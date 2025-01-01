DocumentationSections
ScaleY

Met les valeurs de l'axe Y à l'échelle.

virtual int  ScaleY(
   double  y      // valeur pour l'axe Y
   )

Paramètres

y

[in]  Valeur réelle pour l'axe Y.

Valeur de Retour

Une valeur en pixels.

Note

Met à l'échelle une valeur réelle en pixel pour un affichage sur le graphique.