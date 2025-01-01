DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicScaleY 

ScaleY

Scale the value by Y axis.

virtual int  ScaleY(
   double  y      // value by Y axis
   )

Parameters

y

[in]  Real value by Y axis.

Return Value

A value in pixels.

Note

Scale a real value to pixels for displaying on the chart.