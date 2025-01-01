DokumentationKategorien
ScaleY

Skaliert den Wert nach der Y-Achse.

virtual int  ScaleY(
   double  y      // Wert an der Y-Achse
   )

Parameter

y

[in]  Realer Wert an der Y-Achse.

Rückgabewert

Wert in Pixel.

Hinweis

Skaliert den Wert in Pixel für Anzeige auf dem Chart.