문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicScaleY 

ScaleY

Y 축으로 값 스케일 조정.

virtual int  ScaleY(
   double  y      // Y 축 값
  \)

매개변수

y

[in]  Y 축 실수 값.

값 반환

값(픽셀).

참고

차트에 표시하기 위해 실제 값을 픽셀로 조정.