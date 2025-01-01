DocumentazioneSezioni
ScaleY

Scala il valore con l'asse Y.

virtual int  ScaleY(
   double  y      // valore per asse Y
   )

Parametri

y

[in]  Valore reale per asse Y.

Return Value

Il valore in pixel.

Nota

Scala un valore reale in pixel per la visualizzazione sul chart.