luck with your trading!
ghazouani77
176
ghazouani77 2025.08.27 09:59 
 

This EA outperforms many other EAs on the market, including those that are far more expensive and even claim to use AI. For new buyers, I strongly recommend taking the time to carefully read the seller’s manuals and blogs, then run backtests. It may take 2–3 days to properly adjust the settings, but the results are worth it. The seller is very responsive, and the EA itself is straightforward to set up!

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.27 10:16
TY for this review!
If any customer needs help in setting up my EAs s/he can always chat me privately or in the user group and i will help!
Kbneoinvest
115
Kbneoinvest 2025.08.22 23:25 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.23 11:19
TY! I hope me and my EA(s) will satisfy your expectations!
dimitrovhristiyan Belagio
56
dimitrovhristiyan Belagio 2025.08.19 16:21 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.19 17:18
Thanks for the review.
But you didnt asked me anything, so i must admit that i dont quite understand the evaluation
Miroslav9808
64
Miroslav9808 2025.08.15 03:34 
 

This robot will burning your capital guarantee. It is a agressive grid and the drovodown keeps getting bigger and bigger. It is only matter of time until blow your account. Please stay away save your money. Most of reviews are fake from his friends. Look his signal you will see drovodown is so big and getting bigger every day. Complete burning my account in the end.

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.15 04:03
Hi Miroslav. I checked your review history. Its interesting: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Miroslav9808/publications/all Nearly all (ex-) Top 10 EAs got a very negative review from you, but the "Top 4" here didnt got a review. You made ONLY negative reviews, ONLY negative comments and you are unwilling to accept that getting rich fast is not possible. BG is a Grid based system. Related to your screenshot in the comments, i there already answered: You had a low balance, used a non-recommended setup and you had a DD of about 13.88% but NO LOSSES BY THEN!. And yes people, please check the signals! The Low, Medium and High Risk signals are from a time where these low balances were not supported. And still the High Risk made about 600% in growth! ATM the DD there is 28%. Please also check the monthly reports in the blog section! And for your interests: i dont have these kind of freinds here. I started fresh and new. The reviewer are independent users. So you are lying here as hell, but anyone can check your comments and lies in your profile. Seems, as if you come up closer to the top4, the "marketing" of the top positioner is starting.
Ibrahim Siraz
800
Ibrahim Siraz 2025.08.14 09:33 
 

I had been observing Burning Grid and asking Markus various questions since its release. I finally decided to join in, and what I’ve found is that it’s not a reckless grid that risks blowing your account. Instead, it’s a well-crafted EA designed to generate steady profit while keeping you calm and in control. Markus is always patient and willing to answer any questions you may have. I’m looking forward to making good profits with it in the days ahead :))

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.14 16:32
TY Ibrahim! Thank you for your trust and kind words. This is exactly my goal – an EA that delivers steady profits without taking unnecessary risks, while always keeping you in control. I’m really glad my support has been helpful for you. Wishing you many successful trades in the days ahead – burn the grids! 🔥
Jason
146
Jason 2025.08.11 19:08 
 

I’ve been running this EA on a demo account for just over a month, and the results have been excellent.

In high risk mode, it opens many trades and keeps a floating loss. For someone unfamiliar with how it works, seeing so many open positions and red numbers might feel scary. But based on the signal, the average holding time is about a day, and from my testing, the win rate is impressively high, most trades close in profit, even after short periods of drawdown.

The lot sizes are small and adjust automatically, so even without a stop loss, it’s unlikely to blow your account quickly unless you use extreme risk with very little capital.

You do need to spend time on backtesting to find the best settings for your broker, but it’s worth it.

Markus is responsive and there’s a public group with open, transparent discussions.

Overall, I’m very satisfied so far and plan to use it on my live account soon.

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.14 16:32
TY Jason! Great to hear you took the time to really explore the EA and find the optimal settings. Your observations on the small lot sizes, high win rate, and short holding times perfectly match my concept for safe yet profitable grid trading. I’m also happy to know you appreciate the community and my support – wishing you continued success, now also on your live account!
giraffe_trader
65
giraffe_trader 2025.08.11 17:04 
 

I am beyond disappointed with the Burning Grid EA. In just one week of using it, my real account was completely wiped out — and that’s while running the so-called “safe” settings recommended by the author. This EA runs on way too many pairs and strategies at once, which makes the drawdown spike insanely fast. From my experience, I strongly suspect it uses a hidden martingale system — on some strategies, the lot size doubles every single time a new position is opened. That’s a ticking time bomb for any account, big or small. To make things worse, the Experts journal was full of strange messages about objects being created and never removed. I’m not a developer, but to me, that screams sloppy coding and a poorly built bot. I can’t and won’t recommend this EA to anyone. Whatever “grid strategy” this is — if it’s even a proper grid EA — it’s a dangerous one. Don’t fall for it. Save your account, your money, and your sanity.

