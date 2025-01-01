文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicScaleY 

ScaleY

按比例衡量Y坐标轴的值。

virtual int  ScaleY(
   double  y      // Y坐标轴的值
   )

参数

y

[in]  Y坐标轴的真实值。

返回值

像素值。

注意

按像素调整显示在图表上的真实值。