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.14 16:22
Wow. You just contacted me once for setfiles, but never asked which setup to use or anything else. Even the High Risk account, starting with $500 didnt got wiped out. It has a bigger drawdown, but nothing else. Seems like you used a completly wrong, untested setup. You rented the EA. Could also be that this review is for dumping BG down, i dont know. But this would be the first Account wiped out. If you agree, send me screenshots of your settings and what happened and i explain what went wrong! The error message is only affecting the dashboard, not the startegy or behaviour of the EA and i am working on a bugfix for it. But again: you didnt asked me ANYTHING! Feels fishy, escpecially in a time where a low amount of strategies are starting! Or you just want to flame the EA cause then other EAs are moving higher. I dont know. But this here is far away from any other users experience! Update:
Tried to contact the user, didnt even read my message.
Please check this users other reviews, he just made one "over optimistic" for one of the best sellers here.
Feels fishy, sorry!
Florian Zahanagiu
33
Florian Zahanagiu 2025.08.11 09:18 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.14 16:31
TY Florian! Your detailed feedback and thorough testing are invaluable – and I’m happy to see BG performing well for you both on demo and live. Your points about risk control, documentation, and community align perfectly with how I envision the EA being used. I’m looking forward to your experience over the longer term, and thank you for the wholehearted recommendation. Continued success – and full power in the grid!
Vojtech Dubina
249
Vojtech Dubina 2025.08.07 20:07 
 

Everything is great, signals from another start time that the author has on his profile, the broker and account type also play a big role, so think about it.

If anyone would like to look at signals other than those from the author, I have 5x signals from BG on my profile for comparison and verification that the EA is working as it should.

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.14 16:30
TY Vojtech! Thanks for your positive feedback – I’m glad to hear everything is running smoothly for you. Broker and account choice can indeed make a big difference, and it’s great that you highlight this. Wishing you continued success with BG!
rosenpetrov23
39
rosenpetrov23 2025.08.07 14:15 
 

Rude developer and Broken EA - 1 star is too generous. I bought this EA expecting it to work, but it doesn't work at all — not even once traded on my account. I followed all the instructions, double-checked everything, and reached out to the seller for support.I showed him screenshots with my terminal and setup, he said everything was ok. I kept telling him that the EA will not make any trades, and what I got in return was an aggressive, arrogant, and completely unprofessional response. He refused to accept any responsibility for delivering a working product, saying I didn’t “book a setup service” — seriously? This is NOT how a serious developer treats paying customers. The EA may "work on his accounts," but if it doesn't work for buyers and the seller can't be bothered to help troubleshoot, then it's a waste of money. Avoid this product and this seller — you’re on your own if something goes wrong, and you’ll be talked down to if you ask for help.

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.07 14:25
Thats not right.
We gone through all the setups and i told you its working fine in that mode and that you need some patience. You didnt agreed and even didnt wanted to make a simple backtest to check the setup. You meant "i bought it, you have to do the backtest for me" which is not friendly or solution oriented. I tried to help and support as i did dozens of times before. But just sitting there and just claiming and blaming is not solving anything. Its like you buy a car and cause you dont have a driver license you expect that a chauffeur was also included! IMO this is an unfair review, cause you didnt made your homework in testing, didnt take the patience needed to run this ea and just got into dissing and blaming mode.
Marco L.
304
Marco L. 2025.08.06 11:45 
 

The developer has recognized the strengths of a Grid EA and has managed the known risks exceptionally well. The result is a robust EA that I’ve been running on a real-money account for the past 8 weeks, and additionally testing 24/7 on a dedicated VPS. On the live account, the maximum drawdown — when using the recommended account sizes — has so far been only 5%. Backtesting is quite extensive (time-consuming) due to the large number of supported currency pairs (30+) and strategies (150+), which are carefully coordinated with one another to ensure balanced overall risk. The developer stands out for their expertise and a high level of trustworthiness.

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.06 11:59
TY Marco! I do my best to support anyone in using my EAs. Together we can have success! Burn the grids down!
Ukrit Khonglao
387
Ukrit Khonglao 2025.08.03 20:18 
 

I have been using it for nearly a week now. This EA is a unique grid EA I have found so far for multiple currencies - there are many strategies in a pair. It is impressive how it just works out. The period of DD occurs, and I am not panicked since it is based on the strategies. There is an exit point from each strategy; the equity curve is not like typical grid strategies(smooth) so it is more realistic to me and I am even more confident. Lastly, the author is active in the group he created.

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.06 11:58
TY Ukrit! And everyone is welcome in our user group! Burn some grids :D
Michael John Malkinson
700
Michael John Malkinson 2025.07.25 07:22 
 

Been using for over a month now. Has some increased drawdown periods, but theyve always swung back nicely. This is one of the EA's im running on my Live Signal. Feel free to check it out on my profile :)

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.08.06 11:57
TY Michael! I hope they will always swing back! Burn down some grids :)
Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur
1213
Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur 2025.07.09 16:37 
 

Avis après deux semaines d'utilisation, je suis agréablement surpris pour un EA Grid. Il est rentable, produit peu de DD surtout en mode small compte. Merci !

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.07.09 16:41
TY Philippe.
Let the grids burn!
Gravity Tool
324
Gravity Tool 2025.06.19 08:28 
 

This is a preliminary review, as I have only been using the EA for two weeks. I am usually not a big fan of grid systems. However, Markus has developed an EA that is impressive in terms of risk management. You can easily control the risk for your entire account and for each grid individually. Of course, it is still possible to mess things up if you become greedy, but all the options are there for a high degree of risk control. According to backtesting, the profit/DD ratio is good. This needs to be proven in live testing. The first two weeks of my trading are in line with the backtesting, which is a good sign. For now, I recommend the EA!

Magma Software Solutions UG
2016
Ответ разработчика Markus Magera 2025.06.22 19:11
TY man! I hope that the future will reward your trust in my EA :)
